Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,193
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26120 on: Today at 12:33:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:26:46 pm
Seems his career as a Pundit is because Gary Neville broke a Metatarsal and Mills got to play every game in the 2002 World Cup.

The metatarsal has a lot to answer for - both Trevor Sinclair and Mills owe their entire career to playing in that World Cup.

On the flip side - an England side with a fully fit Beckham and Gerrard probably do better in that WC...
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,865
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26121 on: Today at 12:40:08 pm »
The only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about



I would be upset, angry and annoyed if we'd been beaten by a rival

But Manchester City are no ones rivals at the moment because they aren't a football club in the real sense of the word.

They are a Sportswashing experiment that has a football component. In every article and every oppo fan discussion, no one gives a fuck about what they have 'won' only that we lost.


« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:04 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,169
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26122 on: Today at 12:45:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:26:46 pm
He hates us because we pipped Leeds to that final CL spot in the treble cup season, Ridsdale had mortgaged the club to the eyeballs with loans and they needed to have CL football every season, a year later that team got gutted and they had that firesale, he ended up at Man City fighting relegation every season.

Seems his career as a Pundit is because Gary Neville broke a Metatarsal and Mills got to play every game in the 2002 World Cup.

Mad that Danny Mills had to deal with Ronaldinho/Rivaldo and an overlapping Roberto Carlos down his side of the pitch in a World Cup Quarter Final. We all get imposter syndrome in our jobs sometimes but imagine how he felt.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26123 on: Today at 12:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:45:10 pm
Mad that Danny Mills had to deal with Ronaldinho/Rivaldo and an overlapping Roberto Carlos down his side of the pitch in a World Cup Quarter Final. We all get imposter syndrome in our jobs sometimes but imagine how he felt.
:D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26124 on: Today at 12:54:03 pm »
Interesting Fact:

If EVERY OTHER TEAM in the prem was given a (Final Day) 20 point handicap (reward) in lieu of City's financial power....then Yes, we would have won the league with 112 points....

City still would have finished 3rd however....

This means that even with a 20 point head-start.....across the board, there are 17 teams who STILL wouldn't have been able to surpass City's points haul.

Not only does this really flatter us....it puts the competitiveness of the prem in true perspective.

With a 20 point head start for all other teams, you'd really be expecting this to knock City down into mid-table....but the fact that it only knocks them down into 3rd place speaks volumes.

Oh...and if WE didn't get these 20 points, we'd still have finished fourth.

All it would really do would be to bring Spurs and Arsenal closer to a title challenge and make the league a "four-horse-race" but the rest of the field would still be miles away.....even with 20 free points in the bank!!

 :o
YNWA

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,066
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26125 on: Today at 12:54:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:26:18 am
I have avoided the media this morning, SSN is not going on at all this week. Have seen the headline that the c*nts attacked the Villa keeper yesterday, fucking inbred c*nts.

Like my missus said, they've always been fucking scum, if I'd been out in a Utd shirt yesterday they'd have still mentioned Munich, you're just finding out what bitter scum they are.

Shitstain on football, corrupt club, corrupt fanbase. Judas should be their mascot.
They also burned a young female Villa fan by throwing a burning flare (not smoke canister) into the villa end. Bad pictures of that online.

I didn't know until this morning, but they smashed their own goals up too after they invaded the pitch and assaulted the Villa 'keeper.

But they'll still go on for years about a single bottle and a bus.

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,865
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26126 on: Today at 12:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:54:30 pm
They also burned a young female Villa fan by throwing a burning flare (not smoke canister) into the villa end. Bad pictures of that online.

I didn't know until this morning, but they smashed their own goals up too after they invaded the pitch and assaulted the Villa 'keeper.

But they'll still go on for years about a single bottle and a bus.



Our own 'fans' threw two flares (not smoke grenades) into the Wolves fans yesterday

Everyone around me was pretty fucking disgusted.
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,871
  • Legend
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26127 on: Today at 12:59:33 pm »
The smashed up goal was shown on Sky and commented on, not even in a bad way either.

I'm still fuming that watching our lads do their lap was cut short to go to the studio talking about the City game.  Sky really are a bunch of wankers.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26128 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »
I'm not bothered by these because we've shown that we can compete for and win every trophy with them around. Opposition fans are like turkeys voting for Christmas.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,868
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26129 on: Today at 01:08:33 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:36:35 am
Until these lot conquer Europe, hard to see them as anything but a good team and nothing more.


They are just Arsenal until then, not even Arsenal to be honest given history
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26130 on: Today at 01:11:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:01:18 pm
I'm not bothered by these because we've shown that we can compete for and win every trophy with them around. Opposition fans are like turkeys voting for Christmas.

Seriously, this!

