Never imagined I'd be like 'good for you Chris Sutton ...' , I mean, fuckin' ell ...
BUT ... that interview with Richards basically saying we've had a shit season and no-one remembers losers and runners up (despite winning two domestic trophies) is unreal. Chris SUTTON defending us?!?
He's just a laughing, dumb mouthpiece for a shit club and they keep getting him on just because, you know, he's 'fun' innit.
Fucking dope. I only wish Keane had lamped him that time he burst out laughing at Keane clearly showing some passion towards the club he played for.