Guardiola with an other bee in his bonnet about us
https://www.football365.com/news/man-city-guardiola-hits-back-liverpool-snobbery-perfect-money
Maybe someone should enlighten Pep about how went about our business back in the 60's, 70's, & 80s. We had an excellent academy system that brought through regular title winners with the likes of Tommy Smith, Chris Lawler, Ian Callaghan, Phil Thompson, Sammy Lee, & David Fairclough. Then we had a scouting system that was 2nd to none finding gems such as Ray Clemence, Steve Heighway, Jimmy Case, Phil Neal, Kevin Keegan, all of them cost us next to nothing. Then we paid decent money, not ridiculous money, for players like Kenny Dalglish, Ray Kennedy, Graham Souness, Steve McMahon, Terry Mcdermott, Alan Hansen, Steve Nicol, & Ian Rush. We didn't sign world class players like City do now, we made them. & our spending was based on how much money we'd generated via gate receipts & success. We most certainly didn't have any sort of advantage over other clubs other than the fact that we attracted players who loved the way we played & wanted to be part of it. Money back then was pretty insignificant in football. Nobody moaned that one club had an advantage over others.