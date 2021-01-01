« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Oldmanmick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25480 on: Today at 06:25:08 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:20:20 pm
I hope you're right. A lot of it does come down to how the opposition view City, currently the vast majority just lay down and barely kick out in anger. We need other teams in the league to get stronger and put up a fight in every game.

In the CL no one respects them, which is why they get such bizarre results. Teams actually have a go and City hate that because it's not within their megalomaniac managers hands.

Said this all along. We can't do this on our own. Other elite teams need to get their act together & give them, & us, a run for our money. Otherwise their financial strength will guarantee success as a given from here-on-in.
Buck Pete

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25481 on: Today at 06:55:17 pm
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 06:02:37 pm
I think the odds are slim to none, but it would be amazing if Gerrard did finally help Liverpool to the title.

Paul.  Aston villa double chance (draw or win ) is 4/1

Lads. Get your head around a 4/1 shot.  Its not beyond the realms.

Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25482 on: Today at 06:58:22 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:20:59 pm
Yeah, he's bought all the tickets to make sure.

For £51.5m
macmanamanaman

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25483 on: Today at 07:04:11 pm
It is so tough playing them because their whole team is focussed on keeping the ball. Small, skillful players who are comfortable on the ball and can also run with it.
I think the only way to compete for an average side like Villa is to be bold and have moments in the game, judiciously picked when they just attack with ferocity, all together and overwhelm the midgets.
In general, in open play, to have at least 1 really pacy player playing on the shoulder, all the time, too. So as to have a constant threat of a blind ball over the top catching them out.
To some extent like West Ham did today, or like the Wolves of old did with Adama Traore.

Also, the moment City lose the ball, they rush to win it back, sometimes fouling to stop the counter.
Best case is to ether move it very fast and skillfullly (which is often impossible, given the lack of quality ....) or alternatively, gamble with the blind ball over the top of the defence.

OIe´s Man U surprisingly are the blueprint for this, with 2 fast forwards playing wide, expoiting space behind the full backs, and making the most of even single digit possession.

For Villa, I hope Watkins can play this role. Not sure Ings can.
Countinho will need to be on his game, play with risk, run with the ball,  keep it when when against 2-3 players.
Will be tough....

But the only way they get anything is if they attack in a smart way. No way they can survive just by numbers behind the ball....
