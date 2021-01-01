« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 624 625 626 627 628 [629]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1594884 times)

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25120 on: Today at 03:58:04 pm »
No club should ever be owned by a state. End of. Doesnt matter how much Pep cries and tries to justify their obscene spending and cheating. No club should ever be owned by a state.
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,986
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25121 on: Today at 03:59:23 pm »
Being an epic shit failure at not getting a European cup with well over a billion pounds spent, not to mention all of the cheating, has really made Peps head implode this time. He's rattled to fuck. Wasn't hopeful of them losing any league matches but with his outbursts who knows now.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,409
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25122 on: Today at 04:04:16 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:46:28 pm
It's problematic getting into a discussion on spending because then it sounds like a money v money issue. Man City would actually prefer that.

The problem with Man City isn't the amount of money they spend

But it is. The money that are able to spend means that there is little risk in a transfer. If Utd, us or Arsenal pay £100m for a player and they flop, that has a huge impact on us. With City there is no impact. No risk. No consequence.

If the money was coming from a self-built and self-sustaining model, it would be bad but you'd have to just accept it. It's not though is it. Man City are the kid who volunteers to be Monopoly banker so they can slyly fiddle the money and tip the odds heavily in their favour.

We are the only club getting near them and that is while we run flat out. Even then we have to hope that they have a dip. This run of ours is not going to last forever. With Chelsea likely going back into the also-rans pack for good, Utd showing few signs of sorting themselves out beyond 4-5 years time and Arsenal continuing to be perennial pretenders, lets see where the PL is when we do drop off.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,525
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25123 on: Today at 04:07:58 pm »
Agents fees, add ons and wages being included in the transfer cost seems to have really boiled some piss down the M62.
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,107
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25124 on: Today at 04:11:30 pm »
Agbonlahor: "We've seen the figures reported for Haaland's contract, £375k per week, Salah will be looking at that and saying 'I'm not changing my terms'. I want over £300,000 per week. Give it to me or I'm going and that will have a knock on effect on Mane."

To me this is a wrong view on looking at football. Shouldnt it be the other way around? That the media could be a litle more critical on how Man City inflate the market? The answer isnt that Salah «deserves» just as much. Footballers earn way too much already. The answer is that Haaland earns too much.

This has an effect on the foodchain of football. This is what ruins football. Many fans cant afford to watch football anymore because the prices go up etc.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25125 on: Today at 04:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 04:11:30 pm
Agbonlahor: "We've seen the figures reported for Haaland's contract, £375k per week, Salah will be looking at that and saying 'I'm not changing my terms'. I want over £300,000 per week. Give it to me or I'm going and that will have a knock on effect on Mane."

To me this is a wrong view on looking at football. Shouldnt it be the other way around? That the media could be a litle more critical on how Man City inflate the market? The answer isnt that Salah «deserves» just as much. Footballers earn way too much already. The answer is that Haaland earns too much.

This has an effect on the foodchain of football. This is what ruins football. Many fans cant afford to watch football anymore because the prices go up etc.
he's a fan of a nothing club who these kind of numbers have no relevance to. He's loving talking up the astronomical figures as if its perfectly fine and loads of fans of similar clubs lap it up. Watercooler talk about huge sums of money and how great it is. Sickening
Logged
YNWA

Online Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25126 on: Today at 04:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:37:11 am
Guardiola with an other bee in his bonnet about us  ;D

https://www.football365.com/news/man-city-guardiola-hits-back-liverpool-snobbery-perfect-money

Maybe someone should enlighten Pep about how went about our business back in the 60's, 70's, & 80s. We had an excellent academy system that brought through regular title winners with the likes of Tommy Smith, Chris Lawler, Ian Callaghan, Phil Thompson, Sammy Lee, & David Fairclough. Then we had a scouting system that was 2nd to none finding gems such as Ray Clemence, Steve Heighway, Jimmy Case, Phil Neal, Kevin Keegan, all of them cost us next to nothing. Then we paid decent money, not ridiculous money, for players like Kenny Dalglish, Ray Kennedy, Graham Souness, Steve McMahon, Terry Mcdermott, Alan Hansen, Steve Nicol, & Ian Rush. We didn't sign world class players like City do now, we made them. & our spending was based on how much money we'd generated via gate receipts & success. We most certainly didn't have any sort of advantage over other clubs other than the fact that we attracted players who loved the way we played & wanted to be part of it. Money back then was pretty insignificant in football. Nobody moaned that one club had an advantage over others.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,640
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25127 on: Today at 04:28:20 pm »
He is absolutely rattled isnt he? I think the CL Semi might have actually broken his mind.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,719
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25128 on: Today at 04:31:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:28:20 pm
He is absolutely rattled isnt he? I think the CL Semi might have actually broken his mind.

