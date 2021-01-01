« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:43:46 pm
They honestly all just look bored. It's literally "job done" for them. They had a brief moment of euphoria - mostly relief because they had denied us rather out of any sense of achievement of their own - and now it's over. I've probably had longer and more satisfying orgasms.

There is no job satisfaction at that club. It's like an office job; they've basically just finished typing their last letter of the day and shut down their computer on a Friday night before hitting the pub. It's meaningless, worthless, and you can see they all know it. They're living a lie.

To be honest, all of them (including their manager) are being seriously over-paid to win the Champions League, not the Premier League. So, it is not a "job done" season. It is just another failure, while the really big clubs are playing in Paris on Saturday ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26401 on: Yesterday at 11:55:08 pm »
where is that mo salah-i have a new hat / City wins some cup picture when you need it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26402 on: Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm »


Cute of the players to bring their mums along to watch.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26403 on: Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
My 92 year old neighbour died last year.  Not only were there just as many lining our little streets when the funeral car passed, there was a lot less misery  too

:lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26404 on: Today at 12:02:46 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm
apart from that it wasnt. One of the only teams who can win a league, but have underachieved in the eyes of their owners. You can be sure the human rights abusers wont have been impressed, they still havent given them that extra sportswashing push they crave - winning the CL.
This is it. Given what they are, they've pretty much failed this season. The manager is employed to bring them the CL. He failed, again. After that, he is employed with a brief to operate a scorched earth policy domestically. They want/need him/them to be crushingly dominant. They failed.

Liverpool swept the board with the domestic cups, and the sportswash only 'won' the title with 10 minutes of the season to go. They had four trophies to aim for, but only 'won' one, and only by the skin of their teeth. They were minutes away from 'winning' nothing at all, despite spending billions of unearned pounds.

It's definitely a B- for Ped and his boring band of mercenaries this season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26405 on: Today at 12:04:23 am »
Yes, it always hurts to lose a final...or come second in a closely fought league battle....but City provide so much comedy value in their "victories" that the hurt is usually diminished by a good 70 to 90 percent than if it were any other (proper) team who'd dealt the blow.

I'm being deadly serious here....

City ALWAYS provide us with a (non-intended) dividend of compensatory hilarity as the reality of their outfit gets utterly exposed on the streets of Manchester.

The schadenfreude they like to think "super-enhances" their glee whenever it's US they beat just doesn't really pan out because we're usually too busy pissing ourselves laughing at their woeful attempts at a victory parade.

If it were any other club....we'd be all..." Oh NO...I can't watch their parade and celebrations".....the pain's still too raw!!

But with City...we actually make a bee-line to tune in to their victory parades because it provides tremendous joy and healing for us....and makes us sooooo f*cking glad....we're NOT them!!

Any other club's victory parade would be "salt rubbed into the wound"....but with City, their parade makes us feel like we've just been dropped off at a BUPA hospital and there are ten, grade A surgeons working around the clock to heal a paper-cut on our pinkie finger!!

That is to say...City's victory parade is tailor-made for "healing" broken scouse hearts...and the funny thing about it is that this is really not what it's meant to be doing.

It's meant to be a sky-blue expression of league superiority.....a barbaric "yawp" from the roof-tops as Walt Whitman put it.

It never is.

They can never pull this off.

As a club, they just don't have the requisite volume or soul to create a breathtaking spectacle of urban euphoria...

They may be good at winning the league, but they're absolutely sh*te at taking that win out to the people of their city....whose unspoken role is to (voluntarily) turn up en-masse to further twist the knife of victory into the hearts and souls of all rivals and onlookers.

They insist on doing it however....mainly because well....that's what you do isn't it.....when you win something.....it's kind of expected that you spend time bonding with the fans and telling them that the trophy's just as much "for them" as it is for the club.

With City however, the club-ambition-to-urban-following ratio is seriously out-of-whack and these "parades" just really nail that truth home.

These people (supporters) are just being used....there's simply not enough of them to justify what's being shoved in front of them on these victory parade days.

When we talk about a football club's natural, "organic" growth....this is what we mean in many ways.

Man City's victory parades are an embarrassment.

They signify that ambition has definitely been pumped into the club....but it's an ambition which greatly outweighs and over-shadows the natural fan-base's volume, belief, or commitment to the club.

That's why Man City's victory parades (and general PR) are so amusing and so pitiable.

Huge, significant evolutionary phases have just been by-passed with oil money and the nett result is a club that's incapable of luring genuinely euphoric supporters onto the streets of Manchester in their tens of thousands....

They're not there....simply because they don't exist.

The club (as a financial, political enterprise) is immensely bigger than it's true, organic fan-base.....and it's on these days that follow "victory"...that the rest of the footballing world gets to see this evidenced in no uncertain terms!!

 :o
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26406 on: Today at 12:07:58 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:19:47 pm
From City's official coverage...




