Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Golyo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25160 on: Today at 07:28:58 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:59:27 pm
Because Man City have just commited £300+ million on him. Why else?
In your calculation signing-on and agent fees exceed 140 mil?
irc65

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25161 on: Today at 07:37:14 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 05:13:58 pm
Superb logic Gabby. If that's how simplistically you view the world then why not just pop on into your bosses office at TalkSport and tell him you've see Howard Stern's pay check? If he doesn't agree to up your salary to $10M a year then just threaten to fuck off elsewhere and say you'll be taking Jamie O'Hara with you. See how far you get with that you fucking unashamed simpleton

 :lmao :lmao

It's funny because it's true. that's the best thing I've seen on the internet for some time and the only possible response to this ridiculous argument
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25162 on: Today at 07:37:14 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:27:27 pm
I was responding to Peter rather than your post about Konate. He seems so certain that Haaland will have tons of injuries going forward. It's hard to predict anything considering no one here knows anything about his medical status or future training which might help massively with his injuries.

Konate since he's been with us has not had any injuries that I'm aware of. So clearly it can change depending on many factors.




Dr Andreas Schlumberger for a start
sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25163 on: Today at 07:45:14 pm
Get the violins out. Bloody hell.

a little break

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25164 on: Today at 07:51:48 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:45:14 pm
Get the violins out. Bloody hell.



Just the 3/4 of a billion worth?
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25165 on: Today at 07:52:47 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:27:27 pm
I was responding to Peter rather than your post about Konate. He seems so certain that Haaland will have tons of injuries going forward. It's hard to predict anything considering no one here knows anything about his medical status or future training which might help massively with his injuries.

Konate since he's been with us has not had any injuries that I'm aware of. So clearly it can change depending on many factors.

You are arguing with some imaginary friend. This is what I have said:

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:27:12 pm
I can see why his agent has refused to show Real Madrid his client's full medical record. For a 21-year-old, that doesn't looks good ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/erling-haaland/verletzungen/spieler/418560
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25166 on: Today at 07:53:58 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:51:48 pm
Just the 3/4 of a billion worth?

Probably about 600 mill spent on that squad hes got available tonight.

Poor old Ped. 
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25167 on: Today at 07:54:09 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:45:14 pm
Get the violins out. Bloody hell.


That threadbare squad still has over £200M worth of signings on the bench
kezzy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25168 on: Today at 08:12:39 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:37:11 am
Guardiola with an other bee in his bonnet about us  ;D

https://www.football365.com/news/man-city-guardiola-hits-back-liverpool-snobbery-perfect-money


I wish the bitter and twisted c*nt would take a day off and just shut the fuck up the fuckin massive Texan. 
Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25169 on: Today at 08:14:45 pm
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 08:12:39 pm

I wish the bitter and twisted c*nt would take a day off and just shut the fuck up the fuckin massive Texan.

Bet the voices in his head make him talk and talk and talk about Liverpool
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25170 on: Today at 08:17:56 pm
What constitutes "threadbare" for the cheats?, when we won the league they had a defensive injury crisis of 1 player, we had every senior centre back missing, and were told to "get on with it", but yes, of course the media sides with Liverpool.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25171 on: Today at 08:20:55 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:14:45 pm
Bet the voices in his head make him talk and talk and talk about Liverpool
I hope them voices speak with a scouse accent.
Persephone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25172 on: Today at 08:34:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:37:14 pm
Dr Andreas Schlumberger for a start
Precisely. I'm pretty sure City have someone of a similar stature on staff.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:52:47 pm
You are arguing with some imaginary friend. This is what I have said:
That's not what I quoted you saying, now is it?
ABZ Rover

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25173 on: Today at 08:44:04 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:34:25 pm
Precisely. I'm pretty sure City have someone of a similar stature on staff.

Dr. Harold Shipman.
Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25174 on: Today at 08:45:27 pm
Literally everything is KDB for city, they're a one player team.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25175 on: Today at 08:48:38 pm
Haaland is injury prone. Will he continue to be injury prone, we will see. Bringing Konate into this debate is pointless. Konate is not a £300+ million player. The fact that no other club (not even PSG) has bothered to go after Haaland, should tell you something, before you go into self-combusting mode ...
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25176 on: Today at 08:49:28 pm
These really are c*nts aren't they.
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25177 on: Today at 08:50:41 pm
Paul Tierney said a clean challenge. How can anyone argue?!
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25178 on: Today at 09:14:44 pm
Why are people saying that getting Haaland for 51 million is good business?