And he realized nobody actually cares about anything he's achieved
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,477
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25129 on: Today at 04:33:09 pm »
Yeah who would've thought a semi final defeat to a not so great Real Madrid team would break him?  ;D
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25130 on: Today at 04:49:39 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:28:20 pm
He is absolutely rattled isnt he? I think the CL Semi might have actually broken his mind.

moreso
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25131 on: Today at 04:53:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:28:20 pm
He is absolutely rattled isnt he? I think the CL Semi might have actually broken his mind.

We'll see tonight. Rattled, yes but this siege shite must be working they destroyed Newcastle 5-0. If they steamroll the rest of the games he's cracking up but Ped the drugs cheat and his human rights abusing owners and blood money accepting players have just robbed us of another league.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,750
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25132 on: Today at 04:59:52 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:53:20 pm
We'll see tonight. Rattled, yes but this siege shite must be working they destroyed Newcastle 5-0. If they steamroll the rest of the games he's cracking up but Ped the drugs cheat and his human rights abusing owners and blood money accepting players have just robbed us of another league.
Just need a five or ten minute spell where they're under the cosh and forced to have a bit of a think. Might start to see some of the trademark odd subs or tactics.

I'm thinking either conceding first or going down to ten men (the brazilians have to be favourites here, Ederson and Fernandinho can be ragged as the last man)
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25133 on: Today at 05:00:38 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:31:59 pm
And he realized nobody actually cares about anything he's achieved

That's definitely what I get from his last quote. It would be hilarious if it didn't directly effect us. What a poisonous club they've become
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,634
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25134 on: Today at 05:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 04:11:30 pm
Agbonlahor: "We've seen the figures reported for Haaland's contract, £375k per week, Salah will be looking at that and saying 'I'm not changing my terms'. I want over £300,000 per week. Give it to me or I'm going and that will have a knock on effect on Mane."

Superb logic Gabby. If that's how simplistically you view the world then why not just pop on into your bosses office at TalkSport and tell him you've see Howard Stern's pay check? If he doesn't agree to up your salary to $10M a year then just threaten to fuck off elsewhere and say you'll be taking Jamie O'Hara with you. See how far you get with that you fucking unashamed simpleton

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25135 on: Today at 05:18:30 pm »
Bald fraud trying to make irrelevant his failure in the UCL with some ridiculous claims - journalists should ask him about the players, what do they think about failing over and over again. Every player's dream is to win UCL.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Robbie-not-Fowler

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25136 on: Today at 05:23:49 pm »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 02:14:34 pm
Or both, Zlen.

I think that he knows what people (outside of the 16 fanatical Man City supporters that exist in the world) think of Man City and their 'achievements'. You only have to look at what other clubs supporters say when asked who they would rather have win the Premier league - they choose City because 'it means nothing'. Pep knows this and it freaks his 8 ball head out.

As to Haaland .. yes, he is a very good player but I will wait to see how he does next season before saying he is anywhere near world class. Besides, he plays for a club who do not matter to anyone (outside the 16 diehard fans mentioned above) so who gives a shit about what he adds to City.

Soon-To-Be irrelevant player playing for an irrelevant club.
The few surveys I've seen on this subject indicate that that is not actually the case (especially if you discount the votes of Mancunians and pro-Everton Liverpudlians!).


I would guess one reason why Man City jumped in quickly to acquire the services of Haaland could be to prevent the risk of 'we'll-soon-be-much-richer-than-City' Newcastle United from hijacking the deal!
« Last Edit: Today at 05:25:29 pm by Robbie-not-Fowler »
Logged

Offline Robbie-not-Fowler

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 45
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25137 on: Today at 05:32:04 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:17:44 pm
Telegraph calling City the 'vampire squid' of football, in an echo of that famous Rolling Stone excoriation of Goldman Sachs. Excerpt below:

For Pep Guardiola, Manchester Citys late implosion at the Bernabeu was enough to trigger Basil Fawlty levels of apoplexy. But for everyone else, it brought reassuring confirmation that a Champions League trophy still could not be bought.

While Paris Saint-Germain came close in the ghost final of 2020, just as City did last year, the grandest prize in club football has stayed stubbornly beyond the acquisitive clutches of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds. This months final between Liverpool and Real Madrid suggests the top table belongs, for now at least, to the true aristocrats of the European game, not to the arrivistes.

The luring of Erling Haaland to the Etihad threatens to distort that equation irrevocably. A team that has recorded the highest number of passes this season, over 24,000, and yet contrived to miss the most chances, with 67, can now rely on Europes most lethal young No 9 to apply the finishing touches.

The one conspicuous gap in the Guardiola system has been filled. City can justifiably trumpet the signature of this Norse god of goals, at the age of just 21, as the ultimate affirmation of their project. Their rivals are entitled to view it differently, as the stealthy but soulless annexation of every prize in sight.

By activating Haalands £51.2 million release clause at Borussia Dortmund, City have taken their transfer spending during Guardiolas six-year reign beyond the £1 billion mark. The manager, himself on £19 million a year, bristles at any suggestions that their success is primarily the product of extravagant outlay. But his protests ring hollow.

Personally, I think that is a very accurate exposition of the current situation
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25138 on: Today at 05:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:18:30 pm
Bald fraud trying to make irrelevant his failure in the UCL with some ridiculous claims - journalists should ask him about the players, what do they think about failing over and over again. Every player's dream is to win UCL.

Think they're a bit different there,their dreams must be what His Highness says they are. But yeah normal players would say that.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,528
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25139 on: Today at 05:52:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:20:52 am
That was his release clause, so that will be the only real figure in the whole deal.

Aye, I appreciate that Rob its just the media and other fuckwits banging on as if they have got him for this bargain fee.  No fuckin mention of all the other 10s, if not 100s, of million quid being slipped under the table.

Blatant violation of the financial rules.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,022
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25140 on: Today at 05:58:36 pm »




Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,969
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25141 on: Today at 06:13:16 pm »
One thing I would say is that thr Haaland transfer (as well as Grealish) feels like a bit of a departure from their transfer policy of the last 5-6 years. Despite spending a shitload, they haven't been buying big marquee names.

Most of the players they've signed are mostly on the cusp of being top class, but not household 'names' like Rodri, Dias etc. In fact a bit like our policy but with no spending limits.

With the additional 'glamour' also comes ego and we all know how Pep responds to egos!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,149
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25142 on: Today at 06:27:08 pm »
With apologies to the Carpenters 

Why does Pep suddenly have tears, every time he appears

Just like me, he wants to be Jurgen Klopp
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,034
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25143 on: Today at 06:27:12 pm »
I can see why his agent has refused to show Real Madrid his client's full medical record. For a 21-year-old, that doesn't looks good ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/erling-haaland/verletzungen/spieler/418560
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25144 on: Today at 06:28:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:27:12 pm
I can see why his agent has refused to show Real Madrid his client's full medical record. For a 21-year-old, that doesn't looks good ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/erling-haaland/verletzungen/spieler/418560
Didn't Ibou have a bad record before joining us?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,034
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25145 on: Today at 06:29:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:28:59 pm
Didn't Ibou have a bad record before joining us?

Not as bad as this ...
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25146 on: Today at 06:30:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:29:26 pm
Not as bad as this ...

Not just that but he isnt expected to play every week nor is he on 400k.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25147 on: Today at 06:30:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:29:26 pm
Not as bad as this ...
Ibou's was worse.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,034
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25148 on: Today at 06:31:44 pm »
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,112
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25149 on: Today at 06:33:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:31:44 pm
Nope, he wasn't. Check your facts ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/ibrahima-konate/verletzungen/spieler/357119
This suggests that it was worse - 45 games missed in a much shorter space of time.

Edit: if you exclude Haaland's ligament injury before RB, same time. But he still missed fewer games than Ibou.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:35:15 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,114
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25150 on: Today at 06:35:30 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:33:22 pm
This suggests that it was worse - 45 games missed in a much shorter space of time.

wasn't it due to effectively one big injury?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,034
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25151 on: Today at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:33:22 pm
This suggests that it was worse - 45 games missed in a much shorter space of time.

With the same injury, on 2 occasions. Haaland has had 5 types of injuries. Everyone who has played the game knows what it means ...
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25152 on: Today at 06:36:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:35:30 pm
wasn't it due to effectively one big injury?

Yes. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 624 625 626 627 628 [629]   Go Up
« previous next »
 