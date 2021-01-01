« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1626412 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25560 on: Yesterday at 04:44:59 pm »
Precisely why I'd never wander over to that cesspit. Twitter is bad enough with the random City fans that pop up on every LFC related topic. Leave them to their churning rage and impotence and just enjoy knowing they're seething in jealousy because of what we have and they never can.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25561 on: Yesterday at 04:54:17 pm »
don't bring Luke shaw into this.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25562 on: Yesterday at 06:25:58 pm »
I see Emre Chan is now a City supporter  :boxhead
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25563 on: Yesterday at 06:40:56 pm »
Not only that, they've discovered how to clone him, there are about 5 of him in that stand.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25564 on: Yesterday at 07:26:44 pm »
It's ace isn't it, how many clones there are in that bit of video wizardry  :lmao Bearded guy front row middle appears again four rows directly above, behind the guy with half and half face paint.  Emre look alike bottom right behind Judi Dench, is 5 rows up on the left as well doing the same wanker dance.  Clappy hands with light blue sleeves even got himself up to the second tier!

An absolute delight for fans of other clubs the world over.  Manchester City PR ladies and gents - an embarrassment to the game!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25565 on: Yesterday at 07:32:48 pm »
What amazes me is that someone on a production team (probably being paid a fortune) actually approved this for public viewing. What were they thinking?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25566 on: Yesterday at 07:34:47 pm »
That they got a shitload of money and do what the club asked them to.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25567 on: Yesterday at 07:44:45 pm »
Bottom right hand corner some soft twat dancing like he thinks hes Arthur Fonzarelli at Studio 54 catching the eye of some Disco Chickadee 'EYYYYY'  :lmao

Fucking Dickhead ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25568 on: Yesterday at 07:47:55 pm »
Whats the guy behind him doing with his arms as well?!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25569 on: Yesterday at 07:53:50 pm »
Think he only read the first part of the instruction leaflet on how to clap

1. Open Hands away from each other

Extra 'Right, think ive gort this...' *throws instructions away*
Director 'ACTION!!'
Extra 'Twat'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25570 on: Yesterday at 08:32:35 pm »
;D ;D ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25571 on: Yesterday at 08:36:27 pm »
Is that actually real?   It looks like a parody
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25572 on: Yesterday at 08:38:34 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25573 on: Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm »
It is without doubt one of the cringiest things I have ever seen in my life.

How can this video's existence be reconciled with the notion that city are a real club?

An alien from Mars watching football for the first time would know how shit this is.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25574 on: Yesterday at 08:46:48 pm »
Imagine facing that fearsome looking crowd in a penalty shoot out...need nerves of fuckin steel to handle that level of pressure!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25575 on: Yesterday at 08:54:16 pm »
See Pep kept repeating Our stadium will be sold out after the West Ham game?

Pep was right
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25576 on: Yesterday at 08:57:31 pm »
Very true. This thread is a mix of light hearted piss taking and commenting on the negative impact of sportswashing on the the beautiful game whilst also pointing out Man Citys cheating.
Whilst blueloon is just a vile cesspit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25577 on: Yesterday at 09:00:51 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25578 on: Yesterday at 09:01:20 pm »
That level of dancing might be very distracting though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25579 on: Today at 01:43:27 am »
Isn't this some promotional thing done by the Telco over there (their logo is in the corner of the video) rather than it being something from City themselves?

I doubt city themselves would be quite so clueless that they would let something like this out if it was meant to be seen globally, rather than it being local advertising that is more than happy to have caricatures and garbled stereotypes. In some ways it is funnier that it isn't done by city since this is probably a truer version of how their masters see their fans.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25580 on: Today at 02:30:34 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25581 on: Today at 02:48:59 am »
The smiling happy fella in the hoodie in the very front row on the left does this clasped-hands bunny hop of joy that just slays me every time. Meanwhile Grandma on his far right is waving her plastic flag in sync.


