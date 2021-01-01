« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 638 639 640 641 642 [643]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1634466 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25680 on: Today at 10:32:45 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 10:15:41 am
Richards is the epitome of everything that is wrong with modern football. All about people like him and his pals extracting maximum value from ordinary working people and oil states alike. Don't even pretend that it is a sport. Thankfully we have Jurgen and his band of brothers fighting the good fight. Truly, without Liverpool FC the game at the highest level would already be dead.

His wiki page has his only recognisable trait as a commentator/pundit.

"As a pundit, he is known for his distinctive laugh"
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,686
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25681 on: Today at 10:36:44 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:32:45 am
His wiki page has his only recognisable trait as a commentator/pundit.

"As a pundit, he is known for his distinctive laugh"

As a conscientious and responsible contributor to Wikipedia,  be a good fellow and immediately correct this to

"As a pundit, he is known for his distinctive laugh, and for being a moron"
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25682 on: Today at 10:37:40 am »
If they buy 10 players from 10 different clubs, with a clause of extra 15-20mil for winning the league, that guarantees them 20 wins? I don't know, i smell conflict of interest, and to me this sounds worse than betting against yourself. Such clause shouldn't be allowed if two clubs are from the same league. If they are not from the same league, then any kind of clause related to Champion League shouldn't be allowed since that could also be considered conflict of interest.

Micah is a fool, he probably brought that unintentionally, but I'm glad he did.


Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,203
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25683 on: Today at 10:41:13 am »
Code: [Select]

 __     __           __        __
/  |   /  |         /  |      /  |
$$ |   $$ | ______  $$/   ____$$ |
$$ |   $$ |/      \ /  | /    $$ |
$$  \ /$$//$$$$$$  |$$ |/$$$$$$$ |
 $$  /$$/ $$ |  $$ |$$ |$$ |  $$ |
  $$ $$/  $$ \__$$ |$$ |$$ \__$$ |
   $$$/   $$    $$/ $$ |$$    $$ |
    $/     $$$$$$/  $$/  $$$$$$$/
                                 
                                 
                           
Code: [Select]

 ______     __         __  __     ______   
/\  ___\   /\ \       /\ \/\ \   /\  == \   
\ \ \____  \ \ \____  \ \ \_\ \  \ \  __<   
 \ \_____\  \ \_____\  \ \_____\  \ \_____\
  \/_____/   \/_____/   \/_____/   \/_____/
                                            

Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,999
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25684 on: Today at 10:41:52 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:37:40 am
If they buy 10 players from 10 different clubs, with a clause of extra 15-20mil for winning the league, that guarantees them 20 wins? I don't know, i smell conflict of interest, and to me this sounds worse than betting against yourself. Such clause shouldn't be allowed if two clubs are from the same league. If they are not from the same league, then any kind of clause related to Champion League shouldn't be allowed since that could also be considered conflict of interest.

Micah is a fool, he probably brought that unintentionally, but I'm glad he did.

I dont really think its a particularly big deal, like I say I'm pretty sure they're standard clauses. I'm certain we had that sort of clause in Sterlings sale so would have benefitted when they won the league. And I can't imagine any manager (particularly the one they play on Saturday) would say to his players 'Right.....we get a bit extra if they win the title'. But like you say, fucking idiotic of Richards to even mention it.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25685 on: Today at 10:58:21 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:41:52 am
I dont really think its a particularly big deal, like I say I'm pretty sure they're standard clauses. I'm certain we had that sort of clause in Sterlings sale so would have benefitted when they won the league. And I can't imagine any manager (particularly the one they play on Saturday) would say to his players 'Right.....we get a bit extra if they win the title'. But like you say, fucking idiotic of Richards to even mention it.

I'm sure Stevie wouldn't accept that nor the players, that would be scandalous if such thing is required from them. But what Stevie and the players don't know is if someone from inside gives away their planned tactics to the opponent.


Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25686 on: Today at 11:09:25 am »
City thought they had the league won in January and yet we have taken it to the last day. All the pressure is on them, so if Villa do go ahead or keep city out for a while then you never know what that pressure will do. Maybe, just maybe, the officials will actually officiate the game correctly and give Ederson a red early on for one of his crazy runs out of his box and taking out an attacker. Crazy I know. Their defence is all over the place too so there is definitely a chance for Villa to do something.