I can understand Utd fans, like Alex Ferguson, rimming their famous city rivals' assholes clean and then licking their lips afterwards to celebrate. But why the feck are Arsenal and Spurs (and even poorer clubs') fans doing the same?

Its like they no longer have free will and/or human level intelligence to function. Haaland and Grealish have just added £20m premium to any player chased by English clubs. Doesn't affect Liverpool as the players come to us when we snap our fingers. The rest will be paying through leveraged debt for decades to come. Could even spell the end for some clubs. I won't be too disappointed.
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,066
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26131 on: Today at 01:14:25 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:32:58 am
Pep repeating his mantra of how amazing a feat it is ( it is, of course, for any team without cheating) and how the players are eternals and legends and marvel superheroes. Its like hes trying to convince himself.

Imagine Klopp having to write dont forget it, loud loud loud in his programme notes.
He knows it's all hollow. He's just trying to convince himself and others that it's not.

If they were a football club and playing by the rules, they'd not be lifting the trophies they have been lifting. If, by some miracle they were, the achievement would be lauded as exceptional, not least by myself.

Sadly, they are the sporting arm of the biggest sportswashing programme in football history, perpetrated by a nation state. Ped knows it's all fake. Maybe he's paid to try to convince everyone it's real? Maybe he just needs to convince himself it's all real?

It's funny really. I woke up this morning with immense pride in LFC. Happy in the knowledge that what we have is real. It's earned and it's deserved. The greatest legitimate side English football has ever produced, put together by the most authentic man you will ever meet in your life.

Guardiola woke up this morning with a stolen trophy beside him and a burning need to convince both himself and everyone else that it was somehow deserved. That tells us everything.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,107
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26132 on: Today at 01:15:43 pm »
Be interesting to see what happens when Newcastle start going after the same players as them. I'm sure we'll see the first 700/800k salary a week soon.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26133 on: Today at 01:16:02 pm »
I was in the unfortunate situation of being in a bar with a lot of other non-Liverpool fans watching. There was a few Arsenal fans around me. Most were sound, but one of them was cheering on City, just as their own club was missing out on 4th to Tottenham. If it wasn´t for City they would have been finishing 4th. And soon when Newcastle step up they will be down languishing in 6th, with even less chance at the Champions League spots. The daft c*nt will probably be cheering them on against Liverpool as well. Talk about biting off your nose to spite your face.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,066
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26134 on: Today at 01:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:58:57 pm
Our own 'fans' threw two flares (not smoke grenades) into the Wolves fans yesterday

Everyone around me was pretty fucking disgusted.

They are gobshites too.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,066
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26135 on: Today at 01:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:16:02 pm
I was in the unfortunate situation of being in a bar with a lot of other non-Liverpool fans watching. There was a few Arsenal fans around me. Most were sound, but one of them was cheering on City, just as their own club was missing out on 4th to Tottenham. If it wasn´t for City they would have been finishing 4th. And soon when Newcastle step up they will be down languishing in 6th, with even less chance at the Champions League spots. The daft c*nt will probably be cheering them on against Liverpool as well. Talk about biting off your nose to spite your face.
Football fandom is getting more and more like Stepford Wives.

Real fans being replaced by compliant, vacant, thoughtless automatons.

We already live in a dystopian future.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26136 on: Today at 01:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:20:27 pm

Real fans being replaced by compliant, vacant, thoughtless automatons.


It staggering.

I know very intelligent people holding down serious jobs who still believe the media agendas.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,219
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26137 on: Today at 01:27:34 pm »
99 goals with no number 9 is on the bbc page now. I mean Gabriel Jesus is a centre forward, he wears number nine, but dont let that spoil it.
Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #26138 on: Today at 01:28:44 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 01:11:32 pm
Seriously, this!

I can understand Utd fans, like Alex Ferguson, rimming their famous city rivals' assholes clean and then licking their lips afterwards to celebrate. But why the feck are Arsenal and Spurs (and even poorer clubs') fans doing the same?

Its like they no longer have free will and/or human level intelligence to function. Haaland and Grealish have just added £20m premium to any player chased by English clubs. Doesn't affect Liverpool as the players come to us when we snap our fingers. The rest will be paying through leveraged debt for decades to come. Could even spell the end for some clubs. I won't be too disappointed.
Other fanbases see us as sanctimonious gloaters - I think the word I've seen a few use online in the last 24 hours is 'insufferable'. I've never paid it much heed but I have noticed of late that posters on here will routinely refer to every other club as shit or cheats, and view every opposition player as either not good enough for us or willing to go for money instead of the honour of playing for a 'real' club like Liverpool. I don't know if that's a reflection of fans online, but if it is I can understand the urge to laugh at us failing. I'm not saying they should be doing that, but I understand.
