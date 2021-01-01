Do you think Pep actually believes it is a great achievement?

People go on about the league being harder to win than the CL. Well, it is and it isnt. Yes you play 38 games, but most of them are against dross. In the CL you are playing against the elite clubs of every league in Europe.

This said, I believe the league should be harder to win. But is it really when you have the wealth of a sovereign state funding your club? Is it harder when you break every financial rule there is and dont get punished? Is it harder when, if you need a player you just get one of many related sponsors to pump another few hundred million in then reimburse them through state funds? Is it harder when you get ridiculous refereeing decisions in your favour and against your only rivals. No it isnt, its just cheating and hollow.

We did everything possible, we had another incredible season. We finished the season with a crazy run of something like 16 wins and 3 draws. When you are up against the biggest cheats the game has ever known then even this is not enough. Nothing will be done about their cheating, this PL investigation will come to nothing, the authorities have completely lost control of the game , as evidenced with events lately, so there is no way they are going to take on a despotic state, especially once Boris gets involved like he did with the Saudi takeover.





They still cant buy the Big one tho. Thats ours.