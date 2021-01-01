« previous next »
Ravishing Rick Rude

Reply #25360 on: Today at 08:24:42 pm
Reply #25360 on: Today at 08:24:42 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:27:22 pm
Not gonna lie, I kinda like the statue as it reminds me of a really cool moment (they stopped United from winning the league on GD!!!), and I think it looks like Kun. (Hangs head in shame  :evil).

Am not sure about that perforated material they seem to be using on all their statues though. What sort of metal is that?

Seconded. It's a nice statue to piss off Manutd fans. Losing the title to fucking Mancini, that's glorious  ;D
JRed

Reply #25361 on: Today at 08:27:02 pm
Reply #25361 on: Today at 08:27:02 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:24:42 pm
Seconded. It's a nice statue to piss off Manutd fans. Losing the title to fucking Mancini, that's glorious  ;D
It symbolises the beginning of the sportswashing era, so for that reason it is an abomination.
mobydick

Reply #25362 on: Today at 08:45:19 pm
Reply #25362 on: Today at 08:45:19 pm
I hope they build Grealish a bookshelf when he leaves.


This is embarrassing. I can't embed it though, Don'r know how.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWLnQYvU6zA
MonsLibpool

Reply #25363 on: Today at 08:52:24 pm
Reply #25363 on: Today at 08:52:24 pm
They are just an insignificant club. They can keep on buying success but no one will care.
DonkeyWan

Reply #25364 on: Today at 08:53:24 pm
Reply #25364 on: Today at 08:53:24 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 08:07:36 pm
Some Arsenal fan I went to school with came out with this classic the other night, you really cant argue with your words

Look at this nugget:
Staggering. This time last week they suffered one of the most stunning defeats in the history of the Champions League. City have won the last two games scoring 5 goals in each. The nonsense about Klopp being a better manager than Guardiola is that, nonsense.

I like how he glibly ignores Guardiola's role in the stunning defeat.
McSquared

Reply #25365 on: Today at 08:59:17 pm
Reply #25365 on: Today at 08:59:17 pm
Just seen that statue 😂
Armand9

Reply #25366 on: Today at 09:07:40 pm
Reply #25366 on: Today at 09:07:40 pm
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 08:45:19 pm
I hope they build Grealish a bookshelf when he leaves.


This is embarrassing. I can't embed it though, Don'r know how.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWLnQYvU6zA

you get the feeling that lad is very lucky he can kick a ball well

btw that is definitely toni kroos, my eyes can't unsee that
MonsLibpool

Reply #25367 on: Today at 09:10:44 pm
Reply #25367 on: Today at 09:10:44 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 08:59:17 pm
Just seen that statue 😂
It just shows how small they are as a club. Genuine big clubs are never in a hurry to build statues.
