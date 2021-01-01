« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:09:53 am
Is this right?  ;D :lmao ;D


I do wonder what kind of numbers we'll be expecting for our parade. I don't think it will match 2019, but we'll still easily bag more than Abu Dhabi.

EDIT: Apt that this is the start of page 666.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:25:01 am
I do wonder what kind of numbers we'll be expecting for our parade. I don't think it will match 2019, but we'll still easily bag more than Abu Dhabi.

EDIT: Apt that this is the start of page 666.

We bag more than them when we greet the coach before every home game
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
It's not real though, is it?

No matter how beautiful, no matter how perfect it gets, it still bears the unmistakeable shimmering facsimile outlines of the Uncanny Valley. Sometimes it takes a while to sense that something isn't quite right, quite as it should be. We are, time and again, briefly suckered by it. But then that nagging sense builds and builds.

It's not quite right.

(From a follower of the "other" Sky Blues, Coventry City.)

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/23/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-premier-league-title-sky-blue-wash#comment-156621332
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Is that how City comes to an end? Players eventually realise that it'll never be a Liverpool or Utd?

Even when you win big you can still hold the parade in the car park
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:00:02 pm
Is that how City comes to an end? Players eventually realise that it'll never be a Liverpool or Utd?

Even when you win big you can still hold the parade in the car park

If you're a mercenary, which their players are, I really doubt they worry about their 'legacy' or whatever.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:21:10 am
Their accounts state 300000 tickets were bought for the parade

The parade was sold out!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:00:02 pm
Is that how City comes to an end? Players eventually realise that it'll never be a Liverpool or Utd?

Even when you win big you can still hold the parade in the car park

Nope. Wages and silverware will mean theyll always get top players mercenaries.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yeah the only way their cheating ends is when the authorities grow a pair and put a stop to it. I said ages ago I reckon Boris would stick his mucky paws in and stop the PL from seriously punishing these cheating c*nts. Got laughed at, but with the recent confirmation that he stuck his paws in the Saudi honey pot and made the PL allow them to buy Newcastle, I really dont think its much of a stretch to believe he is instructing the PL not to punish city, in order to keep Abu Dhabi happy. Maybe that is why the PL are so reluctant to actually complete their investigation.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:04:45 pm
The parade was sold out!!
The entire club and its fanbase sold out......oh you didn't mean it that way, soz......point stands though, eh? ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
What a crying shame it is for the sport of football that de Bruyne spent most of his career at two Sportswashing cheats.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:14:39 pm
The entire club and its fanbase sold out......oh you didn't mean it that way, soz......point stands though, eh? ;)

Lol. Indeed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Never imagined I'd be like 'good for you Chris Sutton ...' , I mean, fuckin' ell ...

BUT ... that interview with Richards basically saying we've had a shit season and no-one remembers losers and runners up (despite winning two domestic trophies) is unreal. Chris SUTTON defending us?!?

He's just a laughing, dumb mouthpiece for a shit club and they keep getting him on just because, you know, he's 'fun' innit.

Fucking dope. I only wish Keane had lamped him that time he burst out laughing at Keane clearly showing some passion towards the club he played for.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:11:55 pm
Yeah the only way their cheating ends is when the authorities grow a pair and put a stop to it. I said ages ago I reckon Boris would stick his mucky paws in and stop the PL from seriously punishing these cheating c*nts. Got laughed at, but with the recent confirmation that he stuck his paws in the Saudi honey pot and made the PL allow them to buy Newcastle, I really dont think its much of a stretch to believe he is instructing the PL not to punish city, in order to keep Abu Dhabi happy. Maybe that is why the PL are so reluctant to actually complete their investigation.
That fat c*nt seems to be behind every misfortune in this country at the moment so wouldn't be surprised. A nice warm place awaits him right next to Thatcher.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
I dont get the point of Richards. He brings nothing to the table - its as if the dregs of football Twitter became vaguely sentient. I take it hes there because they feel the need for an ex city player and Kompany is too busy with Anderlecht.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:04:31 pm
I dont get the point of Richards. He brings nothing to the table - its as if the dregs of football Twitter became vaguely sentient. I take it hes there because they feel the need for an ex city player and Kompany is too busy with Anderlecht.

He seems harmless and laughs a lot. Thats part of it.

No mention of the fact that hes the perfect sportswashing tool. Dumb as a fucking rock and will spew whatever is told to him by his superiors.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:04:31 pm
I dont get the point of Richards. He brings nothing to the table - its as if the dregs of football Twitter became vaguely sentient. I take it hes there because they feel the need for an ex city player and Kompany is too busy with Anderlecht.

oh he does bring something to the table and that is the common denominator. Twitter generations loves it. "banter and one liners" with fuck all content. Thats white washing angle of the media trying to legitimize the oil c*nts. Pretty sure we will see joey barton the poet someday once newcastle are in the whereabouts.

