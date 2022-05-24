In which case, it will be the day I bow out.
Im pretty close now mate to be honest.
It feels so hypocritical saying Ill leave when Klopp leaves or Ill leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.
But Im at the end of my love now.
This season has been amazing again, but Im almost 40 and this isnt the game I fell in love with. I cant imagine what the older boys think.
Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend.