Pep repeating his mantra of how amazing a feat it is ( it is, of course, for any team without cheating) and how the players are eternals and legends and marvel superheroes. Its like hes trying to convince himself.



Imagine Klopp having to write dont forget it, loud loud loud in his programme notes.



He knows it's all hollow. He's just trying to convince himself and others that it's not.If they were a football club and playing by the rules, they'd not be lifting the trophies they have been lifting. If, by some miracle they were, the achievement would be lauded as exceptional, not least by myself.Sadly, they are the sporting arm of the biggest sportswashing programme in football history, perpetrated by a nation state. Ped knows it's all fake. Maybe he's paid to try to convince everyone it's real? Maybe he just needs to convince himself it's all real?It's funny really. I woke up this morning with immense pride in LFC. Happy in the knowledge that what we have is real. It's earned and it's deserved. The greatest legitimate side English football has ever produced, put together by the most authentic man you will ever meet in your life.Guardiola woke up this morning with a stolen trophy beside him and a burning need to convince both himself and everyone else that it was somehow deserved. That tells us everything.