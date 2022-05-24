« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1677430 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26560 on: Yesterday at 09:46:40 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:57:48 pm
Grealish is going to be Paul Merson in 10-15 years time.
So he's going to be as good as Merson was at 41?
Offline redmark

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26561 on: Yesterday at 09:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:46:40 pm
So he's going to be as good as Merson was at 41?
No, he's going to be the pissed up idiot on Sky Football Special.
Offline jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26562 on: Yesterday at 09:59:57 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 07:26:15 pm
Journalists and their (stories) we should know shouldnt be the focal point. We had a big investigation recently into the workings of the game and (Christ) it was by a Tory government? But it was the right thing to do. 10 points for the game to be improved, associated sponsorship, being near top the list. The panel of independent reviews is a great example of how this stops money coming in flux from those looking to distort and entrap. I just hope this gets traction, banter or one upsmanship, shouldnt be footballs currency, clear and independent rules are. Its murky. Needs a second pair of eyes.

Football really needs someone to lead it out of the murkiness it's in. Sadly there aren't many people around for that. I mean look at the lack of leadership from everything that's happened recently. No one wants to get involved, so you get all these incidents players and managers being attacked and nothing being done about it. No one in the current authorities wants to be the one to take responsibility, no wonder everything is such a mess.
Offline J_Kopite

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26563 on: Yesterday at 10:04:13 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm
i can't really hold it against him because I've seen the video where he doesn't recognise the british isles so of course the lad barely has two brain cells to rub together, but naming Almiron like that is very shitty

Being thrown in the pool as a 10 year old and now this
Offline Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26564 on: Yesterday at 10:16:21 pm »
Haha Bald Fraud,.  :wave

Offline newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26565 on: Yesterday at 10:18:57 pm »
*HEADSPLODE*

Cue the media questioning this.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26566 on: Yesterday at 10:24:13 pm »
Offline Skeeve

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26567 on: Yesterday at 10:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:16:21 pm
Haha Bald Fraud,.  :wave



Quite right too, they all claimed our entire defence being out injured was nothing to complain about, therefore using that logic, since we have gained over 20 points compared with last season and thus the manager must have done an amazing job.  ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26568 on: Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm »
Man city "fans" head already exploded and its' been 15 minutes since it was announced.  ;D
Offline Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26569 on: Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
Man city "fans" head already exploded and its' been 15 minutes since it was announced.  ;D

Their players won player of the year and young player of the year, what more do they want?

They just expect absolutely everything and if they don't get it they cry and moan and call it a conspiracy.

They always used to cry that their players didn't get the player of the year award and yet they've won the last 3.
Offline newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26570 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:36:44 pm
Their players won player of the year and young player of the year, what more do they want?

They just expect absolutely everything and if they don't get it they cry and moan and call it a conspiracy.

They paid a lot for these awards. apparently not enough.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26571 on: Yesterday at 10:39:37 pm »
Abu Dhabi fans just dont get that what Guardiola did this season was the very least expected of him. You don't win manager of the year awards for that.
Offline Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26572 on: Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm »
You ain't respected Baldy.  :wave

Quote
The LMA Manager of the Year award is voted for by other managers over the 92 clubs in the top 4 English divisions.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26573 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm »
Lol, they are pained >:(
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26574 on: Yesterday at 10:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
Man city "fans" head already exploded and its' been 15 minutes since it was announced.  ;D

All 10 of them?
Online stoa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26575 on: Yesterday at 11:02:04 pm »
It might just be me, but it also looks like Jürgen is wearing a new hat in that picture...
Offline Classycara

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26576 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:44:30 pm


Imagine being stuck on their table at a work conference dinner
Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26577 on: Yesterday at 11:15:54 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:39:37 pm
Abu Dhabi fans just dont get that what Guardiola did this season was the very least expected of him. You don't win manager of the year awards for that.

Well, to be honest, he DID manage to beat a CL winner in the final game of the season by staging an absolute blockbuster comeback.
The CL winner also had an ex 150 odd Mn player (who also scored).
Really, when one thinks about it, Villa were favourites and City were the underdogs. Really amazing job Pep has done, with barely any net spend, really.
It is a travesty he is not being recognized by his peers for the award. Shame.
Online SamLad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26578 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm »
he'll be whinging tomorrow about needing a bigger budget.
Offline JohnSullie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26579 on: Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:24:13 pm
oh god :lmao
I take my egg hard boiled eat it up Pep
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26580 on: Today at 12:21:09 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm
Man city "fans" head already exploded and its' been 15 minutes since it was announced.  ;D
I know they are a precious bunch of whinging wet wipes, but how on earth can they complain about Klopp getting manager of the year? I mean come on.

A man who has masterminded two trophies already this season, with the biggest final in club football still to come.

In contrast, their own manager has failed yet again to lift the trophy he was brought in to lift. He also failed in the League Cup and failed in the FA Cup. Only for a catalogue of appalling refereeing decisions going his way he'd have failed in the league too.

Considering he is gifted every conceivable advantage, Ped really hasn't done that well this season.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26581 on: Today at 01:36:25 am »
Amazing that in The Guardian's season review, not one writer had Grealish down as flop of the season. £100m for a player who scored fewer goals than the likes of Che Adams, Gabriel, Josh King, Fred, Dan James, Jan Bednarek and Matty Cash


Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 09:02:12 pm
i can't really hold it against him because I've seen the video where he doesn't recognise the british isles so of course the lad barely has two brain cells to rub together, but naming Almiron like that is very shitty

Yeah, he's proven to be both thick and classless.
Online decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26582 on: Today at 01:59:55 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:36:25 am
Amazing that in The Guardian's season review, not one writer had Grealish down as flop of the season. £100m for a player who scored fewer goals than the likes of Che Adams, Gabriel, Josh King, Fred, Dan James, Jan Bednarek and Matty Cash


Yeah, he's proven to be both thick and classless.

Can't bring myself to give that the click it doesn't deserve, so thanks for saving me getting annoyed reading the predictable Pep/City wankfest.
Online Armand9

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26583 on: Today at 02:02:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:21:09 am
I know they are a precious bunch of whinging wet wipes, but how on earth can they complain about Klopp getting manager of the year? I mean come on.

A man who has masterminded two trophies already this season, with the biggest final in club football still to come.

In contrast, their own manager has failed yet again to lift the trophy he was brought in to lift. He also failed in the League Cup and failed in the FA Cup. Only for a catalogue of appalling refereeing decisions going his way he'd have failed in the league too.

Considering he is gifted every conceivable advantage, Ped really hasn't done that well this season.

the prime example - if everton had been relegated that handball would be plastered everywhere, the spirit towards the non-decision would be 'woudn't have been relegated' even tho everton still have to score the pen etc

probably cos it looks like sour grapes it doesn't get mentioned that if that pen had been given, city wouldn't have won the title using the same logic as would be applied to an everton relegation

every season has decisions here, there and everywhere, as has this season, but the few inexplicable ones this season... that's something else and the handball not being given is the best example of 'that's not incompetence' there are three others as blatantly inexplicable but that one is graphically the most sobering
