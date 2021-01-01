He is an ambassador for the club, maybe he's just putting it out there that there's a nice little earner for them if they don't try too hard on Sunday...
If that's the case, especially if he's been asked to do it (by the club or whoever), then it has to throw the whole competition into disrepute... Unless it's ok now to not even bother pretending we care about competitive integrity. If you're in Liverpool's position I don't know how you don't get your own "ambassadors" (legal representatives, really) to publicly denounce this and question why the Premier League scheduled Villa to play City on the final day of the season (after a Thursday night match no less, when City has had a full week's rest), knowing full well they had this sort of "arrangement" in place. We should be screaming from the rooftops about this to at least put pressure on the referees to officiate the match fairly.
***Mind you, I'm still highly dubious that he actually said this on national radio. I need more evidence.