Hes such a fucking bore.

Could you be arsed having to deal with him on a regular basis.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:06:00 pm
A reason why a salary cap will never work.

The oil clubs will just Divert wages to Abu Dhabi, Doha and Jeddah state owned banks.

Then get the FBI on the case and when they do that's automatic relegation. Simples.
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 11:37:11 am
Guardiola with an other bee in his bonnet about us  ;D

https://www.football365.com/news/man-city-guardiola-hits-back-liverpool-snobbery-perfect-money



:lmao

From that, I think even he knows he's talking nonsense.
How long til he mentions Littlewoods or Wayne Harrison?
'"Let us give ourselves credit" - Pep Guardiola demands respect in midst of spending criticism' (2 minute video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uAssjw8hNZU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uAssjw8hNZU</a>



This old video on PSG also applies to Manchester City (+ inflation of revenues through fake/inflated sponsorships) - not that any journalist on UK TV will call out City or Pep on it...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MyDO2hLmP_E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MyDO2hLmP_E</a>

Leave him to it, he's weird. Obviously eating him up inside, let him crack on with his own demon's.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:14:34 pm
Maybe all those steroids he took are finally beginning to affect his brain

Haha yeah same thing came to mind,have to check up on the long term side effects of prolonged nandrolone usage,excessive passive agressive ranting,jealousy and paranoia must be some of the symptoms.
Poor guy.  :'(
The thing is, they are getting way with continued, blatant cheating. Yet that still doesnt seem enough. What the fuck does he want? He knows that everyone else knows they are cheats, yet he still wants everyone to adore him and the club. Fucking weird.
Unless ofcourse he has prior knowledge that the PL are about to officially charge and punish them and that is what has tipped him over the edge again
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:31:01 pm
Haha yeah same thing came to mind,have to check up on the long term side effects of prolonged nandrolone usage,excessive passive agressive ranting,jealousy and paranoia must be some of the symptoms.
Poor guy.  :'(

Quote
psychiatric and mood disorders (four studies, 9%) such as aggressiveness, sleep disorders and anxiety

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7696474/
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 10:20:45 am


This is the club that spent £100m on Grealish.
Why is he still talking about us?

"LOOK AT ME!! I DEMAND THAT YOU LOOK AT ME!!!"
Think I'll avoid their game tonight and check out the FT score around 10:15

Gives me an extra two hours of hope

 
Telegraph calling City the 'vampire squid' of football, in an echo of that famous Rolling Stone excoriation of Goldman Sachs. Excerpt below:

For Pep Guardiola, Manchester Citys late implosion at the Bernabeu was enough to trigger Basil Fawlty levels of apoplexy. But for everyone else, it brought reassuring confirmation that a Champions League trophy still could not be bought.

While Paris Saint-Germain came close in the ghost final of 2020, just as City did last year, the grandest prize in club football has stayed stubbornly beyond the acquisitive clutches of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds. This months final between Liverpool and Real Madrid suggests the top table belongs, for now at least, to the true aristocrats of the European game, not to the arrivistes.

The luring of Erling Haaland to the Etihad threatens to distort that equation irrevocably. A team that has recorded the highest number of passes this season, over 24,000, and yet contrived to miss the most chances, with 67, can now rely on Europes most lethal young No 9 to apply the finishing touches.

The one conspicuous gap in the Guardiola system has been filled. City can justifiably trumpet the signature of this Norse god of goals, at the age of just 21, as the ultimate affirmation of their project. Their rivals are entitled to view it differently, as the stealthy but soulless annexation of every prize in sight.

By activating Haalands £51.2 million release clause at Borussia Dortmund, City have taken their transfer spending during Guardiolas six-year reign beyond the £1 billion mark. The manager, himself on £19 million a year, bristles at any suggestions that their success is primarily the product of extravagant outlay. But his protests ring hollow.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:21:46 pm
How long til he mentions Littlewoods or Wayne Harrison?

