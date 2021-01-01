It's problematic getting into a discussion on spending because then it sounds like a money v money issue. Man City would actually prefer that.



The problem with Man City isn't the amount of money they spend

But it is. The money that are able to spend means that there is little risk in a transfer. If Utd, us or Arsenal pay £100m for a player and they flop, that has a huge impact on us. With City there is no impact. No risk. No consequence.If the money was coming from a self-built and self-sustaining model, it would be bad but you'd have to just accept it. It's not though is it. Man City are the kid who volunteers to be Monopoly banker so they can slyly fiddle the money and tip the odds heavily in their favour.We are the only club getting near them and that is while we run flat out. Even then we have to hope that they have a dip. This run of ours is not going to last forever. With Chelsea likely going back into the also-rans pack for good, Utd showing few signs of sorting themselves out beyond 4-5 years time and Arsenal continuing to be perennial pretenders, lets see where the PL is when we do drop off.