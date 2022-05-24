I know they are a precious bunch of whinging wet wipes, but how on earth can they complain about Klopp getting manager of the year? I mean come on.



A man who has masterminded two trophies already this season, with the biggest final in club football still to come.



In contrast, their own manager has failed yet again to lift the trophy he was brought in to lift. He also failed in the League Cup and failed in the FA Cup. Only for a catalogue of appalling refereeing decisions going his way he'd have failed in the league too.



Considering he is gifted every conceivable advantage, Ped really hasn't done that well this season.



the prime example - if everton had been relegated that handball would be plastered everywhere, the spirit towards the non-decision would be 'woudn't have been relegated' even tho everton still have to score the pen etcprobably cos it looks like sour grapes it doesn't get mentioned that if that pen had been given, city wouldn't have won the title using the same logic as would be applied to an everton relegationevery season has decisions here, there and everywhere, as has this season, but the few inexplicable ones this season... that's something else and the handball not being given is the best example of 'that's not incompetence' there are three others as blatantly inexplicable but that one is graphically the most sobering