Wasn't his release clause errr 51 million?

Then kicking off if anyone mentions any other payments they might have made to get him?

newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25179 on: Today at 09:25:22 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:14:44 pm
Why are people saying that getting Haaland for 51 million is good business?

Wasn't his release clause errr 51 million?

Then kicking off if anyone mentions any other payments they might have made to get him?



are those other payments not being made then?
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25180 on: Today at 09:36:32 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:25:22 pm
are those other payments not being made then?

Nah, i'm sure like everyone else at City it's not money and these other payments that tempted him to go there over real madrid or bayern munich.

Edit, I cant even look at Micah Richards face.

Walshy nMe®

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25181 on: Today at 09:55:49 pm
Congratulations on cheating your way to another title.

Fuck sake - how to do you compete against these over a season?

When we fall away eventually like all normal teams do, this lot and Newcastle will be there sweeping up everything.
Legs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25182 on: Today at 10:00:30 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 09:55:49 pm
Congratulations on cheating your way to another title.

Fuck sake - how to do you compete against these over a season?

When we fall away eventually like all normal teams do, this lot and Newcastle will be there sweeping up everything.

That is possible.

The option is another ESL as where spending is more controlled or we can match them ?

Do you think Us Utd Arsenal are going to sit back and watch this and say nothing I dont.

I guess though it depends how bad it gets with Newcastle as they have finances to make City look poor.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25183 on: Today at 10:06:29 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:00:30 pm
That is possible.

The option is another ESL as where spending is more controlled or we can match them ?

Do you think Us Utd Arsenal are going to sit back and watch this and say nothing I dont.

I guess though it depends how bad it gets with Newcastle as they have finances to make City look poor.

When did Abramovich take over chelsea? Everyone's been sitting back and taking  it for a long time.

Only way things will ever change is if the various federations find some morality and not allow crooks and human rights abusers to buy teams. So thatll be never.
Oldmanmick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25184 on: Today at 10:12:15 pm
We win the Champions League & City's title success will be nothing but an afterthought.
lfc_col

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25185 on: Today at 10:13:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:06:29 pm
Only way things will ever change is if the various federations find some morality and not allow crooks and human rights abusers to buy teams. So thatll be never.

How many teams is it that lot that group that own city that in its self should never be allowed to happen
Legs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25186 on: Today at 10:14:11 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:06:29 pm
When did Abramovich take over chelsea? Everyone's been sitting back and taking  it for a long time.

Only way things will ever change is if the various federations find some morality and not allow crooks and human rights abusers to buy teams. So thatll be never.

They werent like City in terms of getting 90+ points every season and they didnt dominate leagues like these are.

It will come to a head at some point.

TV revenue is dished out equally amongst all 20 teams but im sure an arguement will come from big boys to say hold on we are the teams driving this revenue and it is true.

FFP just hasnt worked as too many people at the top are corrupt and back handers are done
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25187 on: Today at 10:14:13 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 10:12:15 pm
We win the Champions League & City's title success will be nothing but an afterthought.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25188 on: Today at 10:15:06 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 09:55:49 pm
Congratulations on cheating your way to another title.

Fuck sake - how to do you compete against these over a season?

When we fall away eventually like all normal teams do, this lot and Newcastle will be there sweeping up everything.

We will be in the European Super League, with all the genuine big clubs, and without the oil clubs. It has already happened in the game of basketball years ago ...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/EuroLeague

FIBA Europe have their own Champions League, but no one is really bothered about it ...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basketball_Champions_League
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25189 on: Today at 10:24:38 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:00:30 pm
That is possible.

The option is another ESL as where spending is more controlled or we can match them ?

Do you think Us Utd Arsenal are going to sit back and watch this and say nothing I dont.

I guess though it depends how bad it gets with Newcastle as they have finances to make City look poor.
The 4 biggest clubs in the PL, Us, United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all owned by Yanks, the PL is going to lose its monetary value if it becomes a competition between Saudi FC and Abu Dhabi FC and everyone else just merely making up the numbers, these Yank owners won't allow that.