Haha!  ;D

Sad thing is, the likes of mouthpieces Richards and Sinclair are peddling the 'great bit of cheap business' line, while ignoring the fact it's closer to £200m package all in.

PR machine working overtime.

Good old Micah also said about Haaland over Kane... "Kane is a brilliant player and would 100% make City's team better too, but his age and his injury record count against him when you consider his price, and made him more of a risk."

Only recently saying Did you see him (Kane) against Man City the other week? I think its one of the greatest centre forward displays Ive seen. I think its the greatest number nine performance Ive seen in the Premier League.

Fucking dope.
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:27:10 pm
Haha!  ;D

Sad thing is, the likes of mouthpieces Richards and Sinclair are peddling the 'great bit of cheap business' line, while ignoring the fact it's closer to £200m package all in.

PR machine working overtime.

Good old Micah also said about Haaland over Kane... "Kane is a brilliant player and would 100% make City's team better too, but his age and his injury record count against him when you consider his price, and made him more of a risk."

Only recently saying Did you see him (Kane) against Man City the other week? I think its one of the greatest centre forward displays Ive seen. I think its the greatest number nine performance Ive seen in the Premier League.

Fucking dope.

He really is a top level moron. Just dumb as shit.

All hidden away by laughing a lot and loudly.
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:44:16 am
Rattled he is. What if Wolverhampton takes points off them tonight 🤔 He will lose his fucking mind.

Can you imagine this tonight?!? He'd literally explode ... and still with 2 games to go.

Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:42:02 pm
All hidden away by laughing a lot and loudly.

His 'City getting beat was horrible for ALL fans ...' comment the other day ... I mean, not sure anyone can be so out of touch with reality than that. Bizarre, sums him up as just a blatant mouthpiece for the club.
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:49:57 am
I keep coming back to the same thing in my head. The projection is so consistent and from all corners, but particularly from Guardiola. Yes, it's all about distracting from the pressure on the team in the run in, and promoting a siege mentality... but the nature of it's consistently projection of 'why are we not being seen like them?', 'it's not fair that we're not seen like them', on and on and on with the 'the established giants of the English game are given preferential treatment in relation to their reputation'.

My mum used to say, 'if you want people to respect you, just be respectable'. With Man City they're never in that mode - they're so preoccupied with the agenda of their reputation that they go on and on and on about it, but it only serves to draw attention to how grotty it all is. If they had any sense or decent advice behind the scenes, they'd make it about winning at sport for a few years, and keeping a low profile on every other front. Then the whole thing would take care of itself.

Peculiar to think that Abramovich had almost pulled off that exact trick, had it not been for those pesky [insert descriptive term for the whole geopolitical shift].

Why are Man City and Pep going on about all this? Because they want the reputational laundering to be done on the quick spin cycle. They're not prepared to pay the long game.

Spot on. Best thing I've read all day on it all. If he just shut up, maybe they'd get the nice press, the respect, but the more he goes on and on and on, the more people are drawn to the filthy way they go about things and the bitterness they have about not being seen in the same way as clubs who've won far, far more than they have for decades.
If we were to pull this off and win the league from under his nose. He's gone. He's already weirdly obsessed with us, it will consume him and he will walk away.
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:47:37 pm


His 'City getting beat was horrible for ALL fans ...' comment the other day ... I mean, not sure anyone can be so out of touch with reality than that. Bizarre, sums him up as just a blatant mouthpiece for the club.


 :o :o :o :o :o :o

wow - I missed that. absolute delusion.
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:52:00 pm
If we were to pull this off and win the league from under his nose. He's gone. He's already weirdly obsessed with us, it will consume him and he will walk away.

He won't leave - he just got his shiny new Haaland toy to try to win the CL with.
I'm sure the bald headed fraud get's a semi on every morning when he wakes up and thinks about Klopp.  Fraudiola and City fans are a strange and deluded bunch.
Guardiola is forgetting one simple thing with his latest rant, even if you put aside where the money has come from - there weren't financial rules in place in the 80's, and clubs weren't going into administration left, right and centre.
