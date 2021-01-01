« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

stoa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 03:33:13 pm
Seen the latest press conference nugget?
https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1527632883577405440

:rollseyes

It gets more obvious with every little bit I hear from him, that he recently took a heavy blow to the head. I have no idea what he's trying to say there, because it makes no fucking sense whatsover. So, people want to see us win it, because we're the established team with loads of tradition and people don't want poor old Man City to win it. Okay, I get what he's saying there (even though he's wrong). But then he goes about having the same thing at Bayern? That makes no fucking sense, because I can guarantee that even though they have history and tradition no one wants them to win the league over a smaller or new club (except maybe Red Bull Leipzig or Hoffenheim and of course rivals not wanting their rivals to win it over Bayern like Schalke supporters cheering for Bayern, if it means Dortmund doesn't win it). It's the complete opposite story of what he's trying to tell about Man City. What a weird fucking guy...
Peabee

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 07:26:32 pm
Quote from: carling on Yesterday at 03:37:52 pm
The Premier League might be harder to win, but it's easier to buy.  That's the point that kills him.

But its not harder to win. How many clubs have more European cups than league titles?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:48:21 am
I do believe Hodgson was one of our best coaches. Up there with Klopp. A true gentleman too.



We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 07:51:39 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 06:33:49 pm
It gets more obvious with every little bit I hear from him, that he recently took a heavy blow to the head. I have no idea what he's trying to say there, because it makes no fucking sense whatsover. So, people want to see us win it, because we're the established team with loads of tradition and people don't want poor old Man City to win it. Okay, I get what he's saying there (even though he's wrong). But then he goes about having the same thing at Bayern? That makes no fucking sense, because I can guarantee that even though they have history and tradition no one wants them to win the league over a smaller or new club (except maybe Red Bull Leipzig or Hoffenheim and of course rivals not wanting their rivals to win it over Bayern like Schalke supporters cheering for Bayern, if it means Dortmund doesn't win it). It's the complete opposite story of what he's trying to tell about Man City. What a weird fucking guy...
He's the baldest man that ever lived.
Rob K

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 08:14:56 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:26:32 pm
But its not harder to win. How many clubs have more European cups than league titles?

Exactly.

Ferguson won 13 league titles with United and the European Cup just twice. Given they were in the Champions league pretty much every season, and it supposedly being so much easier to win surely United should be well clear of Real Madrid by now.

or you know, not, as its clearly bollocks.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 08:18:25 pm
Quote from: Rob K on Yesterday at 08:14:56 pm
Exactly.

Ferguson won 13 league titles with United and the European Cup just twice. Given they were in the Champions league pretty much every season, and it supposedly being so much easier to win surely United should be well clear of Real Madrid by now.

or you know, not, as its clearly bollocks.
2 European Cups in 26 years is a shit return.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 08:32:56 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:39:56 pm
Coutinhoooooooooooooo

Tyler: Ugh, its in. Coutinho was it? Villa score and its 1-1. VAR are checking it though Gary.

Neville:  oooooooooh it looks like he used his hand in the build up. I think its going to be ruled out. In fact Im watching it back and there is no way this goal can stand. City still on course to be champions.

Tyler: 10 years ago it was Aguero, this yeah its coutinho - no.

Neville in hushed tones: I cant believe this, the ref is gonna give it. He hasnt seen it Martin.

Tyler: ugh, looks like the title is heading to Merseyside. Why do I even bother
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 08:36:00 pm
^^^

Is this the erotic fiction section?
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 08:32:56 pm
Tyler: Ugh, its in. Coutinho was it? Villa score and its 1-1. VAR are checking it though Gary.

Neville:  oooooooooh it looks like he used his hand in the build up. I think its going to be ruled out. In fact Im watching it back and there is no way this goal can stand. City still on course to be champions.

Tyler: 10 years ago it was Aguero, this yeah its coutinho - no.

Neville in hushed tones: I cant believe this, the ref is gonna give it. He hasnt seen it Martin.

