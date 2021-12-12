« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 627 628 629 630 631 [632]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1601615 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,262
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25240 on: Today at 11:22:59 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 11:21:24 am
They have also upped the costs of players significantly. Their spending power has increased player valuations and are the root cause of financial difficulties seen throughout the leagues imo.

That started with Chelsea, but Abu Dhabi and soon to be Saudi Arabia are exacerbating the problem.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25241 on: Today at 11:24:03 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:28:04 am
The Athletic UK
@TheAthleticUK
 · 2h
At a board meeting early this year, #MCFC execs were presented with a plan requiring no more than £190m. When they asked what the money was for, they were told "a player".

It has long been kept secret but this is the story of City's deal for Erling Haaland.

📝 @SamLee
£190m? I make that £139m more than the reported £51m release clause. They havent been misleading people by not included agent and dad fees and whatever other brown envelopes have they?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25242 on: Today at 11:27:29 am »
if it was private how would the Athletic know
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 627 628 629 630 631 [632]   Go Up
« previous next »
 