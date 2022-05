Iím pretty close now mate to be honest.



It feels so hypocritical saying Iíll leave when Klopp leaves or Iíll leave if we win the quad this year. Because it sounds pathetic really.



But Iím at the end of my love now.



This season has been amazing again, but Iím almost 40 and this isnít the game I fell in love with. I canít imagine what the older boys think.



Part of me wishes I could just switch off Monday morning after the parade and take up fishing every weekend.



I'm the same as you mate, wrote a big post in the are you enjoying it thread but jibbed it as didn't want to look like some misery bag as me ma would say.I feel a bit weird. As a grown adult there's not many people I look up to, as mad as it is Klopp is one of them. But I'm at the point where I pin some of me happiness on 11 strangers once a week sometimes twice, when there's much more that makes me happy that I can actually influence. As I've got older I've realised that, that with the world on its arse, players earning a million pound a week I actually feel further away from footy than I ever have even with us having a boss season