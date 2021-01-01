« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Egyptian36

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26160 on: Today at 02:33:56 pm

I wonder what they will do after the new Premier League sponsorship deals rules. 12 UAE companies as sponsers instead of 6 inflated deals ?

I know people didnt like Newcastle takeover but good things came from it so far. Clubs are scared because after few years 4 clubs will be fighting for a CL position if Newcastle did the same as City. They are trying to push for new rules and put pressure on the Premier Leauge and anything applies to Newcastle will apply indirectly to City.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26161 on: Today at 02:34:29 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:27:34 pm
99 goals with no number 9 is on the bbc page now. I mean Gabriel Jesus is a centre forward, he wears number nine, but dont let that spoil it.
But they won the league after missing out on Sir Harold Kane its the biggest achievement ever seen in football.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26162 on: Today at 02:36:18 pm
https://twitter.com/Radiology_UK/status/1528662624979804161

The day after they win the league and he is tweeting Andy Burnham because JD sports have Liverpool shirts in their Manc Airport shop ;D
El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26163 on: Today at 02:39:56 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:33:56 pm
I wonder what they will do after the new Premier League sponsorship deals rules. 12 UAE companies as sponsers instead of 6 inflated deals ?

I know people didnt like Newcastle takeover but good things came from it so far. Clubs are scared because after few years 4 clubs will be fighting for a CL position if Newcastle did the same as City. They are trying to push for new rules and put pressure on the Premier Leauge and anything applies to Newcastle will apply indirectly to City.

Go on....
Slippers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26164 on: Today at 02:47:03 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:14:21 pm
To be fair there will be dozens there, all dancing and cheering Hooray.

Completely off their tits on pint after pint of water.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26165 on: Today at 02:48:21 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:27:34 pm
99 goals with no number 9 is on the bbc page now. I mean Gabriel Jesus is a centre forward, he wears number nine, but dont let that spoil it.
Yeah, I cant believe Guardiola has managed to convince everyone that this is a thing.

I suppose we dont have a striker either. I mean, we have Origi, but hes as much of a striker as Gabriel Jesus is. To have the success we have over the last few years without a striker during this whole period is pretty impressive.
Buck Pete

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26166 on: Today at 02:50:50 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:39:56 pm
Go on....

To be fair Lobo he went on to say:

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:33:56 pm
Clubs are scared because after few years 4 clubs will be fighting for a CL position if Newcastle did the same as City. They are trying to push for new rules and put pressure on the Premier Leauge and anything applies to Newcastle will apply indirectly to City.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26167 on: Today at 02:53:36 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 02:36:18 pm
https://twitter.com/Radiology_UK/status/1528662624979804161

The day after they win the league and he is tweeting Andy Burnham because JD sports have Liverpool shirts in their Manc Airport shop ;D

Anyone would have thought that there's perhaps a few Liverpool fans that may be taking flights out of there this week.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26168 on: Today at 02:54:41 pm
Wonder why Arsenal, Spurs, United, Chelsea fans are so happy with City winning?

Chelsea still having some success, but Arsenal would be in the Champions League for the past few season if not for City.  Same with United.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26169 on: Today at 02:56:49 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:54:41 pm
Wonder why Arsenal, Spurs, United, Chelsea fans are so happy with City winning?

Chelsea still having some success, but Arsenal would be in the Champions League for the past few season if not for City.  Same with United.
Because we didn't win it so they can all mock us.
SK8 Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26170 on: Today at 02:57:58 pm
only 20 hours and no longer top news on BBC.....we now have:

1. Mbappe
2. Ten Hag
3. Carvalho signing for us
4. Mendy in court
El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26171 on: Today at 02:58:07 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:54:41 pm
Wonder why Arsenal, Spurs, United, Chelsea fans are so happy with City winning?

Chelsea still having some success, but Arsenal would be in the Champions League for the past few season if not for City.  Same with United.

Because again its all about banter.