Something has to give and its got to be the ESL, Florentino Perez is a weapon but he pretty much said last year that the ESL would have far stringent FFP rules than UEFA had, and would limit the financial strength of state owned clubs, Laporta a couple of months ago said the same thing about state owned clubs ruining football.

City's arrogance has no shame, the dickwaving contest they had about having the biggest turnover and making a profit during a pandemic and their claims through their paid stooges in the media about being self sufficient when everyone not connected to that club knows its propped up by a state through £200 million a year of state linked commercial deals, now the Haaland deal worth up to £300 million, PSG paying Mbappe the same over a 3 year contract after turning down £150 million last year, no club not state owned can compete with these clubs, they are making a mockery of the sport.

NFL was at a crossroads in the mid 90's, Dallas Cowboys had the biggest spending power and filled their roster with the biggest stars and won 3 Superbowls in 4 years, no team in the NFL could compete with that money and the NFL brought in the Salary Cap, Cowboys are still the richest team in the NFL and haven't won a Superbowl since the salary cap was brought in, something drastic like that has to happen in Football to save the sport, and the only thing is the ESL which will bring in tougher FFP rules and harsher punishment for state owned clubs who make a mockery of the rules.

Platini, Infantino and Ceferin all had the opportunity to reign PSG and City in 3 times and the first 2 gave them paltry fines and the latter acted to slow that CAS had to throw away the charges for the 5 year time statute passing.

Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu
« Reply #25190 on: Today at 10:25:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:15:06 pm
We will be in the European Super League, with all the genuine big clubs, and without the oil clubs. It has already happened in the game of basketball years ago ...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/EuroLeague

FIBA Europe have their own Champions League, but no one is really bothered about it ...

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basketball_Champions_League

Yeah but no one cares about basketball.

Apart from those that do. But theyre wrong.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25191 on: Today at 10:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:25:41 pm
Yeah but no one cares about basketball.

Apart from those that do. But theyre wrong.

You'd be surprised how many people care about basketball. Maybe not in England, but it is the 2nd most popular team sport in Europe ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25192 on: Today at 10:38:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:37:20 pm
You'd be surprised how many people care about basketball. Maybe not in England, but it is the 2nd most popular team sport in Europe ...

Yeah but people are mad and idiotic.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25193 on: Today at 10:42:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:37:20 pm
You'd be surprised how many people care about basketball. Maybe not in England, but it is the 2nd most popular team sport in Europe ...

I do know and was just being facetious. Big in most of Southern Europe isnt it?

Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25194 on: Today at 10:54:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:38:10 pm
Yeah but people are mad and idiotic.

People are customers. If they feel their product is flawed (and the Premier League certainly is), they will look for a better product. Had UEFA been capable of enforcing the FFP, they probably stood a chance. This way, the moment Man City or PSG manage to buy their first CL trophy, the shit will hit the fan.

The Premier League is already losing it's popularity World wide. As I have mentioned in the other thread, tonight was probably the first time in years that all the pubs and cafes in Skopje had the Copa Italia final on, with 4 Premier League games being played at the same time. People were far more interested in watching Juventus vs. Inter, than Man City cheating their way to another PL title. You will probably feel it in England a few years later, but it is happening.

Clubs like LFC, Man Utd and Arsenal still have a big following here, and when they are playing their games are being shown in all the pubs and cafes, but that's it. The Premier League is losing it's appeal, and you can often see Serie A, Bundesliga or La Liga games being shown at a time when there are Premier League games being played ...
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25195 on: Today at 11:00:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:42:29 pm
I do know and was just being facetious. Big in most of Southern Europe isnt it?
Most of the Czech and Polish lads I know are fans of basketball and ice hockey before football, basketball is huge in Greece too.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25196 on: Today at 11:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:42:29 pm
I do know and was just being facetious. Big in most of Southern Europe isnt it?

It has always been big in Souther and Eastern Europe, but Germany and France have also joined in. This is how the Euroleague table looks at the moment, with 3 Russian clubs being banned because of the war:



People who follow basketball will tell you that most of the European royalty is there ...
Online newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25197 on: Today at 11:08:03 pm »
Did pep talk about us again after the wolves game for absolutely no reason?
