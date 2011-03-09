« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 626 627 628 629 630 [631] 632   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1601614 times)

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,514
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25200 on: Today at 12:37:31 am »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
Salary cap won't work when you can also get a £5m appearance fee from EtiFakeCo for showing up to a primary school in the Middle East for 15mins once a year.
That's very cynical!, the 4 hours of cleaning that Haalands mother will be doing per week at Abu Dhabis training complex is well worth £75k per week!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,835
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25201 on: Today at 01:12:48 am »
Well, it looks like it's another null and void Premier League season then.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,354
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25202 on: Today at 04:02:09 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 01:17:44 pm
Telegraph calling City the 'vampire squid' of football, in an echo of that famous Rolling Stone excoriation of Goldman Sachs. Excerpt below:

For Pep Guardiola, Manchester Citys late implosion at the Bernabeu was enough to trigger Basil Fawlty levels of apoplexy. But for everyone else, it brought reassuring confirmation that a Champions League trophy still could not be bought.

While Paris Saint-Germain came close in the ghost final of 2020, just as City did last year, the grandest prize in club football has stayed stubbornly beyond the acquisitive clutches of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds. This months final between Liverpool and Real Madrid suggests the top table belongs, for now at least, to the true aristocrats of the European game, not to the arrivistes.

The luring of Erling Haaland to the Etihad threatens to distort that equation irrevocably. A team that has recorded the highest number of passes this season, over 24,000, and yet contrived to miss the most chances, with 67, can now rely on Europes most lethal young No 9 to apply the finishing touches.

The one conspicuous gap in the Guardiola system has been filled. City can justifiably trumpet the signature of this Norse god of goals, at the age of just 21, as the ultimate affirmation of their project. Their rivals are entitled to view it differently, as the stealthy but soulless annexation of every prize in sight.

By activating Haalands £51.2 million release clause at Borussia Dortmund, City have taken their transfer spending during Guardiolas six-year reign beyond the £1 billion mark. The manager, himself on £19 million a year, bristles at any suggestions that their success is primarily the product of extravagant outlay. But his protests ring hollow.



Thanks for putting this up 666.

It is a rare shaft of reality and perspective and perfectly encapsulates the obscenity that is Manchester City, an obscenity that so much of the English media choose to ignore whether due to seeming ignorance of the reality or them being paid stooges of the evil regime behind the obscenity.

Ta pal.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25203 on: Today at 05:17:30 am »

Been reading the news and saw this

Abu Dhabi crude to head to Europe, replace Russian oil.

I guess Man City revenue will jump x2 now.
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25204 on: Today at 07:12:58 am »
They lose 2-1 at West Ham, we beat Southampton 6-0, we go into the last game with an identical record making it a final day shoot out.  Both teams are winning by the same score going into injury time and Martin Tyler is on his vinegar strokes as Villa score with a last minute worldly as he shouts Couthinoooooooooooooo fuck as he realises that its just handed us the title.   You heard it here first. 
Logged

Offline Byrnee

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,623
  • Liverpool are Magic, Everton are Tragic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25205 on: Today at 07:18:06 am »
If nothing else I hope these results wake the country up to how fucking dull it's going to be to have Bayern Manchester parachuted in with gulf money to win the league 10 seasons on the trot. It is nigh on impossible to win the league over a squad with such financial advantages. The fact that we did it one season and came with a point in another is miraculous. On the plus side I still believe our refusal to quit ensured they went out of Europe. No way Guardiola brings off De Bruyne if the league is won.

Maybe in the future the Premier League or UEFA will do something but I doubt it. We have to enjoy every trophy we claim as this Liverpool side is worth so much more than anything they add to their honours list. With the money and obvious cheating (sponsorship!) City have, they should win the Quadruple every season.
Logged
'Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool.'
Bill Shankly

*    *   *   *   *   *   *   *    *    *   *   *    *   *   *   *   *    *    *
01 06 22 23 47 64 66 73 76 77 79 80 82 83 84 86 88 90 20

*   *    *    *   *   *   
77 78 81 84 05 19


At The End Of The Storm I

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,338
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25206 on: Today at 07:22:09 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 07:12:58 am
They lose 2-1 at West Ham, we beat Southampton 6-0, we go into the last game with an identical record making it a final day shoot out.  Both teams are winning by the same score going into injury time and Martin Tyler is on his vinegar strokes as Villa score with a last minute worldly as he shouts Couthinoooooooooooooo fuck as he realises that its just handed us the title.   You heard it here first. 