Poor guy! He should tune in to watch what a proper club's parade looks like. No wonder Pep is so obsessed with us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26407 on: Today at 12:32:16 am »
That is cathartically pathetic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26408 on: Today at 12:34:00 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:13:11 pm
to be honest id say alot of the older die hard city fans dont even bother nowadays. they know its all so empty.
I said something similar a few days back that most of the real fans binned it off once the takeover happened and that they knew the soul of the club died then and there.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26409 on: Today at 12:43:39 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:19:47 pm
From City's official coverage...





It took me ages and numerous people quoting the picture before I realised that wasn't some random ginger getting bored while they were waiting for the parade and that was actually kdb on the parade bus. :lmao

You do have to wonder why they didn't just do it as a victory rally instead, a couple of thousand in the one square would at least give their pr team the ability to craft some pictures that made it look busy, it would only be missing out a few tram stops worth of streets after all.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26410 on: Today at 12:52:58 am »
You can almost see him thinking "What the fuck have I done to deserve this?" As Dim Glass has pointed out a few pages ago, he probably doesn't care that much looking at his bank account and his trophy count, but there'll still be this little voice in the back of his head asking whether that is what he dreamt of as a kid when he wanted to become a professional footballer. Parading a bought trophy through what looks like a nuclear wasteland with a handful of survivors standing there asking themselves what the fuck is going on. It's probably even worse when he sees what goes on in almost every other place after a football club has won a trophy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26411 on: Today at 12:58:28 am »
Considering the area of town they were in, I'd be quite surprised if the streets aren't normally busier than that when there isn't a parade on.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26412 on: Today at 01:00:21 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:52:58 am
You can almost see him thinking "What the fuck have I done to deserve this?" As Dim Glass has pointed out a few pages ago, he probably doesn't care that much looking at his bank account and his trophy count, but there'll still be this little voice in the back of his head asking whether that is what he dreamt of as a kid when he wanted to become a professional footballer. Parading a bought trophy through what looks like a nuclear wasteland with a handful of survivors standing there asking themselves what the fuck is going on. It's probably even worse when he sees what goes on in almost every other place after a football club has won a trophy.

De Bruyne grew up as a LFC fan. By his own words, he idolized Gerrard. Of course that he will be feeling empty, even though his bank account is full. Some things can't be bought ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26413 on: Today at 01:14:46 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:43:39 am

...You do have to wonder why they didn't just do it as a victory rally instead, a couple of thousand in the one square would at least give their pr team the ability to craft some pictures that made it look busy, it would only be missing out a few tram stops worth of streets after all.

You'd think they'd have learned by now. Parades just embarrass them. As you said, holding something of a rally in a city square, with all attendees in one place, would at least give the illusion of a good turnout. These parades, although ridiculously short in length, make them look ridiculous. I know it's fitting, as they can't even fill their ground either, but you'd think their PR people would be all over it and trying to make them actually look popular, even though they clearly aren't.

Only having a fraction of Manchester is no excuse either. Everton, going by their own survey, only have a quarter of Liverpool, but I'd bet my life that if it was them having such a parade it would be a good few miles long and would blow this Abu Dhabi shambles out of the water for both attendance and passion.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26414 on: Today at 01:29:10 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:52:58 am
You can almost see him thinking "What the fuck have I done to deserve this?" As Dim Glass has pointed out a few pages ago, he probably doesn't care that much looking at his bank account and his trophy count, but there'll still be this little voice in the back of his head asking whether that is what he dreamt of as a kid when he wanted to become a professional footballer. Parading a bought trophy through what looks like a nuclear wasteland with a handful of survivors standing there asking themselves what the fuck is going on. It's probably even worse when he sees what goes on in almost every other place after a football club has won a trophy.

And the survivors have been left with hideous mutations.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26415 on: Today at 02:35:16 am »
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 11:18:04 pm
Strange isn’t it. Poor Kev. Imagine being one of the best players of his generation and ending up there, … on that bus, … looking at that crowd, in an unimaginative and sterile street in Manchester, … on a dull Monday evening

He has the look of a man who now knows how Sir John Gielgud felt when he ended up in the film Caligula

He left one sportswashing club, having been perennially loaned out to help cook the books, to join another. He knew what he was doing and who they were owned by, he deserves no sympathy for being at a soulless club. It's clear he's a pretty soulless guy.

Really amazing picture though. It's a bit of a tonic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26416 on: Today at 02:54:08 am »
You lot are being too harsh on them. They are clearly just social distancing!  :-X
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26417 on: Today at 02:56:10 am »
Epic parade . Didnt even know it was happening. Youd have thought theyd rent  themselves a few fans by now. For the right money you could fill the place with passionate actors.

 Heard a stat that its citys 6th premier league title now. I only remember that aguerrooo one because sky never shut up about it, beating 10 men Qpr.  Still feels like a void season every time they win it. Their fans must feel the same way.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26418 on: Today at 03:41:48 am »
What is going to really gall them is should we win Big Ears again Saturday, yes that will be #7, but it will also be that Jurgen has won 2 of the "easier to win than the League" whilst Pep has been in charge of City.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26419 on: Today at 04:08:03 am »
Laughable. Nothing will ever top that Celebrating Together video but all the same, they really do have a knack of embarrassing themselves.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26420 on: Today at 05:23:21 am »
Loved this comment on the Guardian:

I want to nail this myth.

