JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25120 on: Today at 03:58:04 pm
No club should ever be owned by a state. End of. Doesnt matter how much Pep cries and tries to justify their obscene spending and cheating. No club should ever be owned by a state.
Andy82lfc

  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25121 on: Today at 03:59:23 pm
Being an epic shit failure at not getting a European cup with well over a billion pounds spent, not to mention all of the cheating, has really made Peps head implode this time. He's rattled to fuck. Wasn't hopeful of them losing any league matches but with his outbursts who knows now.
Romford_Red

  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25122 on: Today at 04:04:16 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:46:28 pm
It's problematic getting into a discussion on spending because then it sounds like a money v money issue. Man City would actually prefer that.

The problem with Man City isn't the amount of money they spend

But it is. The money that are able to spend means that there is little risk in a transfer. If Utd, us or Arsenal pay £100m for a player and they flop, that has a huge impact on us. With City there is no impact. No risk. No consequence.

If the money was coming from a self-built and self-sustaining model, it would be bad but you'd have to just accept it. It's not though is it. Man City are the kid who volunteers to be Monopoly banker so they can slyly fiddle the money and tip the odds heavily in their favour.

We are the only club getting near them and that is while we run flat out. Even then we have to hope that they have a dip. This run of ours is not going to last forever. With Chelsea likely going back into the also-rans pack for good, Utd showing few signs of sorting themselves out beyond 4-5 years time and Arsenal continuing to be perennial pretenders, lets see where the PL is when we do drop off.
gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25123 on: Today at 04:07:58 pm
Agents fees, add ons and wages being included in the transfer cost seems to have really boiled some piss down the M62.
Raaphael

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25124 on: Today at 04:11:30 pm
Agbonlahor: "We've seen the figures reported for Haaland's contract, £375k per week, Salah will be looking at that and saying 'I'm not changing my terms'. I want over £300,000 per week. Give it to me or I'm going and that will have a knock on effect on Mane."

To me this is a wrong view on looking at football. Shouldnt it be the other way around? That the media could be a litle more critical on how Man City inflate the market? The answer isnt that Salah «deserves» just as much. Footballers earn way too much already. The answer is that Haaland earns too much.

This has an effect on the foodchain of football. This is what ruins football. Many fans cant afford to watch football anymore because the prices go up etc.
SouthDerryLaggo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25125 on: Today at 04:21:38 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 04:11:30 pm
Agbonlahor: "We've seen the figures reported for Haaland's contract, £375k per week, Salah will be looking at that and saying 'I'm not changing my terms'. I want over £300,000 per week. Give it to me or I'm going and that will have a knock on effect on Mane."

To me this is a wrong view on looking at football. Shouldnt it be the other way around? That the media could be a litle more critical on how Man City inflate the market? The answer isnt that Salah «deserves» just as much. Footballers earn way too much already. The answer is that Haaland earns too much.

This has an effect on the foodchain of football. This is what ruins football. Many fans cant afford to watch football anymore because the prices go up etc.
he's a fan of a nothing club who these kind of numbers have no relevance to. He's loving talking up the astronomical figures as if its perfectly fine and loads of fans of similar clubs lap it up. Watercooler talk about huge sums of money and how great it is. Sickening
Oldmanmick

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25126 on: Today at 04:22:25 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:37:11 am
Guardiola with an other bee in his bonnet about us  ;D

https://www.football365.com/news/man-city-guardiola-hits-back-liverpool-snobbery-perfect-money

Maybe someone should enlighten Pep about how went about our business back in the 60's, 70's, & 80s. We had an excellent academy system that brought through regular title winners with the likes of Tommy Smith, Chris Lawler, Ian Callaghan, Phil Thompson, Sammy Lee, & David Fairclough. Then we had a scouting system that was 2nd to none finding gems such as Ray Clemence, Steve Heighway, Jimmy Case, Phil Neal, Kevin Keegan, all of them cost us next to nothing. Then we paid decent money, not ridiculous money, for players like Kenny Dalglish, Ray Kennedy, Graham Souness, Steve McMahon, Terry Mcdermott, Alan Hansen, Steve Nicol, & Ian Rush. We didn't sign world class players like City do now, we made them. & our spending was based on how much money we'd generated via gate receipts & success. We most certainly didn't have any sort of advantage over other clubs other than the fact that we attracted players who loved the way we played & wanted to be part of it. Money back then was pretty insignificant in football. Nobody moaned that one club had an advantage over others.
AndyMuller

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25127 on: Today at 04:28:20 pm
He is absolutely rattled isnt he? I think the CL Semi might have actually broken his mind.
ScouserAtHeart

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25128 on: Today at 04:31:59 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:28:20 pm
He is absolutely rattled isnt he? I think the CL Semi might have actually broken his mind.

And he realized nobody actually cares about anything he's achieved
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25129 on: Today at 04:33:09 pm
Yeah who would've thought a semi final defeat to a not so great Real Madrid team would break him?  ;D
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25130 on: Today at 04:49:39 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:28:20 pm
He is absolutely rattled isnt he? I think the CL Semi might have actually broken his mind.

moreso
a little break

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25131 on: Today at 04:53:20 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 04:28:20 pm
He is absolutely rattled isnt he? I think the CL Semi might have actually broken his mind.

We'll see tonight. Rattled, yes but this siege shite must be working they destroyed Newcastle 5-0. If they steamroll the rest of the games he's cracking up but Ped the drugs cheat and his human rights abusing owners and blood money accepting players have just robbed us of another league.
Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25132 on: Today at 04:59:52 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 04:53:20 pm
We'll see tonight. Rattled, yes but this siege shite must be working they destroyed Newcastle 5-0. If they steamroll the rest of the games he's cracking up but Ped the drugs cheat and his human rights abusing owners and blood money accepting players have just robbed us of another league.
Just need a five or ten minute spell where they're under the cosh and forced to have a bit of a think. Might start to see some of the trademark odd subs or tactics.

I'm thinking either conceding first or going down to ten men (the brazilians have to be favourites here, Ederson and Fernandinho can be ragged as the last man)
Vote For Pedro

  
  
  
  
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #25133 on: Today at 05:00:38 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:31:59 pm
And he realized nobody actually cares about anything he's achieved

That's definitely what I get from his last quote. It would be hilarious if it didn't directly effect us. What a poisonous club they've become