Considering it is a title deciding day, Im quite relaxed about it. Would love us to do it but we already have 2 cups in the bag and are going for the big one in Paris so the league would be a very nice bonus , considering where we have come from, but its not the end of the world if we dont win it. For city in the other hand, if they dont win the league their world falls apart.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,100
  • kopite
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25687 on: Today at 12:00:25 pm »
City go into the game at 1/7 favourites to win the Title, from K/O it's entirely in their hands. That have it all to lose, we have nothing to lose.

A few months back they were 14 points ahead of us, they go into the last game 1 point ahead courtesy of teams happily taking a twatting off them and disgraceful refereeing decisions in their favour.

Should they stumble over the line on Sunday, it's fuck all to celebrate more a huge sigh of relief for them, all the celebrations should be at Anfield, win lose or draw, we've won 2 Trophies already, heading to Paris for the biggest prize of all. We've done it all with class, style dignity and a fuckin big smile on our scouse faces.

City are a miserable bunch of self entitled gobshites who can't accept they'll be forever in our shadow.

Roll on Sunday....can't wait, not nervous at all.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:19 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25688 on: Today at 01:35:22 pm »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,439
  • Seis Veces
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25689 on: Today at 01:39:52 pm »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 01:35:22 pm
In other news, yes, they are looking at getting another full back:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/18/manchester-city-make-brighton-left-back-marc-cucurella-a-summer-transfer-target-guardiola

Brilliant this from Pep. Once again he's re-invented spending tens of millions on full backs, who are so important in the modern game.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,387
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25690 on: Today at 01:51:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:22:51 am
Additional payment for winning certain trophies is pretty standard, no? But I'd be astonished if there was literally a 'win the PL in 2022' clause, and if there is then its horrendously dodgy (particularly as they signed him after the fixtures were released and they knew they had Villa on the last day...)
Yeah-no, it's a standard thing.
We have those also and it includes the CL as well (opponents like Porto who we also come up against), and it's been like that for more than 2 decades- since the Bosman ruling and the rise of mega-agents. Hasn't led to any obvious/blatant match-fixing.

Besides, players couldn't give a toss about things like that. It doesn't affect them, perhaps only the player whose contract stipulates that, but they're on the opposing team, so any increased effort IS honoring the contract.
The rest of the players- they want to win. If the manager asks them a "favor" or asks them to give anything less than 100%, they'll lose respect for him immediately.

Villa's players couldn't give a toss about whats in Grealish' contract so they'll play for themselves. Stevie doesn't give a crap about it, cause he's a winner- he hates losing.



Now, if these clauses were put in by people with ties to the FA... then we would have quickly changed our tune..
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:50 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,061
  • Truthiness
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25691 on: Today at 01:55:37 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:23:46 am
Death. Taxes. And Pip buying fullbacks.

Guardiola:Fullbacks :: Imelda Marcos: Shoes


Why does he need another left back? I thought he had loads. Did something happen to one of them, a long term injury perhaps?

Eh? Oh.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25692 on: Today at 03:11:44 pm »
Has Pep never thought of actually developing players already at the club? How many years has he been there? I thought city had a world class academy now? One fucking player they have brought through, one! And hes got a shit haircut anyway.
Still playing football manager on cheat mode it would seem.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,152
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25693 on: Today at 03:24:46 pm »
From the Manchester Guardian:

"Guardiola would love to have a player of Cucurellas quality. Left-back has been a problem position for City this season, when they have predominantly used Oleksandr Zinchenko and João Cancelo there. Zinchenko struggled to contain Jarrod Bowen when City drew 2-2 with West Ham last Sunday and Cancelo, who has had a strong campaign, is right-footed."

They always make it sound like he's working with an empty cupboard. Also I thought they usually said Cancelo was the best player ever? It can't be both...

Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25694 on: Today at 03:31:33 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:05:16 pm
Forgot about him, in fairness Guardiola was fair to get rid if reports of a shit attitude are to be believed. Seems nobody gives a passing thought about him these days.

But then again, why did he buy him in the first place? Evidently City don't quite go through the same rigorous character assessments like we do and it proves.
Wouldn't be expensive enough for Pop, he likes his midfielders to cost £100m.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,855
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25695 on: Today at 03:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:24:46 pm
From the Manchester Guardian:

"Guardiola would love to have a player of Cucurellas quality. Left-back has been a problem position for City this season, when they have predominantly used Oleksandr Zinchenko and João Cancelo there. Zinchenko struggled to contain Jarrod Bowen when City drew 2-2 with West Ham last Sunday and Cancelo, who has had a strong campaign, is right-footed."