Tyler: ugh, looks like the title is heading to Merseyside. Why do I even bother
Can't wait to hear this on Sunday
BOBSCOUSE

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:10:36 pm
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 06:22:41 pm
https://youtu.be/k5rjk_4RfUE

Is this how he usually?  Looks like he's got anxiety Al that heavy breathing

Sits down and starts to form a nice cheery smile, 11 seconds in he looks down to his left and from then on you think he's either seen the league table or his mobile phone rings and it's the Sheikh calling for the first time since the Real Madrid game.
tonysleft

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:15:32 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 08:32:56 pm
Tyler: Ugh, its in. Coutinho was it? Villa score and its 1-1. VAR are checking it though Gary.

Neville:  oooooooooh it looks like he used his hand in the build up. I think its going to be ruled out. In fact Im watching it back and there is no way this goal can stand. City still on course to be champions.

Tyler: 10 years ago it was Aguero, this yeah its coutinho - no.

Neville in hushed tones: I cant believe this, the ref is gonna give it. He hasnt seen it Martin.

Tyler: ugh, looks like the title is heading to Merseyside. Why do I even bother
one of my favourite posts ever on here was someone predicting a Grealish winner for Villa at City in 2014. not notable in itself but very funny for someone turning up 80 mins into the actual game at 4-0 going "GREAAAALIIIIIIIISH!!!!!" in the thread
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:16:30 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:51:39 pm
He's the baldest man that ever lived.

Not sure about that unfortunately.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:21:40 am
If Man City win tomorrow, we will finish the season with only 3 trophies. If Man City don't win tomorrow, they will finish the season trophyless ...

lobsterboy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:26:26 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:45:15 pm
Tierney or Taylor announced as Ref yet with Kavanagh on VAR?

They've announced Liam Gallagher on VAR and Curly Watts as Ref.
Clothes horse Kate has also agreed, for the honour of the nation, to attend a kyle walker sex party if they win.
McSquared

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:29:34 am
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 08:32:56 pm
Tyler: Ugh, its in. Coutinho was it? Villa score and its 1-1. VAR are checking it though Gary.

Neville:  oooooooooh it looks like he used his hand in the build up. I think its going to be ruled out. In fact Im watching it back and there is no way this goal can stand. City still on course to be champions.

Tyler: 10 years ago it was Aguero, this yeah its coutinho - no.

Neville in hushed tones: I cant believe this, the ref is gonna give it. He hasnt seen it Martin.

Tyler: ugh, looks like the title is heading to Merseyside. Why do I even bother

Brilliant
rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 11:38:47 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:45:15 pm
Tierney or Taylor announced as Ref yet with Kavanagh on VAR?

Oliver with Coote as 4th official and Darren England on VAR
ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:15:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:21:40 am
If Man City win tomorrow, we will finish the season with only 3 trophies. If Man City don't win tomorrow, they will finish the season trophyless ...



VOID CLUB can't count so won't care

Just look at their income vs expenditure. They can't count!

VOID

What has Petrol Guardiola got left to tear out?
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:30:16 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:21:40 am
If Man City win tomorrow, we will finish the season with only 3 trophies. If Man City don't win tomorrow, they will finish the season trophyless ...


True. If they fail to win the league tomorrow it will have been a disastrous season and will damage the sportswashing project. Spending all that money and winning fuck all will be seen as complete failure.
They would then have to sit back and watch us go for an unprecedented quadruple, all achieved on a fraction of the funds they have had pumped into the club.
If we dont win the league its no big deal as weve won 2 cups and are going for the big one next week.
Every bit of pressure is on the cheats tomorrow.
Oldmanmick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 03:19:48 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:18:25 pm
2 European Cups in 26 years is a shit return.

Said that loads of times to United fans & they haven't got much of an argument. Some bring up the great Barca side but I just respond by saying that they weren't great for over 2 decades. I also point out that United had everything going for them under Ferguson : The funds to pretty much buy anyone they wanted, some great players who all come through the ranks at the same time, very little opposition until Wenger's Arsenal came on to the scene in the late 90's. Ferguson was obviously a great manager but he was never able to fully adapt his sides to the European game in the way that Paisley did.
skipper757

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 03:53:00 pm
Pep desperately trying to play up his and City's accomplishments and trying to play the underdog.  He knows.