I am not bitter or jealous about Man City. I support a club that's as likely to win anything as Putin is to win the Nobel Peace Prize. The huge majority of supporters are in the same position. Success is a matter of scale. Non-league supporters will enjoy maybe knocking out a League team in the FA Cup, or a good run in the FA Vase. Rochdale or Mansfield fans will relish promotions out of the bottom tier. Huddersfield fans will be delighted if they win the playoffs. Everyone loves a derby win or coming from 1-0 down with ten men or whatever.

And when something truly astonishing does happen, like winning the League Cup in 2011, it's beyond ecstasy. It's a literal once-in-a-lifetime feeling. It's popping your cherry the day you go on the Space Shuttle. It's a feeling the supporter of a club which wins (in the broadest sense) a trophy more than every other year can never understand. Look at the whingeing from Man U or Arsenal because they're only scrabbling for 5th. They have no enjoyment from the game; winning is par for the course. The only emotion is disgust when things go ever so slightly wrong.

So I am not jealous or bitter about Man C's success. Because it's meaningless. When we won the League Cup there was (however tangential) some element of US winning it, because the fan money made a difference, it wasn't a billionaire throwing billions at the club. It was our thing, our has-beens and never weres, the Keith Faheys and the Cameron Jeromes who were suddenly major trophy winners. For that day it was our thing.

Man City? Nope. Just chuck it on the pile. Because you're all extras in someone else's show.

The only debate is what my emotions are. Is it hatred that someone with no concept of the social and ancestral aspects of what a football club means to a community decides consciously to destroy everyone else's hopes and dreams to buy a ticket to the human race? Or is it disgust that so many people who spent so many years detesting what Man U were doing suddenly do a 180 when they get the benefit? Or is it even pity that now doing the missionary job of wearing your team's shirt on holibobs is not "missionary" work but making you look the ultimate bandwagoner?

Not sure. I'm betting the huge majority is not jealous of a head of state buying what that majority was never going to get anyway. But Man City fans have to hide behind that idea that other fans or bitter or jealous to feed their supposed superiority. Trust me, we're not bitter or jealous. We are...contemptuous of it.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/23/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-premier-league-title-sky-blue-wash
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26421 on: Today at 06:09:20 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:23:21 am
Loved this comment on the Guardian:

I want to nail this myth.

I am not bitter or jealous about Man City. I support a club that's as likely to win anything as Putin is to win the Nobel Peace Prize. The huge majority of supporters are in the same position. Success is a matter of scale. Non-league supporters will enjoy maybe knocking out a League team in the FA Cup, or a good run in the FA Vase. Rochdale or Mansfield fans will relish promotions out of the bottom tier. Huddersfield fans will be delighted if they win the playoffs. Everyone loves a derby win or coming from 1-0 down with ten men or whatever.

And when something truly astonishing does happen, like winning the League Cup in 2011, it's beyond ecstasy. It's a literal once-in-a-lifetime feeling. It's popping your cherry the day you go on the Space Shuttle. It's a feeling the supporter of a club which wins (in the broadest sense) a trophy more than every other year can never understand. Look at the whingeing from Man U or Arsenal because they're only scrabbling for 5th. They have no enjoyment from the game; winning is par for the course. The only emotion is disgust when things go ever so slightly wrong.

So I am not jealous or bitter about Man C's success. Because it's meaningless. When we won the League Cup there was (however tangential) some element of US winning it, because the fan money made a difference, it wasn't a billionaire throwing billions at the club. It was our thing, our has-beens and never weres, the Keith Faheys and the Cameron Jeromes who were suddenly major trophy winners. For that day it was our thing.

Man City? Nope. Just chuck it on the pile. Because you're all extras in someone else's show.

The only debate is what my emotions are. Is it hatred that someone with no concept of the social and ancestral aspects of what a football club means to a community decides consciously to destroy everyone else's hopes and dreams to buy a ticket to the human race? Or is it disgust that so many people who spent so many years detesting what Man U were doing suddenly do a 180 when they get the benefit? Or is it even pity that now doing the missionary job of wearing your team's shirt on holibobs is not "missionary" work but making you look the ultimate bandwagoner?

Not sure. I'm betting the huge majority is not jealous of a head of state buying what that majority was never going to get anyway. But Man City fans have to hide behind that idea that other fans or bitter or jealous to feed their supposed superiority. Trust me, we're not bitter or jealous. We are...contemptuous of it.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/may/23/pep-guardiola-manchester-city-premier-league-title-sky-blue-wash

Great comment. Thanks for posting it.

I don't want to open Ronay's article, because he does my head in and I have a feeling its going to make me angry, so just out of interest, what was the thrust of it? - is it fawning and full of praise for them, or is it bringing up the sportswashing and meaninglessness? Given what this writer has produced before about Man City, I'm betting on the former.
