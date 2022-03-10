« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1665981 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26320 on: Today at 07:48:57 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:48:20 pm
Them pictures tell you everything you need to know about Man City. Yes you can pump billions of state funds in, yes you can buy great plates and yes you can buy trophies. What you cannot buy tho is soul. This abomination of a club has no soul. Its an embarrassment. Surely KDB there is thinking What the fuck am I doing here.
I hope they all watch out parade and realise anything they win at the sportswashers is totally meaningless.

It's important for any club to have great plates
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online meady1981

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26321 on: Today at 07:50:11 pm »
Haha fucking nothing club.
Meaningless.
Nobody gives a fuck.
I'd be gutted if that was United beating us.
Cringing out of my arse here.
Manchester is red.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26322 on: Today at 07:51:16 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:33:44 pm
That City youtube stream :lmao - people in the comments asking where the fans are, or what time do they let the fans in?

www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsXpQAZzop0


They've spent more time in the temporary tv studio than outside on the bus route. The TV crew in the temporary studio are obviously a little surprised to have the focus on them rather than outside - and struggling to find things to talk about... 'what it is to be Mancunian'...

Fucking hell!!

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26323 on: Today at 07:51:37 pm »
De Bruyne




Fuck off you Manc c*nts, I'm off to the 'Pool to play for Jurgen!
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26324 on: Today at 07:51:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:48:20 pm
Them pictures tell you everything you need to know about Man City. Yes you can pump billions of state funds in, yes you can buy great players  and yes you can buy trophies. What you cannot buy tho is soul. This abomination of a club has no soul. Its an embarrassment. Surely KDB there is thinking What the fuck am I doing here.
I hope they all watch our parade and realise anything they win at the sportswashers is totally meaningless.

Hes been there for 7 years. Id guess that all he cares about is picking up a few guaranteed bought trophies and how much money he can make off Abu Dhabi before he finishes off his career in Italy or Spain.
Online Hoenheim

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26325 on: Today at 07:54:56 pm »


City fans right now
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26326 on: Today at 07:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:51:43 pm
Hes been there for 7 years. Id guess that all he cares about is picking up a few guaranteed bought trophies and how much money he can make off Abu Dhabi before he finishes off his career in Italy or Spain.
Sadly true
Offline andyrol

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26327 on: Today at 08:04:42 pm »
We had more on our protest marches against Hicks and Gillette.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26328 on: Today at 08:09:39 pm »
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26329 on: Today at 08:10:10 pm »
Seen bigger queues outside the chippy on a Friday
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26330 on: Today at 08:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:17:30 pm
Ardwick, Jesus, I had to work there for a year back in the day. Is it still a shithole.

Not the best Nicky my mate but still got a sense of community. Multi cultural and diverse, I spend a pleasant couple of days a week here now and again. Norma, me neighbour, is a diamond, do anything for yer....steady. Just like any scouse ma.
Online tinner777

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26331 on: Today at 08:10:45 pm »
I've more socks on the washing line
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26332 on: Today at 08:10:48 pm »
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26333 on: Today at 08:11:23 pm »
Online lukeb1981

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26334 on: Today at 08:12:03 pm »
 ;D
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26335 on: Today at 08:12:52 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:19:47 pm
From City's official coverage...



Arl Kev the red is stood there thinking...'for fucks sake'
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26336 on: Today at 08:15:01 pm »
Online Macphisto80

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26337 on: Today at 08:17:38 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:19:47 pm
From City's official coverage...






:lmao
Looks like a an Alan Partridge sketch. All we need is for someone to drop a cow on top of the bus.
Offline 12C

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26338 on: Today at 08:18:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:21:48 pm
My lads weren't born in 05, so I just showed them our parade



That was just the end of it. My eldest was there, and I was with the youngest on Queens Drive just past the Navigator pub and it was more crowded there than Citys circus.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26339 on: Today at 08:18:34 pm »
Offline 12C

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26340 on: Today at 08:21:49 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:43:28 pm
I fear the more their attendances are mocked the more they devote like a billion quid to a social media + grassroot effort to encourage fandom of City and attendance at games

Or buy an even bigger flag to hide their embarrassment.
Can you imagine United v Liverpool at Wembley and United not selling their allocation?
No, neither can I.
Online spider-neil

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26341 on: Today at 08:23:48 pm »
And this is why rival fans would rather City than Liverpool win the league because no one gives a fuck about City. Even City's own fans don't seem particularly arsed.
Offline Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26342 on: Today at 08:24:17 pm »
They've narrowed the roads to try and make it look like a few have turned up and given out free flags:

https://twitter.com/BBCNWT/status/1528788643787288577

Jokers.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26343 on: Today at 08:29:20 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:10:29 pm
Not the best Nicky my mate but still got a sense of community. Multi cultural and diverse, I spend a pleasant couple of days a week here now and again. Norma, me neighbour, is a diamond, do anything for yer....steady. Just like any scouse ma.

