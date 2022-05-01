Obviously as a Liverpool fan I want this to fail, as a football fan I mourn the fact that the game is just about oil clubs throwing around money... but I'm also genuinely a bit puzzled, I don't quite see where Haaland fits into City's team and how Guardiola will use him. Is he going to take goals from other players and restrict opportunities to create goals elsewhere? Is he a player that can adapt to the Premier League and the way that players in this league today need to put in work all over the pitch? How do Manchester City as a team adapt to having this kind of a striker and what will their shape look like? I guess only time will tell, but this seems more like a PSG fantasy football signing than anything else.



Much as Guardiola is a bit of a mentalist, he's a tried and tested manager of rich teams and so he presumably knows what to do with the Faberge Eggs that get bought for him. Just curious to see how it works out. Hopefully badly!



Meanwhile, fuck it, leave them to their retail therapy... we're in the Champions League final!