At his Barca days, he took over a somewhat dysfunctional team and made them into a legendary one.  It was his club (he played for the Barca Dream Team after all), and with Messi, Iniesta, Xavi, and the like, he captured the imagination of many a football supporter.

But ever since, he's coasted and taken all challenge out of his football.  When he wins something, it's expected.  When he loses, people laugh at him.  He cannot recapture the magic he once had.  Bayern was bad enough (he dominated the league but still couldn't live up to Heynckes' treble team; Flick has also outdone him recently; imagine taking over Bayern and not even placing amount the top 2 teams of the decade).  But City is even worse.  A club with relatively little support and fanfare with no compelling story (just a rich Sheikh).  Guardiola has spent more than anyone to curate the vision of football he wants.  But that does not capture any imagination.  It's riskless football.  He buys hundreds of millions of pounds worth of fullbacks until he finds ones that can follow his directions down to a tee.  He spends 100 million pounds on a footballer and struggles to integrate him into the side.  He wastes pound after pound until he can get robots that can follow his directions perfectly.  There is no punishment for poor spending.  No challenge to overcome.  No risk to take.  The lack of fan support makes things even less imaginative and more dull.

As a result, Pep is going to win more trophies than any manager this generation but will end up not being as celebrated as those accomplishments should be.  His failures in the CL sum it up.  He can't handle it when teams challenge him.  He can't handle it when things go awry.  He tries to anticipate the chaos the CL brings and attempts to tailor his robotic football to it only to be met with egg on his face.

It's like a player on FM that chooses one of the very top clubs with a big budget.  Like sure, 98 points, a title, a domestic cup, and a CL quarterfinal defeat are great accomplishments on paper, but everyone knows that's a failure.  That's basically Pep.  If he dragged a flawed Arsenal to 86 points and a title last year or a CL win back in 2017, he'd be hailed as a legend and revered among a passionate fanbase.  He can at least capture the romanticism that's a repeat of when Wenger first joined Arsenal.  If he joined Liverpool and ended our title drought coaching up the team and maybe had a CL success (we improve him as a manager as much as he improves us), he'd be thrilled to see his face on our banners of legends.

Instead, Pep goes to City, breaks these records, and no one cares.  People only care insofar as stopping Liverpool from winning the title.  Even City's greatest modern moment is the Aguero moment, which didn't even happen under Pep.

When Pep wins, it's expected.  When Pep loses, he is ridiculed.

No wonder why he's constantly in the press talking up his underdog status and the desperation to motivate himself and team ("Everyone wants Liverpool to win!  I am the underdog!").  He's unfulfilled, and he knows it.
wampa1

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:04:22 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:53:00 pm
Even City's greatest modern moment is the Aguero moment, which didn't even happen under Pep.
It's their only modern moment. Does anyone have any proper memory of anything else they bought other than the result? Any moments? Any goals? Drama? Tension? Comebacks? Twists, turns etc?
skipper757

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:07:26 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 04:04:22 pm
It's their only modern moment. Does anyone have any proper memory of anything else they bought other than the result? Any moments? Any goals? Drama? Tension? Comebacks? Twists, turns etc?

Paul Dickov's goal against Gillingham.  ;D

But yes, not too many moments under the Sheikhs.  Kompany is a good shout, but they were in the driver's seat anyway.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:09:03 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 04:04:22 pm
It's their only modern moment. Does anyone have any proper memory of anything else they bought other than the result? Any moments? Any goals? Drama? Tension? Comebacks? Twists, turns etc?
I remember Pep refusing to answer whether he also receives Mancini payments after a cup final. Thats about it tho.
Persephone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:12:31 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 04:04:22 pm
It's their only modern moment. Does anyone have any proper memory of anything else they bought other than the result? Any moments? Any goals? Drama? Tension? Comebacks? Twists, turns etc?
Losing to Lyon ranks quite high for me.  ;D
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:17:36 pm
There was also Sterlings injury time winner in the CL quarter final against spurs. That was a nice moment.
1892tillforever

