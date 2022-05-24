Im pretty close now mate to be honest.



It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.



But Im at the end of my love now.



This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.



Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend.



I'm the same as you mate, wrote a big post in the are you enjoying it thread but jibbed it as didn't want to look like some misery bag as me ma would say.I feel a bit weird. As a grown adult there's not many people I look up to, as mad as it is Klopp is one of them. But I'm at the point where I pin some of me happiness on 11 strangers once a week sometimes twice, when there's much more that makes me happy that I can actually influence. As I've got older I've realised that, that with the world on its arse, players earning a million pound a week I actually feel further away from footy than I ever have even with us having a boss season