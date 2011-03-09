you know what... I don't care. Like someone said, it probably just means they will win games by 5 goals now instead of 3 or 4. They rarely lose games and will still only rarely lose games. They are an outstanding team and will carry on being an outstanding team, but now they will have to adapt to a very different style of playing. Haaland is a brute force signing, not finding the right player for the system. I suspect the adaptation might be tricky, despite having a full pre-season with him.



Meanwhile, we are also an oustanding team and will carry on being an outstanding team. We will have a fully bedded in Luis Diaz, we will have the hugely exciting Carvalho in the ranks and I am sure there will be further transfer bsuiness done over the summer. Maybe even Salah will find his scoring boots again. To win the premier league you have to be relentless and almost perfect and that's not going to change. We'll be up for the challenge as always.