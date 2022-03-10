Interesting Fact:
If EVERY OTHER TEAM in the prem was given a (Final Day) 20 point handicap (reward) in lieu of City's financial power....then Yes, we would have won the league with 112 points....
City still would have finished 3rd however....
This means that even with a 20 point head-start.....across the board, there are 17 teams who STILL wouldn't have been able to surpass City's points haul.
Not only does this really flatter us....it puts the competitiveness of the prem in true perspective.
With a 20 point head start for all other teams, you'd really be expecting this to knock City down into mid-table....but the fact that it only knocks them down into 3rd place speaks volumes.
Oh...and if WE didn't get these 20 points, we'd still have finished fourth.
All it would really do would be to bring Spurs and Arsenal closer to a title challenge and make the league a "four-horse-race" but the rest of the field would still be miles away.....even with 20 free points in the bank!!