That will be the death of football for me.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:19:39 pm
oh he does bring something to the table and that is the common denominator. Twitter generations loves it. "banter and one liners" with fuck all content. Thats white washing angle of the media trying to legitimize the oil c*nts. Pretty sure we will see joey barton the poet someday once newcastle are in the whereabouts.

That will be the death of football for me.
Exactly. A seemingly harmless puppet pushing the sportswashers agenda.

Look how well the apparently harmless, bumbling buffoon act has served the current Prime Minister.

Both appeal to the thoughtless who are easily hoodwinked by soundbites without substance. Sadly, current society is full of them.

Richards absolutely serves a purpose.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
It is a bit mad how in this day and age of pundits being associated with one network he seems to be absolutely everywhere. Sky, MOTD, 5 Live (I know the last two are both BBC) but hes everywhere. Is their just a shortage of ex City legends or is he just the only one his paymasters at City trust?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:40:55 pm
I dont watch him on the tv, all he does is gush about City, and talks out his arse. Klopps spent money, City are where they are through hard work etc etc, and thats what I pick up without ever listening to him.
This is a good point, because I don't watch him on TV either. I turn the punditry off and only watch our games. Despite this, and not having Twitter or Facebook, I am still aware of at least some of the relentless shite he spouts. It gets everywhere. Obviously, he gets quoted on here too.

So yes, even though I don't actually watch the fella talking on TV, his nonsense propaganda still seeps into my awareness. That's why he's there. Many will fall for it over time. He definitely serves a purpose for the sportswash.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:49:05 pm
It is a bit mad how in this day and age of pundits being associated with one network he seems to be absolutely everywhere. Sky, MOTD, 5 Live (I know the last two are both BBC) but hes everywhere. Is their just a shortage of ex City legends or is he just the only one his paymasters at City trust?
I think genuine legends from when they were Manchester City are now either too old or have sadly died.

You are left with journeymen from their yoyo decades.

I also imagine those genuine legends would be saddened by the death of their club and the sham that has replaced it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:49:05 pm
It is a bit mad how in this day and age of pundits being associated with one network he seems to be absolutely everywhere. Sky, MOTD, 5 Live (I know the last two are both BBC) but hes everywhere. Is their just a shortage of ex City legends or is he just the only one his paymasters at City trust?
BT as well. Hes on everywhere.

If you ever look at twitter, hes seemingly really popular. Fair play, hes a breath of fresh air etc.  :butt
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:25:01 am

Apt that this is the start of page 666.

Meanwhile, yesterday in the Chelsea thread...

Quote from: El_Frank on Yesterday at 07:27:04 pm
It seems fitting that this is now on page 666.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:07:03 pm
Nope. Wages and silverware will mean theyll always get top players mercenaries.

When we talk about silverware, we should keep in mind that every player's dream is to win UCL. Some of their "legends" like Aguero, Kompany and Silva have already retired without winning it. I'm assuming some of their big names will get tired and frustrated with Guardiola becoming a serial loser in Europe, and they will eventually stop buying his bullshit.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 12:40:55 pm
Never imagined I'd be like 'good for you Chris Sutton ...' , I mean, fuckin' ell ...

BUT ... that interview with Richards basically saying we've had a shit season and no-one remembers losers and runners up (despite winning two domestic trophies) is unreal. Chris SUTTON defending us?!?

He's just a laughing, dumb mouthpiece for a shit club and they keep getting him on just because, you know, he's 'fun' innit.

Fucking dope. I only wish Keane had lamped him that time he burst out laughing at Keane clearly showing some passion towards the club he played for.
He actually said that? What a fucking clown, He's had some whoppers this season but that is easily his worst take of the season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:04:31 pm
I dont get the point of Richards. He brings nothing to the table - its as if the dregs of football Twitter became vaguely sentient. I take it hes there because they feel the need for an ex city player and Kompany is too busy with Anderlecht.

The bars pretty low for pundits but I actually dont mind Richards, far from perfect but he makes so very fair points which cant be said about a lot of the pundits and seems to actually find joy in football rather than just moaning like they would rather be anywhere else like some of the pundits. Disagree with what City stand for but political/humanity issues aside i'd much sooner listen to Richards than some of the hate spewing, criticise everyone and everything shite out there. That's not to say he's some great pundit and we shouldn't strive for better, we absolutely should have a better level of pundit in football but in terms of what we do have, I dont hold much dislike for him, seems a genuinely decent bloke who enjoys his job