You dont meet many City fans so its a lot more palatable for them 'gloating' than us, who are much more (just in every way).
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26172 on: Today at 03:06:04 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 02:36:18 pm
https://twitter.com/Radiology_UK/status/1528662624979804161

The day after they win the league and he is tweeting Andy Burnham because JD sports have Liverpool shirts in their Manc Airport shop ;D

You would have thought someone with his academic and professional pedigree

https://www.christie.nhs.uk/internal-lists/consultant-list/bell-jon


would have more important things to worry about like UK cancer rates than football shirts on sale at an international airport
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/uk-cancer-survival-rates-bottom-world-league-table-a9101916.html
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26173 on: Today at 03:12:37 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 02:36:18 pm
https://twitter.com/Radiology_UK/status/1528662624979804161

The day after they win the league and he is tweeting Andy Burnham because JD sports have Liverpool shirts in their Manc Airport shop ;D
What does he think Andy Burnham is going to do about this exactly?
24∗7

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26174 on: Today at 03:13:17 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 03:12:37 pm
What does he think Andy Burnham is going to do about this exactly?
Replace them with Everton ones ;D
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26175 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:54:41 pm
Wonder why Arsenal, Spurs, United, Chelsea fans are so happy with City winning?

Chelsea still having some success, but Arsenal would be in the Champions League for the past few season if not for City.  Same with United.

Utd would be on 23 titles, daft c*nts can't see that, all they see is that we would be on 22.
Jack_Bauer

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26176 on: Today at 03:17:10 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 03:13:17 pm
Replace them with Everton ones ;D
At least they'd be blue
carling

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26177 on: Today at 03:24:14 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:35:49 am
 After a day of intense drama, and another unbelievable comeback, Manchester City have just won their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, which is an amazing achievement - so why does it feel like they still don't get the credit they deserve?

Everyone knows the answer - because City winning the league should be a formality. It should be done and dusted by Feb.  Winning it on the last day is irrelevant.  Shrug shoulders and move on.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26178 on: Today at 03:25:10 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:53:36 pm
Anyone would have thought that there's perhaps a few Liverpool fans that may be taking flights out of there this week.
I take it the dickhead had never flown out of Manchester before then.

They've always had Liverpool shirts on sale there, and Liverpool T-shirts, keyrings etc.

Why? Because they are big sellers. We also have lots of fans in the Manchester area and even more in the Manc airport catchment area. Our national and international support is absolutely massive, so an international airport shop will reflect this.

I go in that shop in Manc airport every time I fly from there. They sell loads of our stuff. They stock it because it sells. They have less Abu Dhabi stuff than Liverpool and United stuff because they sell less of it.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26179 on: Today at 03:26:31 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:35:49 am
 After a day of intense drama, and another unbelievable comeback, Manchester City have just won their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, which is an amazing achievement - so why does it feel like they still don't get the credit they deserve?

Richards genuinely asking that question.

EDIT: Micah the columnist didnt even write the column. Whats the point to him?!
They get far more credit than they deserve. They actually deserve none at all.
cissesbeard

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26180 on: Today at 03:35:56 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 02:36:18 pm
https://twitter.com/Radiology_UK/status/1528662624979804161

The day after they win the league and he is tweeting Andy Burnham because JD sports have Liverpool shirts in their Manc Airport shop ;D

bloody sensitive bunch these city fans. just won the league again but crying about shirts on sale at an airport haha
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26181 on: Today at 03:39:20 pm
Why don't they just open a club shop at the airport? I'm sure it would be a raging success.
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26182 on: Today at 03:47:22 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 03:39:20 pm
Why don't they just open a club shop at the airport? I'm sure it would be a raging success.
They already sell Abu Dhabi tops in that shop. It's just that our range and United's range in there is bigger because our fanbases dwarf theirs and sell far more than they do. I've been going in there for years. I don't suppose this cryarse mentioned the Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Putin FC shirts also on sale in there? 🤔
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26183 on: Today at 03:52:42 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:28:44 pm
Other fanbases see us as sanctimonious gloaters - I think the word I've seen a few use online in the last 24 hours is 'insufferable'. I've never paid it much heed but I have noticed of late that posters on here will routinely refer to every other club as shit or cheats, and view every opposition player as either not good enough for us or willing to go for money instead of the honour of playing for a 'real' club like Liverpool. I don't know if that's a reflection of fans online, but if it is I can understand the urge to laugh at us failing. I'm not saying they should be doing that, but I understand.

