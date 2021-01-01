« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1631586 times)

Have Villa got any real hard men in their team, so they can knock fuck out of Grealish, not that'll affect the result, cos he's an overated bag of shite...I just don't particularly like him.
Pressures on you now Pep.
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 04:39:29 pm
SSN also reporting that İlkay Gündoğan is off. Wasn't he one of their major goal threats this season? They must really have a lot of faith in Haaland's fitness.
Pep is a poor judge of character if he really wanted to get rid of Bernardo Silva, who's also saved City's ass a few times this season. Still a c*nt but you can't deny his quality and desire to beat us.
I'm not too worried about Haaland. Pep will turn him into a midfielder... and the others will score less now the pressure's "off". ;)
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm
Pressures on you now Pep.
Wasn't even on this past weekend, and they flopped like a limp knob.
Us? We managed to send out the second string and didn't even break sweat!

Mentality Monsters
The thought of Klopp winning the quadruple must be giving Guardiola nightmares ...
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:20:24 am
That's like a bad CGI film in a way. Everybody is doing something. It's over animated. Everybody is doing something different also.

FAKE CLUB VOID REALITY VOID FANS

Dancing smiling holograms

It has triggered your uncanny valley response because it is fake. I remember when it first came out someone spent a bit of time finding all the people that appear more than once in the image.

The most obvious one is the melt on the front right doing the dance. If you look about 5 rows back on the left side you'll see him doing the same dance over there (draw a straight line up from the right edge of the box that says URE). You can also see him in a blurry fashion on the front row of the upper tier about 3 bodies in from the left edge.

They've brought in about 30 extras, told them to 'celebrate' and then copy/pasted them to fill the space.
Quote from: Red Berry on May 16, 2022, 02:19:31 pm
It's easy enough to find the gifs to laugh at. ;D


Guy in the hoody, bottom left- doesn't even know the words. He's mumbling something.. ;D
Shake you bastards, shake.
2 absolute weapons wearing face paint 😄
Does anyone know if this is true (1. a £15 million clause in Graelish's contract [to be paid to Villa  if City win the league], and 2. Micah Richards making reference to this clause on Talksport or SS)? https://twitter.com/MyLiverpoolFC4/status/1526670529163321348

Could just be Twitter twoddle but it would be good to know for sure. Needs to be discussed way more if true.

Same story here: https://twitter.com/AVFCFaithful_/status/1526683525121982469
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:16:15 am
Does anyone know if this is true (1. a £15 million clause in Graelish's contract [to be paid to Villa  if City win the league], and 2. Micah Richards making reference to this clause on Talksport or SS)? https://twitter.com/MyLiverpoolFC4/status/1526670529163321348

Could just be Twitter twoddle but it would be good to know for sure. Needs to be discussed way more if true.

Same story here: https://twitter.com/AVFCFaithful_/status/1526683525121982469

Don't know whether it's true, but it would be a bit silly on Man City's part. They met the 100 million release clause and apparently they're paying the money in three installments of 33 million each. Why would they then agree to pay Villa an extra 15m, if they win the league with Grealish? Doesn't really make sense to me, if they already agreed the pay the set fee for the player. You don't go into a supermarket and hand over an additional 10 quid after paying for your groceries just because...
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 10:39:27 am
Whats this about Sterling being off?

To the Saudi's for 250 million. And so it begins...
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:29:40 am
Don't know whether it's true, but it would be a bit silly on Man City's part. They met the 100 million release clause and apparently they're paying the money in three installments of 33 million each. Why would they then agree to pay Villa an extra 15m, if they win the league with Grealish? Doesn't really make sense to me, if they already agreed the pay the set fee for the player. You don't go into a supermarket and hand over an additional 10 quid after paying for your groceries just because...
What baffles me even more is why Micah Richards would go on record with a statement like that on national radio. Have we really become so corrupted by money that we're completely desensitised to such forms of corruption and bribery? Sounds so casual about it too ... I can't believe that quote is real unless I hear it with my own ears.
Quote from: stoa on Today at 12:29:40 am
Don't know whether it's true, but it would be a bit silly on Man City's part. They met the 100 million release clause and apparently they're paying the money in three installments of 33 million each. Why would they then agree to pay Villa an extra 15m, if they win the league with Grealish? Doesn't really make sense to me, if they already agreed the pay the set fee for the player. You don't go into a supermarket and hand over an additional 10 quid after paying for your groceries just because...

Just highlighting the relevant parts.
It's not unusual for a clause like that to be in a deal, althought the point about them reaching his release fee is a good one too. Maybe they paid 85m with 15m after a title and villa knew it was a safe bet?

Then again, Micah Richards does spend his time talking absolute shite also. The way he casually makes out like Villa will throw it for 15m sums up the attitude of the shite club he played for and the ownership that ruined them.
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 11:31:54 pm
2 absolute weapons wearing face paint 😄

lol. Wtf is wrong with face paint?
Can anyone clarify if Micah Richards actually said this? Because if so it sounds more than a little dodgy. ???

Speaking on Talksport: " Steve Gerrard would like to win the league for Liverpool on Sunday but Villa has a clause in Jack Grealish deal that could land them an extra £15 million if city wins the league and in this business, Money comes first."
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 05:15:32 am
Can anyone clarify if Micah Richards actually said this? Because if so it sounds more than a little dodgy. ???

Speaking on Talksport: " Steve Gerrard would like to win the league for Liverpool on Sunday but Villa has a clause in Jack Grealish deal that could land them an extra £15 million if city wins the league and in this business, Money comes first."

He is an ambassador for the club, maybe he's just putting it out there that there's a nice little earner for them if they don't try too hard on Sunday...
Either way its a weird thing to say if he said it. Shows what city think of their attitude coming into the game that may well catch them off guard
Quote from: Brissyred on Today at 05:33:03 am
He is an ambassador for the club, maybe he's just putting it out there that there's a nice little earner for them if they don't try too hard on Sunday...
If that's  the case, especially if he's been asked to do it (by the club or whoever), then it has to throw the whole competition into disrepute... Unless it's ok now to not even bother pretending we care about competitive integrity. If you're in Liverpool's position I don't know how you don't get your own "ambassadors" (legal representatives, really) to publicly denounce this and question why the Premier League scheduled Villa to play City on the final day of the season (after a Thursday night match no less, when City has had a full week's rest), knowing full well they had this sort of "arrangement" in place. We should be screaming from the rooftops about this to at least put pressure on the referees to officiate the match fairly.

***Mind you, I'm still highly dubious that he actually said this on national radio. I need more evidence.
Quote from: Red Berry on May 16, 2022, 02:19:31 pm
It's easy enough to find the gifs to laugh at. ;D



I actually hate this

It's so fake. Everyone is clean and young, and doing different expressions of joy. It's choreographed, setup

Annoyingly fake. Nothing like real crowds at real games. They're all wearing pretty much the same things, it doesn't happen, not even at City

It's evil, that gif. Its lies
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:51:33 am
I actually hate this

It's so fake. Everyone is clean and young, and doing different expressions of joy. It's choreographed, setup

Annoyingly fake. Nothing like real crowds at real games. They're all wearing pretty much the same things, it doesn't happen, not even at City

It's evil, that gif. Its lies

I hate it too. I'd like to give the dancing, pointing prick a Viking blood eagle. Wankers. This franchise of a football club is an abomination and I wonder whether there are new depths of shit to go through yet with Newcastle.