I'd settle for West Ham giving them a game at this stage. I swear if the villa we played on Tuesday doesn't turn up against them I reckon Gerrard should have half of his goals for us taken off him
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25207 on: Today at 07:33:08 am »
So these cheats are spending another £300m on the Haaland deal so they can win games by 7 or 8 goals instead of just 4 or 5?
Cant remember last time there was an exciting title race, with twists and turns. Its just sterile now. Win every game or you dont win the league. Pep is just playing Fifa with cheat codes.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25208 on: Today at 07:35:28 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:32:43 am
500k a week wages for 5 years is 125 million, must be a nice signing on fee on top there say between £30-£50 million.

Transfer fee £51 million.

Raiola/ now his agency fee £30 million.

Father's fee £30 million.

That's roughly a £300 million outlay, just as Marca reported a few days ago.

No wonder Klopp said he wanted nothing to do with Haaland when he said the money involved was crazy when he was asked last month in a presser.

Exactly,kind of think it'll be even more.
 
But people see only the headline number of £51m and then when in a few weeks they'll sell someone like Jesus to say Arsenal for £40-50m it'll be seen as some sort of genious piece of business.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,724
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25209 on: Today at 07:35:34 am »
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 07:18:06 am
If nothing else I hope these results wake the country up to how fucking dull it's going to be to have Bayern Manchester parachuted in with gulf money to win the league 10 seasons on the trot. It is nigh on impossible to win the league over a squad with such financial advantages. The fact that we did it one season and came with a point in another is miraculous. On the plus side I still believe our refusal to quit ensured they went out of Europe. No way Guardiola brings off De Bruyne if the league is won.

Maybe in the future the Premier League or UEFA will do something but I doubt it. We have to enjoy every trophy we claim as this Liverpool side is worth so much more than anything they add to their honours list. With the money and obvious cheating (sponsorship!) City have, they should win the Quadruple every season.

Nah. It'll soon be Man City vs Newcastle every year so they'll get their title contest. And the rest of the teams won't care because it doesn't affect them directly anyway
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,610
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25210 on: Today at 07:37:11 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 07:22:09 am
I'd settle for West Ham giving them a game at this stage. I swear if the villa we played on Tuesday doesn't turn up against them I reckon Gerrard should have half of his goals for us taken off him
they really batter teams at times that we don't

Newcastle for instance. I can see them sticking at least 4 past villa

Their gd is like an extra point now. Even IF West ham beat them we'll need at least 6 at Southampton

They destroyed wolves last night. Well probably just win 1-0


Th
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,119
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25211 on: Today at 07:48:13 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 10:12:15 pm
We win the Champions League & City's title success will be nothing but an afterthought.

This
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,045
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25212 on: Today at 08:38:51 am »
I was on a golf day with a bunch of United fans (younger generation who grew up knowing only success). I pointed out that if it wasn`t for Manchester City`s cheating then they would have 2 more titles, they said they didn`t care because it stopped Liverpool winning and they hate us more.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,618
  • Believer
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25213 on: Today at 08:51:50 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:38:51 am
I was on a golf day with a bunch of United fans (younger generation who grew up knowing only success). I pointed out that if it wasn`t for Manchester City`s cheating then they would have 2 more titles, they said they didn`t care because it stopped Liverpool winning and they hate us more.

That is kinda the point. No one gives a toss about anything City wins. We're only interested because we are the only club capable of regularly challenging them. The collective shrug of shoulders when Madrid knocked them out summed it up, and it will be no different if and when they win the league this season. Everyone knows it is hollow and not earned the right way.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,552
  • Bam!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25214 on: Today at 08:56:04 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:38:51 am
I was on a golf day with a bunch of United fans (younger generation who grew up knowing only success). I pointed out that if it wasn`t for Manchester City`s cheating then they would have 2 more titles, they said they didn`t care because it stopped Liverpool winning and they hate us more.

