Anyone would have thought that there's perhaps a few Liverpool fans that may be taking flights out of there this week.



I take it the dickhead had never flown out of Manchester before then.They've always had Liverpool shirts on sale there, and Liverpool T-shirts, keyrings etc.Why? Because they are big sellers. We also have lots of fans in the Manchester area and even more in the Manc airport catchment area. Our national and international support is absolutely massive, so an international airport shop will reflect this.I go in that shop in Manc airport every time I fly from there. They sell loads of our stuff. They stock it because it sells. They have less Abu Dhabi stuff than Liverpool and United stuff because they sell less of it.