They always make it sound like he's working with an empty cupboard. Also I thought they usually said Cancelo was the best player ever? It can't be both...

Coaches usually find solutions short term for situations like this. I seem  to recall Jürgen Klopp using an experienced central midfielder at full back for pretty much a whole season, and also entrusting a talented young full back from the Academy in big games at the grand old age of 18.

I am sure poor old Ped could have found solutions from within his clubs very talented academy if needed, if he didnt think Cancelo and his right peg worked or that Zinchenko could be trusted.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,159
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25696 on: Today at 03:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:24:46 pm
From the Manchester Guardian:

"Guardiola would love to have a player of Cucurellas quality. Left-back has been a problem position for City this season, when they have predominantly used Oleksandr Zinchenko and João Cancelo there. Zinchenko struggled to contain Jarrod Bowen when City drew 2-2 with West Ham last Sunday and Cancelo, who has had a strong campaign, is right-footed."

They always make it sound like he's working with an empty cupboard. Also I thought they usually said Cancelo was the best player ever? It can't be both...

Didn't they sign the most expensive left fullback in the history of the game a few years back?

https://www.transfermarkt.com/transfers/transferrekorde/statistik/top/plus/0/galerie/0?saison_id=alle&land_id=&ausrichtung=Abwehr&spielerposition_id=4&altersklasse=&jahrgang=0&leihe=&w_s=
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25697 on: Today at 04:08:45 pm »
I love how we call the Man City manager every name under the sun except his real name: Pip, Pop, Ped. Hilarious.
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25698 on: Today at 04:33:26 pm »
Like Shaw still 4th most expensive left back hahaha.  I can walk faster.

And villa paid 30 million for digne. Wtf. He better earn his corn on Sunday
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,182
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25699 on: Today at 04:41:20 pm »
The Daily Star, Anfield Central and a Manchester-based news outlet called 'Manchester World' all wrote articles about the Micah Richards quote that have since been deleted from Google.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/richards-villa-man-city-grealish-26993403
https://www.anfieldcentral.co.uk/posts/if-manchester-city-win-the-2022-premier-league-title-aston-villa-will-receive-15million-due-to-jack-grealish-clause/

Are we to take it that since none of the major newspapers are reporting this or even asking if there is such a clause in the contract means it's not true, or that Richards never made those remarks... I mean how hard would it be for a proper journalist to fact-check and report the truth once and for all?

This is really not a good look for the Premier League if they're trying to cover it up after the fact. Just tell the truth and moved on.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,027
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25700 on: Today at 04:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 04:41:20 pm
The Daily Star, Anfield Central and a Manchester-based news outlet called 'Manchester World' all wrote articles about the Micah Richards quote that have since been deleted from Google.
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/richards-villa-man-city-grealish-26993403
https://www.anfieldcentral.co.uk/posts/if-manchester-city-win-the-2022-premier-league-title-aston-villa-will-receive-15million-due-to-jack-grealish-clause/

Are we to take it that since none of the major newspapers are reporting this or even asking if there is such a clause in the contract means it's not true, or that Richards never made those remarks... I mean how hard would it be for a proper journalist to fact-check and report the truth once and for all?

This is really not a good look for the Premier League if they're trying to cover it up after the fact. Just tell the truth and moved on.

Just as likely that Abu Dhabi squashed the story before the MSM could pick up on it. Threats of legal action doesn't make it false - just one side can afford better lawyers.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,267
  • Kloppite
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25701 on: Today at 04:46:10 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 04:33:26 pm
Like Shaw still 4th most expensive left back hahaha.  I can walk faster.

And villa paid 30 million for digne. Wtf. He better earn his corn on Sunday

I believe the only time Luke Shaw shows any sort of pace is, when it's last orders at the kebab shop.
Logged

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25702 on: Today at 05:18:45 pm »
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 05:33:03 am
He is an ambassador for the club, maybe he's just putting it out there that there's a nice little earner for them if they don't try too hard on Sunday...

Which would be match-fixing
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25703 on: Today at 05:21:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:41:32 am
Has anyone got a clip of Richards saying that?  Or is it just a Twitter wind up?

I'd like to know this myself.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25704 on: Today at 05:24:12 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 04:08:45 pm
I love how we call the Man City manager every name under the sun except his real name: Pip, Pop, Ped. Hilarious.
His real name is Josep.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 638 639 640 641 642 [643]   Go Up
« previous next »
 