Sums them up, and some of us were guilty of it before the Klopp era. They are not a rival club to anyone, they are just a thing. They might win the title this year and the next day nobody will care and everyone will be talking about the European finals, or who they will be signing in the summer.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,049
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25215 on: Today at 09:03:16 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:56:04 am
Sums them up, and some of us were guilty of it before the Klopp era. They are not a rival club to anyone, they are just a thing. They might win the title this year and the next day nobody will care and everyone will be talking about the European finals, or who they will be signing in the summer.
Yeah they are turning the league into an afterthought. Klopp has worked miracles to even be competing with them, if we go on to win number 7 then he is manager of the year with no doubt whatsoever. Even if we dont win another trophy he is manager of the year. No other club can get within 15-20 points of the cheats so for Klopp to do it on such a limited budget is amazing.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,194
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25216 on: Today at 09:06:34 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 07:37:11 am
they really batter teams at times that we don't

Newcastle for instance. I can see them sticking at least 4 past villa

Their gd is like an extra point now. Even IF West ham beat them we'll need at least 6 at Southampton

They destroyed wolves last night. Well probably just win 1-0


Th

And we are in two cup finals and if we win number 7 it will trump anything City do.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,104
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25217 on: Today at 09:13:38 am »
We just need to win this FA Cup + Champions League and our seasons been infinitely better than theirs.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,104
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25218 on: Today at 09:14:43 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 07:37:11 am
they really batter teams at times that we don't

Newcastle for instance. I can see them sticking at least 4 past villa

Their gd is like an extra point now. Even IF West ham beat them we'll need at least 6 at Southampton

They destroyed wolves last night. Well probably just win 1-0


Th

We have to just keep faith, it isn't an absurd result if West Ham hold them to a draw, then we can pray that nerves get to them on the final day vs Villa.

If they beat West Ham then we can just rest our lads and be even more prepared for Paris.

No pressure on us now
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25219 on: Today at 09:54:52 am »
you know what... I don't care. Like someone said, it probably just means they will win games by 5 goals now instead of 3 or 4. They rarely lose games and will still only rarely lose games. They are an outstanding team and will carry on being an outstanding team, but now they will have to adapt to a very different style of playing. Haaland is a brute force signing, not finding the right player for the system. I suspect the adaptation might be tricky, despite having a full pre-season with him.

Meanwhile, we are also an oustanding team and will carry on being an outstanding team. We will have a fully bedded in Luis Diaz, we will have the hugely exciting Carvalho in the ranks and I am sure there will be further transfer bsuiness done over the summer. Maybe even Salah will find his scoring boots again. To win the premier league you have to be relentless and almost perfect and that's not going to change. We'll be up for the challenge as always.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25220 on: Today at 09:56:43 am »
INVISIBLE CLUB

Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,119
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25221 on: Today at 10:04:09 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:38:51 am
I was on a golf day with a bunch of United fans (younger generation who grew up knowing only success). I pointed out that if it wasn`t for Manchester City`s cheating then they would have 2 more titles, they said they didn`t care because it stopped Liverpool winning and they hate us more.

That applies to every Manc I know and these are all long time Match going Mancs. I'm in a mood with the missus today as she wants City to win, even though she knows City are fucking football - tribalism over the game.

I would honestly prefer Utd to win the league than see Abu Dhabi or the Saudis win it.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,119
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25222 on: Today at 10:06:05 am »
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,610
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25223 on: Today at 10:08:57 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 09:14:43 am
We have to just keep faith, it isn't an absurd result if West Ham hold them to a draw, then we can pray that nerves get to them on the final day vs Villa.

If they beat West Ham then we can just rest our lads and be even more prepared for Paris.

No pressure on us now
yeah no chance Villa are winning that game.

feels very 2014. They even have the same last two games (albeit different order and one away)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,241
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25224 on: Today at 10:21:08 am »
*
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25225 on: Today at 10:28:04 am »
The Athletic UK
@TheAthleticUK
 · 2h
At a board meeting early this year, #MCFC execs were presented with a plan requiring no more than £190m. When they asked what the money was for, they were told "a player".

It has long been kept secret but this is the story of City's deal for Erling Haaland.

📝 @SamLee
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25226 on: Today at 10:50:46 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:28:04 am
The Athletic UK
@TheAthleticUK
 · 2h
At a board meeting early this year, #MCFC execs were presented with a plan requiring no more than £190m. When they asked what the money was for, they were told "a player".

It has long been kept secret but this is the story of City's deal for Erling Haaland.

