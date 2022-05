He's a hugely over rated chequebook manager who's never proven himself at the very top level. He's never faced a challenge like Klopp has having to work on a budget. He's also a massive twat to boot.



Yes and no, the money is a driving factor, and they should be levels ahead of everyone, but they are at an even higher level than that, and its because of Pep.He has basically set the bar at 95 points if you want to win the title, if someone said he would do this the day he took over they'd have laughed, and said this isn't the Bundesliga.Its a bit like if you had a Formula One team and you had 5x the budget of everyone else, but you're 10x faster, you can recognise the budget is the main reason, but also say its a job well done by the team.