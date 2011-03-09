Nah. It'll soon be Man City vs Newcastle every year so they'll get their title contest. And the rest of the teams won't care because it doesn't affect them directly anyway
I hate that attitude. Not from you, I mean from the fans of the other teams and even their clubs themselves. Newcastle and Man City belong in the championship, or at least yoyoing between the PL and the championship. That is what those clubs are.
Now Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia have replaced those clubs, they push every other club two places further down the table, or at least will do once Saudi get established fully. They cost clubs the potential of reaching cup finals and they prevent clubs from getting European places simply by existing in their current form.
One established, the Saudis and Abu Dhabians will occupy the top two CL places. This basically leaves only two legitimate places to fight for each season rather than four. This has a knock-on effect with Europa league places too. Not forgetting that clubs also earn money for their final league placings too.
The presence of both Saudi and Abu Dhabi costs everyone else dear. They also inflate and distort the market, and that affects every club and their chances of recruiting players.
Football fans are being cheated on a monumental scale here but, for some inexplicable reason believe it doesn't affect them or their club. Well, it actually does, and often directly. It also taints the game these people say they love and brings it into disrepute. We all suffer. I just wish football and those who love the game would wake up.