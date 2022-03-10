

They've won the PL too many times in the last 10 years that they've become numb to it. Winning the league means nothing to them anymore because it's the Champions League they so badly want and hopefully will never get.



They are expected to win it every season with all their unfair and illegal funding, so basically it's no big deal anymore, the novelty has well worn off.They crave the CL, they really do, it's the only thing money hasn't bought them yet, and it must hurt them so much to see us in the Final again.They simply aren't a 'big club' in the true sense of the word, nothing to be ashamed it's a hard tag to achieve. You can even be shite but still be a 'big club' (Man Utd now, us in the past)It's something money can't buy, that's why teams see us a major scalp if they beat us, and celebrate accordingly. Teams don't 'roll over' for City, they just can't match the same levels of motivation they reserve for playing us.I accept that, it goes with the territory of being a 'big club' and we have to deal with it. They should deal with being rich, but small and irrelevant.