Pep desperately trying to play up his and City's accomplishments and trying to play the underdog. He knows.



At his Barca days, he took over a somewhat dysfunctional team and made them into a legendary one. It was his club (he played for the Barca Dream Team after all), and with Messi, Iniesta, Xavi, and the like, he captured the imagination of many a football supporter.



But ever since, he's coasted and taken all challenge out of his football. When he wins something, it's expected. When he loses, people laugh at him. He cannot recapture the magic he once had. Bayern was bad enough (he dominated the league but still couldn't live up to Heynckes' treble team; Flick has also outdone him recently; imagine taking over Bayern and not even placing amount the top 2 teams of the decade). But City is even worse. A club with relatively little support and fanfare with no compelling story (just a rich Sheikh). Guardiola has spent more than anyone to curate the vision of football he wants. But that does not capture any imagination. It's riskless football. He buys hundreds of millions of pounds worth of fullbacks until he finds ones that can follow his directions down to a tee. He spends 100 million pounds on a footballer and struggles to integrate him into the side. He wastes pound after pound until he can get robots that can follow his directions perfectly. There is no punishment for poor spending. No challenge to overcome. No risk to take. The lack of fan support makes things even less imaginative and more dull.



As a result, Pep is going to win more trophies than any manager this generation but will end up not being as celebrated as those accomplishments should be. His failures in the CL sum it up. He can't handle it when teams challenge him. He can't handle it when things go awry. He tries to anticipate the chaos the CL brings and attempts to tailor his robotic football to it only to be met with egg on his face.



It's like a player on FM that chooses one of the very top clubs with a big budget. Like sure, 98 points, a title, a domestic cup, and a CL quarterfinal defeat are great accomplishments on paper, but everyone knows that's a failure. That's basically Pep. If he dragged a flawed Arsenal to 86 points and a title last year or a CL win back in 2017, he'd be hailed as a legend and revered among a passionate fanbase. He can at least capture the romanticism that's a repeat of when Wenger first joined Arsenal. If he joined Liverpool and ended our title drought coaching up the team and maybe had a CL success (we improve him as a manager as much as he improves us), he'd be thrilled to see his face on our banners of legends.



Instead, Pep goes to City, breaks these records, and no one cares. People only care insofar as stopping Liverpool from winning the title. Even City's greatest modern moment is the Aguero moment, which didn't even happen under Pep.



When Pep wins, it's expected. When Pep loses, he is ridiculed.



No wonder why he's constantly in the press talking up his underdog status and the desperation to motivate himself and team ("Everyone wants Liverpool to win! I am the underdog!"). He's unfulfilled, and he knows it.