I dont get the point of Richards. He brings nothing to the table - its as if the dregs of football Twitter became vaguely sentient. I take it hes there because they feel the need for an ex city player and Kompany is too busy with Anderlecht.



The bars pretty low for pundits but I actually dont mind Richards, far from perfect but he makes so very fair points which cant be said about a lot of the pundits and seems to actually find joy in football rather than just moaning like they would rather be anywhere else like some of the pundits. Disagree with what City stand for but political/humanity issues aside i'd much sooner listen to Richards than some of the hate spewing, criticise everyone and everything shite out there. That's not to say he's some great pundit and we shouldn't strive for better, we absolutely should have a better level of pundit in football but in terms of what we do have, I dont hold much dislike for him, seems a genuinely decent bloke who enjoys his job