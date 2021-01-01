Not gonna lie, I kinda like the statue as it reminds me of a really cool moment (they stopped United from winning the league on GD!!!), and I think it looks like Kun. (Hangs head in shame ).Am not sure about that perforated material they seem to be using on all their statues though. What sort of metal is that?
Seconded. It's a nice statue to piss off Manutd fans. Losing the title to fucking Mancini, that's glorious
Some Arsenal fan I went to school with came out with this classic the other night, you really cant argue with your wordsLook at this nugget:Staggering. This time last week they suffered one of the most stunning defeats in the history of the Champions League. City have won the last two games scoring 5 goals in each. The nonsense about Klopp being a better manager than Guardiola is that, nonsense.
I hope they build Grealish a bookshelf when he leaves.This is embarrassing. I can't embed it though, Don'r know how.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lWLnQYvU6zA
Just seen that statue 😂
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]