Fair dos. Just remember walking back by the arches to Piccadilly in the dark through the winter which wasnt a barrel of laughs.
Offline Elliemental

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26344 on: Today at 08:30:55 pm »
Is that really their trophy parade? That's actually kinda sad!
Online Macphisto80

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26345 on: Today at 08:34:08 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:46:35 pm
Oh I'll freely admit I was, and for the well outlined "nobody cares when they wins" reasons outlined above. But then I was here in 2012 when youse were doing the same!
Difference is. that's your so called neighbors or rivals. You wouldn't get many on here cheering for Everton in the same hypothetical situation. It'd be like us watching last years' CL final again and being asked to pick which one you prefer. The answer would be none, because they're both c*nts.

You know what made me laugh is the media talking about rivalry between us and City. As fucking if they're our rivals. What a joke. Yous on the other hand, aye.
Online redmark

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26346 on: Today at 08:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:24:17 pm
They've narrowed the roads to try and make it look like a few have turned up and given out free flags:

https://twitter.com/BBCNWT/status/1528788643787288577

Jokers.
The buses came down the road to the right on those images. Then they opened it up to the crowd, which reduced the depth, and they switched to low angle shots after that. A couple of hundred yards of Deansgate - maybe 4 or 5 thousand? But I guess it is a school night...
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26347 on: Today at 08:36:26 pm »
Such a small club. Aston Villa, Notts Forest and Leeds are all bigger than them and would get a much larger turnout if they did a parade.

They've won the PL too many times in the last 10 years that they've become numb to it. Winning the league means nothing to them anymore because it's the Champions League they so badly want and hopefully will never get.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26348 on: Today at 08:39:45 pm »
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26349 on: Today at 08:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:29:20 pm
Fair dos. Just remember walking back by the arches to Piccadilly in the dark through the winter which wasnt a barrel of laughs.

That's not changed, mate. Shitholes everywhere. Got some cheek singing feed the scousers the fucking scruffs. Bath night is still a container of talc...
Offline McSquared

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26350 on: Today at 08:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:24:17 pm
They've narrowed the roads to try and make it look like a few have turned up and given out free flags:

https://twitter.com/BBCNWT/status/1528788643787288577

Jokers.

Thats the queue for manchester airport security mate
Online newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26351 on: Today at 08:45:52 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 06:10:23 pm
Scenes



hahahahahahahahahahahahah
hahahahahahahahahahahahah
hahahahahahahahahahahahah
hahahahahahahahahahahahah
hahahahahahahahahahahahah
hahahahahahahahahahahahah
hahahahahahahahahahahahah
hahahahahahahahahahahahah
Online BOBSCOUSE

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26352 on: Today at 08:50:54 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:39:45 pm
The scale of this club is truly shocking.

https://twitter.com/dannyjc09/status/1528804300108996608?s=21&t=-almj3d6x0CGS_q_GOTI2Q

Me and my brother in law arrived at the flyover as the Reds coaches were coming over it.  Parked the car on the pavement and then walked (well, more like a fucking speed-march) the whole route with the coaches.  Bloody knackered but what a day, just been looking at the few photo's I managed to get as we walked, Liverpool and LFC fans are life itself - City are a rotting carcase with dung-flies circling over it.
Online Stubbins

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26353 on: Today at 08:54:20 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:36:26 pm
Such a small club. Aston Villa, Notts Forest and Leeds are all bigger than them and would get a much larger turnout if they did a parade.

There were more Mackems in Trafalgar Square on Saturday night than City fans attending this debacle.
Online mikeb58

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26354 on: Today at 08:54:57 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:36:26 pm

They've won the PL too many times in the last 10 years that they've become numb to it. Winning the league means nothing to them anymore because it's the Champions League they so badly want and hopefully will never get.

They are expected to win it every season with all their unfair and illegal funding, so basically it's no big deal anymore, the novelty has well worn off.

They crave the CL, they really do, it's the only thing money hasn't bought them yet, and it must hurt them so much to see us in the Final again.

They simply aren't a 'big club' in the true sense of the word, nothing to be ashamed it's a hard tag to achieve. You can even be shite but still be a 'big club' (Man Utd now, us in the past)

It's something money can't buy, that's why teams see us a major scalp if they beat us, and celebrate accordingly. Teams don't 'roll over' for City, they just can't match the same levels of motivation they reserve for playing us.

I accept that, it goes with the territory of being a 'big club' and we have to deal with it. They should deal with being rich, but small and irrelevant.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26355 on: Today at 08:58:53 pm »
Is there a bigger set of c*nts than those on the Monday night club on BBC? Pure City cheerleaders in Sutton, Rory Smith and Micah the c*nt.
Online rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26356 on: Today at 08:59:51 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:18:01 pm
That was just the end of it. My eldest was there, and I was with the youngest on Queens Drive just past the Navigator pub and it was more crowded there than Citys circus.

I showed them some video from on the route too, they were amazed at the amount of people just lining the streets.
Online calvin

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26357 on: Today at 09:02:33 pm »
Sweet Jesus. Just watched a bit of their 'parade'. You can see KDB die a little inside. Seems like Sweet Caroline is their new anthem. Rocking. Feel so much better having watched it. What a nothing club. Wait till our parade..
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26358 on: Today at 09:05:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:58:53 pm
Is there a bigger set of c*nts than those on the Monday night club on BBC? Pure City cheerleaders in Sutton, Rory Smith and Micah the c*nt.

Put Savage in there and you've got a full house, KH. Fucking bellend central there. Don't do it to yerself. All on the Abu Dhabi payroll along with Salford Quays Auntie