And here we are, on high horse, proud for supporting a proper football club, not giving two shits about their money laundering club and their opinions. Even their owner doesn't give a shit about them and their opinions, they exist just for the esthetics. Their sheikh needs them to appear on a billboard whilst they are advertising their money laundering machine.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26184 on: Today at 03:52:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:47:22 pm
They already sell Abu Dhabi tops in that shop. It's just that our range and United's range in there is bigger because our fanbases dwarf theirs and sell far more than they do. I've been going in there for years. I don't suppose this cryarse mentioned the Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Putin FC shirts also on sale in there? 🤔
I'm sorry SoS, I have to pull you up there. That can't be right because they have the biggest income in world football and more commercial income than us and Utd. There'll be less City stock because they've sold it and can't restock due to the global demand. There's only more of our stuff because it doesn't sell.

I think I've got that right, do you think I could get a job as a City influencer?
TheMan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26185 on: Today at 03:56:02 pm
Kavanagh and Tierney had a huge and decisive impact in the title race even after all the drama of yesterday. It's an absolute disgrace that in the age of VAR that this is still happening. I wonder what rewards await these two officials.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26186 on: Today at 03:57:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:58:07 pm
Because again its all about banter.

You dont meet many City fans so its a lot more palatable for them 'gloating' than us, who are much more (just in every way).

You're right, but surely you'd rather have your club have some success than just laugh at others?
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26187 on: Today at 03:57:44 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 03:12:37 pm
What does he think Andy Burnham is going to do about this exactly?

He should March down there and give them a bloody good telling off. If he wont then ask Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or the police or the army!!!.
Paul-LFC

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26188 on: Today at 04:20:17 pm
Those Sky Sports videos of the pitch invasion / attack on Olsen and the pundits' reaction are now mysteriously private.

The Irish Independent article linked earlier has disappeared too.

Hmm... have a certain PR department been in touch?
Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26189 on: Today at 04:22:30 pm
Quote from: Paul-LFC on Today at 04:20:17 pm
Those Sky Sports videos of the pitch invasion / attack on Olsen and the pundits' reaction are now mysteriously private.

The Irish Independent article linked earlier has disappeared too.

Hmm... have a certain PR department been in touch?

If they're gonna ignore sport washing what's a pitch invasion and assault gonna do?
Mark Walters

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26190 on: Today at 04:24:14 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:27:34 pm
99 goals with no number 9 is on the bbc page now. I mean Gabriel Jesus is a centre forward, he wears number nine, but dont let that spoil it.
I do wonder what people (the media) think Gabriel Jesus is, despite the fact Pep chooses to play him out wide.  ADFC fans might say that he misses too many chances but every striker misses. Such a weird narrative!
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26191 on: Today at 04:24:41 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:52:42 pm
I'm sorry SoS, I have to pull you up there. That can't be right because they have the biggest income in world football and more commercial income than us and Utd. There'll be less City stock because they've sold it and can't restock due to the global demand. There's only more of our stuff because it doesn't sell.

I think I've got that right, do you think I could get a job as a City influencer?
You're getting there, but you've not quite been sportswashed thoroughly enough yet.

B+ but must try harder.
El Lobo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26192 on: Today at 04:25:36 pm
We dont have a striker either. Mo is a right winger, Diogo, Luis and Sadio are left wingers and Bobby is a false 9. No attacking midfielders either.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26193 on: Today at 04:29:12 pm
Quote from: Paul-LFC on Today at 04:20:17 pm
Those Sky Sports videos of the pitch invasion / attack on Olsen and the pundits' reaction are now mysteriously private.

The Irish Independent article linked earlier has disappeared too.

Hmm... have a certain PR department been in touch?

The Irish Independent article is still there
Paul-LFC

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #26194 on: Today at 04:31:08 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:29:12 pm
The Irish Independent article is still there
My mistake, I thought it'd been deleted as the link didn't work for me.
