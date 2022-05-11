That is possible.



The option is another ESL as where spending is more controlled or we can match them ?



Do you think Us Utd Arsenal are going to sit back and watch this and say nothing I dont.



I guess though it depends how bad it gets with Newcastle as they have finances to make City look poor.



The 4 biggest clubs in the PL, Us, United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all owned by Yanks, the PL is going to lose its monetary value if it becomes a competition between Saudi FC and Abu Dhabi FC and everyone else just merely making up the numbers, these Yank owners won't allow that.Something has to give and its got to be the ESL, Florentino Perez is a weapon but he pretty much said last year that the ESL would have far stringent FFP rules than UEFA had, and would limit the financial strength of state owned clubs, Laporta a couple of months ago said the same thing about state owned clubs ruining football.City's arrogance has no shame, the dickwaving contest they had about having the biggest turnover and making a profit during a pandemic and their claims through their paid stooges in the media about being self sufficient when everyone not connected to that club knows its propped up by a state through £200 million a year of state linked commercial deals, now the Haaland deal worth up to £300 million, PSG paying Mbappe the same over a 3 year contract after turning down £150 million last year, no club not state owned can compete with these clubs, they are making a mockery of the sport.NFL was at a crossroads in the mid 90's, Dallas Cowboys had the biggest spending power and filled their roster with the biggest stars and won 3 Superbowls in 4 years, no team in the NFL could compete with that money and the NFL brought in the Salary Cap, Cowboys are still the richest team in the NFL and haven't won a Superbowl since the salary cap was brought in, something drastic like that has to happen in Football to save the sport, and the only thing is the ESL which will bring in tougher FFP rules and harsher punishment for state owned clubs who make a mockery of the rules.Platini, Infantino and Ceferin all had the opportunity to reign PSG and City in 3 times and the first 2 gave them paltry fines and the latter acted to slow that CAS had to throw away the charges for the 5 year time statute passing.