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:25:01 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:26:32 pm
But its not harder to win. How many clubs have more European cups than league titles?
Nottingham Forest is the only one I can think of. Shoestring talking bollocks as usual.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:17:36 pm
There was also Sterlings injury time winner in the CL quarter final against spurs. That was a nice moment.
I enjoyed that alright, especially considering what happened for the rest of that particular tournament.  :D

I almost feel sorry for Spurs you know. They knocked out the oil cheats in what was a legitimately epic quarter final, then produced an astonishing comeback in the semis away to Ajax yet it was hugely overshadowed by the events at Anfield against Barcelona. Plus the fact they lost a fairly poor final of course  :)
RJH

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:10:41 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 04:04:22 pm
It's their only modern moment. Does anyone have any proper memory of anything else they bought other than the result? Any moments? Any goals? Drama? Tension? Comebacks? Twists, turns etc?

That fan berating journalists about Salah was quite dramatic.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:14:49 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 04:04:22 pm
It's their only modern moment. Does anyone have any proper memory of anything else they bought other than the result? Any moments? Any goals? Drama? Tension? Comebacks? Twists, turns etc?

Dennis Tueart overhead kick in the 75 League Cup Final
vivabobbygraham

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:28:48 pm
Denis Law's backheel for City to confirm his beloved United's relegation in 74 was double drama. Made me giddy anyway
Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:57:20 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 04:04:22 pm
It's their only modern moment. Does anyone have any proper memory of anything else they bought other than the result? Any moments? Any goals? Drama? Tension? Comebacks? Twists, turns etc?

Keeping the ball in the corner flag at the end against us at 2-2 when they needed to win to stay up in 95/96.

The thing with Man City is they were an absolute laughing stock before all the oil money which is partly why nobody takes them seriously now.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:28:37 pm
Jamie Pollocks own goal of the century.
Nitramdorf

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:02:57 pm
Tommy Hutchinson scoring at both ends in the cup final. Before that spunking a load of money on Steve Daley.
Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:16:09 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 10:02:57 pm
Tommy Hutchinson scoring at both ends in the cup final. Before that spunking a load of money on Steve Daley.

Broke the British transfer record while we bought a young lad from Chester at the same time who banged in a few hundred goals for us.

But Pep said it was Liverpool that spent all the money in the 70s and 80s, despite all the money Swales blew on shite.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:20:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:49 pm
Dennis Tueart overhead kick in the 75 League Cup Final

And Franny Lee inventing the art of diving.
Johnny Foreigner

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25833 on: Today at 10:29:03 pm »
Asa Hartford had a hole in his heart.. at least he had one
Online carling

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25834 on: Today at 11:06:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:46:53 pm
Sir Bob - 3 European Cups - 6 League Titles
Ancelotti - 3 European Cups - 5 League Titles
Zidane - 3 European Cups - 2 League Titles
Hard Shoulder Shitter - 2 European Cups - 16 League Titles

Etc. etc. etc Mourinho, Guardiola, Klopp etc

Its pretty rare that a coach has more European Cup wins to League Title wins, that suggests one is harder to win than the other.

Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:26:32 pm
But its not harder to win. How many clubs have more European cups than league titles?

Probably should have put the 'might' in quotes.

They are very different competitions and can be more difficult depending on luck of the draw and the quality of the league at the time.  In general I'd say European cup is more difficult, but I'd say the whole conversation is distorted by City's spending.

Guardiola took a league-winning squad containing Aguero, Kompany, Toure etc, and then spent a billion quid on it (that we know about).  Winning the league should be a formality for them, but a gargantuan achievement for any other club.  Pep knows this, knows it for sure.  But is desperate to deflect from it.
Online Lfckingkenny

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25835 on: Today at 11:17:54 pm »
Steve the joke lomas near the corner flag wasting time thinking theirs safe!!!!! Oh how we laughed
