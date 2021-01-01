« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:43:46 pm
They honestly all just look bored. It's literally "job done" for them. They had a brief moment of euphoria - mostly relief because they had denied us rather out of any sense of achievement of their own - and now it's over. I've probably had longer and more satisfying orgasms.

There is no job satisfaction at that club. It's like an office job; they've basically just finished typing their last letter of the day and shut down their computer on a Friday night before hitting the pub. It's meaningless, worthless, and you can see they all know it. They're living a lie.

To be honest, all of them (including their manager) are being seriously over-paid to win the Champions League, not the Premier League. So, it is not a "job done" season. It is just another failure, while the really big clubs are playing in Paris on Saturday ...
where is that mo salah-i have a new hat / City wins some cup picture when you need it?
Cute of the players to bring their mums along to watch.
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
My 92 year old neighbour died last year.  Not only were there just as many lining our little streets when the funeral car passed, there was a lot less misery  too

:lmao
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:48:14 pm
apart from that it wasnt. One of the only teams who can win a league, but have underachieved in the eyes of their owners. You can be sure the human rights abusers wont have been impressed, they still havent given them that extra sportswashing push they crave - winning the CL.
This is it. Given what they are, they've pretty much failed this season. The manager is employed to bring them the CL. He failed, again. After that, he is employed with a brief to operate a scorched earth policy domestically. They want/need him/them to be crushingly dominant. They failed.

Liverpool swept the board with the domestic cups, and the sportswash only 'won' the title with 10 minutes of the season to go. They had four trophies to aim for, but only 'won' one, and only by the skin of their teeth. They were minutes away from 'winning' nothing at all, despite spending billions of unearned pounds.

It's definitely a B- for Ped and his boring band of mercenaries this season.
Yes, it always hurts to lose a final...or come second in a closely fought league battle....but City provide so much comedy value in their "victories" that the hurt is usually diminished by a good 70 to 90 percent than if it were any other (proper) team who'd dealt the blow.

I'm being deadly serious here....

City ALWAYS provide us with a (non-intended) dividend of compensatory hilarity as the reality of their outfit gets utterly exposed on the streets of Manchester.

The schadenfreude they like to think "super-enhances" their glee whenever it's US they beat just doesn't really pan out because we're usually too busy pissing ourselves laughing at their woeful attempts at a victory parade.

If it were any other club....we'd be all..." Oh NO...I can't watch their parade and celebrations".....the pain's still too raw!!

But with City...we actually make a bee-line to tune in to their victory parades because it provides tremendous joy and healing for us....and makes us sooooo f*cking glad....we're NOT them!!

Any other club's victory parade would be "salt rubbed into the wound"....but with City, their parade makes us feel like we've just been dropped off at a BUPA hospital and there are ten, grade A surgeons working around the clock to heal a paper-cut on our pinkie finger!!

That is to say...City's victory parade is tailor-made for "healing" broken scouse hearts...and the funny thing about it is that this is really not what it's meant to be doing.

It's meant to be a sky-blue expression of league superiority.....a barbaric "yawp" from the roof-tops as Walt Whitman put it.

It never is.

They can never pull this off.

They just don't have volume or soul to create a breathtaking spectacle of urban euphoria...

They may be good at winning the league, but they're absolutely sh*te at taking that win out to the people of their city....whose unspoken role is to (voluntary) turn up to further twist the knife of victory into the hearts and souls of all rivals and onlookers.

They insist on doing it however....mainly because well....that's what you do isn't it.....when you win something.....it's kind of expected that you spend time bonding with the fans and telling them that the trophy's just as much "for them" as it is for the club.

With City however, the club-ambition-to-urban-following ratio is seriously out-of-whack and these "parades" just really nail that truth home.

These people (supporters) are just being used....there's simply not enough of them to justify what's being shoved in front of them on these victory parade days.

When we talk about a football club's natural, "organic" growth....this is what we mean in many ways.

Man City's victory parades are an embarrassment.

They signify that ambition has definitely been pumped into the club....but it's an ambition which greatly outweighs and over-shadows the natural fan-base's volume, belief, or commitment to the club.

That's why Man City's victory parades (and general PR) are so amusing and so pitiable.

Huge, significant evolutionary phases have just been by-passed with oil money and the nett result is a club that's incapable of luring genuinely euphoric supporters onto the streets of Manchester in their tens of thousands....

They're not there....simply because they don't exist.

The club (as a financial, political enterprise) is immensely bigger than it's true, organic fan-base.....and it's on these days that follow "victory"...that the rest of the footballing world gets to see this evidenced in no uncertain terms!!

 :o
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:19:47 pm
From City's official coverage...




Poor guy! He should tune in to watch what a proper club's parade looks like. No wonder Pep is so obsessed with us.
