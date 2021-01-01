City thought they had the league won in January and yet we have taken it to the last day. All the pressure is on them, so if Villa do go ahead or keep city out for a while then you never know what that pressure will do. Maybe, just maybe, the officials will actually officiate the game correctly and give Ederson a red early on for one of his crazy runs out of his box and taking out an attacker. Crazy I know. Their defence is all over the place too so there is definitely a chance for Villa to do something.



Considering it is a title deciding day, Im quite relaxed about it. Would love us to do it but we already have 2 cups in the bag and are going for the big one in Paris so the league would be a very nice bonus , considering where we have come from, but its not the end of the world if we dont win it. For city in the other hand, if they dont win the league their world falls apart.