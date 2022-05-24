« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,666
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26680 on: Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 02:20:34 pm
The bars pretty low for pundits but I actually dont mind Richards, far from perfect but he makes so very fair points which cant be said about a lot of the pundits and seems to actually find joy in football rather than just moaning like they would rather be anywhere else like some of the pundits. Disagree with what City stand for but political/humanity issues aside i'd much sooner listen to Richards than some of the hate spewing, criticise everyone and everything shite out there. That's not to say he's some great pundit and we shouldn't strive for better, we absolutely should have a better level of pundit in football but in terms of what we do have, I dont hold much dislike for him, seems a genuinely decent bloke who enjoys his job

He's utterly pointless as a pundit, offers nothing beyond laughing stupidly and being a paid cheerleader for city, the fact that you consider a pr shill of that regime to be "genuinely decent" does explain how he's still employed though as that will be the impression they want such representatives to have.
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,666
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26681 on: Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
Just googled Ceferin, he looks every bit a slimey lizard as I thought he would. Absolutely no doubt that he's had some dirty brown envelopes passed over to him.

How dare you insult him in that fashion, as if his backhanders would fit in a mere envelope. :lmao
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,243
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26682 on: Yesterday at 11:49:25 pm
And this is why Super League plans exist and resurface all the time. If there were governance in place that protects the game, not the money in it, no club would be interested in a Super League.
RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26683 on: Today at 12:05:05 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:26:46 pm
He's utterly pointless as a pundit, offers nothing beyond laughing stupidly and being a paid cheerleader for city, the fact that you consider a pr shill of that regime to be "genuinely decent" does explain how he's still employed though as that will be the impression they want such representatives to have.

Agreed, never heard a single piece of good punditry or opinion ever leave his mouth, terrible pundit and quite obviously the spawn of satan himself
Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,423
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26684 on: Today at 04:30:53 am
whenever i see richards on a panel the word vacuous always comes to mind, every goddamn time
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,675
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26685 on: Today at 05:50:57 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:35:13 pm
How dare you insult him in that fashion, as if his backhanders would fit in a mere envelope. :lmao
"Ambassadorial Roles" are the new brown envelopes three days, aren't they?
Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26686 on: Today at 06:38:18 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:30:53 am
whenever i see richards on a panel the word vacuous always comes to mind, every goddamn time

Yes, hes like an IQ vampire, the few times I've had the misfortune of seeing the twat I have had to turn over.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,314
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26687 on: Today at 07:21:44 am
Quote from: redmark on May 24, 2022, 09:33:43 am
Ouch.

Mark Goldbridge
@markgoldbridge
Man City official youtube channel had 23k watching their celebration parade
United Stand had 24k watching me talking about Ten Hag's first interview

Yeah but poverty and the Manchester traffic stopped them getting to their laptops/phones.
Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,715
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26688 on: Today at 07:35:11 am
Goldbridge is mainly good for comedic schadenfreude but thats hilarious.

I genuinely think we could get 24k out if Kloppo just showed up in Krazyhouse on a mad one. They cant even get 6 figures to watch a stream of their parade.

Hollow, plastic club.
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,187
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26689 on: Today at 07:40:11 am
If Salah live streamed himself shopping for a new hat there would be a lot more than 24k watching.
zip

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
  • That was liquid football!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26690 on: Today at 07:56:18 am
Their parade looked liked when Mike Bassett won the Mr Clutch Cup for the mighty Norwich City.
Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,882
  • Legend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26691 on: Today at 07:59:19 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:19:35 pm
In which case, it will be the day I bow out.

Im pretty close now mate to be honest.

It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.

But Im at the end of my love now.

This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.

Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend. 
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,511
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26692 on: Today at 08:07:03 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
Just googled Ceferin, he looks every bit a slimey lizard as I thought he would. Absolutely no doubt that he's had some dirty brown envelopes passed over to him.
Caferin looks like the sorta fella in one of those German or French pornos from the 70s where all of a sudden he comes into scene as its all going on, then like Maxi Rodriguez he sticks his finger up ya arse as he looks straight down the camera and just leaves

thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,209
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26693 on: Today at 08:26:35 am
I dont care about Richards ambassador role - Owen is a Liverpool ambassador - its just that he offers nothing. No insight at all. And hes not exactly that much younger than me, yet Im completely out of sync with the banter. Im sure hes a nice enough lad, but I dont get how hes everywhere.

-Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,156
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26694 on: Today at 08:33:25 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:26:35 am
I dont care about Richards ambassador role - Owen is a Liverpool ambassador - its just that he offers nothing. No insight at all. And hes not exactly that much younger than me, yet Im completely out of sync with the banter. Im sure hes a nice enough lad, but I dont get how hes everywhere.



Provides entertaining 20-30 second clips for them to blast on youtube shorts, twitter, tiktok etc..

That is basically it,
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,615
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26695 on: Today at 08:34:59 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 07:59:19 am
Im pretty close now mate to be honest.

It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.

But Im at the end of my love now.

This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.

Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend.

I'm the same as you mate, wrote a big post in the are you enjoying it thread but jibbed it as didn't want to look like some misery bag as me ma would say.

I feel a bit weird. As a grown adult there's not many people I look up to, as mad as it is Klopp is one of them. But I'm at the point where I pin some of me happiness on 11 strangers once a week sometimes twice, when there's much more that makes me happy that I can actually influence. As I've got older I've realised that, that with the world on its arse, players earning a million pound a week I actually feel further away from footy than I ever have even with us having a boss season