📝 @SamLee

Should be an amazing read that:

'We need a lot more money'
'What's it for'
'A player'
'Like last summer then?'
'Yes'
'And all the other summers?'
'Yes'
'Cool'
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25227 on: Today at 10:51:32 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:50:46 am
Should be an amazing read that:

'We need a lot more money'
'What's it for'
'A player'
'Like last summer then'
'Yes'
'Cool'

"Another full back?"

"No.. we need another £50 million for that too though"
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,140
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25228 on: Today at 10:51:41 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:28:04 am
The Athletic UK
@TheAthleticUK
 · 2h
At a board meeting early this year, #MCFC execs were presented with a plan requiring no more than £190m. When they asked what the money was for, they were told "a player".

It has long been kept secret but this is the story of City's deal for Erling Haaland.

📝 @SamLee

What is the point of that story? The Athletic are shite.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25229 on: Today at 11:01:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:41 am
What is the point of that story? The Athletic are shite.
The Athletic love to be involved in sportswashing and PR spin
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,338
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25230 on: Today at 11:06:27 am »
Sam Lee does a great impression of Stu Brennan
Logged

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,712
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25231 on: Today at 11:12:08 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 10:12:15 pm
We win the Champions League & City's title success will be nothing but an afterthought.

is right.

we won the champions league in 19/20 and their treble was an afterthought  ;D
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,258
  • Kloppite
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25232 on: Today at 11:13:45 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 11:12:08 am
is right.

we won the champions league in 19/20 and their treble was an afterthought  ;D



 ;D
Logged

Online redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25233 on: Today at 11:14:39 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 11:06:27 am
Sam Lee does a great impression of Stu Brennan

Pretty sure Sam Lee is the son of Lee Won Pen.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,835
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25234 on: Today at 11:15:12 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:35:34 am
Nah. It'll soon be Man City vs Newcastle every year so they'll get their title contest. And the rest of the teams won't care because it doesn't affect them directly anyway
I hate that attitude. Not from you, I mean from the fans of the other teams and even their clubs themselves. Newcastle and Man City belong in the championship, or at least yoyoing between the PL and the championship. That is what those clubs are.

Now Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia have replaced those clubs, they push every other club two places further down the table, or at least will do once Saudi get established fully. They cost clubs the potential of reaching cup finals and they prevent clubs from getting European places simply by existing in their current form.

One established, the Saudis and Abu Dhabians will occupy the top two CL places. This basically leaves only two legitimate places to fight for each season rather than four. This has a knock-on effect with Europa league places too. Not forgetting that clubs also earn money for their final league placings too.

The presence of both Saudi and Abu Dhabi costs everyone else dear. They also inflate and distort the market, and that affects every club and their chances of recruiting players.

Football fans are being cheated on a monumental scale here but, for some inexplicable reason believe it doesn't affect them or their club. Well, it actually does, and often directly. It also taints the game these people say they love and brings it into disrepute. We all suffer. I just wish football and those who love the game would wake up.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:19:01 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,610
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25235 on: Today at 11:17:13 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:51:41 am
What is the point of that story? The Athletic are shite.
yep. Looks like it was wrote by a 12 year old
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,738
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25236 on: Today at 11:20:31 am »
Well I'm looking forward to their new number 9 wearing his human rights t-shirt after every game...

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,052
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25237 on: Today at 11:21:24 am »
They have also upped the costs of players significantly. Their spending power has increased player valuations and are the root cause of financial difficulties seen throughout the leagues imo.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,712
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25238 on: Today at 11:22:51 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:38:51 am
I was on a golf day with a bunch of United fans (younger generation who grew up knowing only success). I pointed out that if it wasn`t for Manchester City`s cheating then they would have 2 more titles, they said they didn`t care because it stopped Liverpool winning and they hate us more.

to be fair, if roles were revsered we'd be doing the same, especially if we were ahead of United in league titles. Just like seasons 11/12 and 12/13
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,724
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25239 on: Today at 11:22:55 am »
"Some senior players at Anfield, meanwhile, have privately referred to the prospect of facing Haaland in a City shirt as a nightmare."

https://theathletic.com/3304608/2022/05/12/haaland-manchester-city-how-the-deal-was-done/

Yeah, that definitely sounds like our senior players. Fuck right off.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 626 627 628 629 630 [631] 632   Go Up
« previous next »
 