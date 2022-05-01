« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 621 622 623 624 625 [626]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1586975 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,448
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25000 on: Today at 06:35:07 pm »
New quotes from today from Pip. He saw the BT Boot Room doc.

Quote
Pep Guardiola:

I saw a documentary about Liverpool from Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, the history in the Champions League. When you see the documentary, you understand completely what they have done in world football and in this country
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,448
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25001 on: Today at 06:37:35 pm »
Logged

Online Robotforaday

  • Fifty shades off white
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,699
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25002 on: Today at 06:38:31 pm »
Obviously as a Liverpool fan I want this to fail, as a football fan I mourn the fact that the game is just about oil clubs throwing around money... but I'm also genuinely a bit puzzled, I don't quite see where Haaland fits into City's team and how Guardiola will use him. Is he going to take goals from other players and restrict opportunities to create goals elsewhere? Is he a player that can adapt to the Premier League and the way that players in this league today need to put in work all over the pitch? How do Manchester City as a team adapt to having this kind of a striker and what will their shape look like? I guess only time will tell, but this seems more like a PSG fantasy football signing than anything else.

Much as Guardiola is a bit of a mentalist, he's a tried and tested manager of rich teams and so he presumably knows what to do with the Faberge Eggs that get bought for him. Just curious to see how it works out. Hopefully badly!

Meanwhile, fuck it, leave them to their retail therapy... we're in the Champions League final!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,168
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25003 on: Today at 06:39:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:19:45 pm
itll take a while, but itll happen. Its a process. And itll be no help for Liverpool, so not sure I understand your angle there!

And Saudi will have taken note of how Abu Dhabi did it. This summer theyll likely target and get a couple more name players. They got their first in Guimares, but it takes time to get that level of squad together.  Reckon Howe stays with them another year, but as soon as they have a squad ready to challenge for the top 4, theyll be able to get a higher profile coach.

With the right signings though I think they can be challenging the Euro places next season.

Its whats funny about these clubs who gladly cheer for these teams as it helps stop Liverpool - they are also stopping their own teams. Newcastle will take an European place soon enough, the ones that these teams are desperate to get too. Another hurdle in their way and their stupid fans dont even see it.

About those other fans, a lot of them feel they have already been marginalised by the original Premier League, something we were a part of. It is why for some they have a bitterness about it, as they feel it has already created this protective group, which makes it that much harder for others to compete or join. I can kind of understand where they are coming from, the greed for football really started from that moment and has escalated further into this type of ownership.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,791
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25004 on: Today at 06:39:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:25:07 pm
I want a Super League only to replace the CL, with the Oil clubs barred from it, as UEFA are useless and just in it for the money they can pocket and their corruption is only making it worse. Although, with the way the PL and the PL clubs are, I really wouldn't mind if we had a league that excluded all of the leeches, would serve them right to see their shitty clubs go to the wall for the way they have allowed football to be destroyed.

Why would the owners want to bar the Oil clubs. Why would say Villa not want the oil clubs in the CL when City paid £100m for Grealish, or how about Spurs and the £50m for Walker. Or look closer to home and the £50m we received for Torres or the £49m for Sterling.

Look at the ESL they had no problem inviting City, Chelsea and PSG.

 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,008
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25005 on: Today at 06:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:29:22 pm
Real Madrid apparently wern't given Haaland's medical records as they were concerned about the number of injuries he's had recently.  ;D

To be honest, even Real Madrid can't afford another expensive crock ...
Logged

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,964
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25006 on: Today at 06:41:31 pm »
Because it increases their own costs to buy players and wages.
Reducing profits for them I guess.
Logged

Online tornado

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25007 on: Today at 06:42:48 pm »
I guess when actual breakdown on Agent Fee, etc come out down the road, this one might be closer to 75m and not the quoted headline 51m (plus the wages of course).
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,831
  • Meh sd f
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25008 on: Today at 06:43:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:56:51 pm
If citys cheating is not curtailed in some way, how long will it be before other PL clubs cannot sign top players? When theyve bought their 10th title in a row, surely players will stop coming to the PL as it will no longer be a fair competition( Only Liverpool are making it look competitive at the moment). As has been mentioned before, as soon as we drop down a bit there is no one else to challenge them. Surely that will be taken into consideration by top players? Yes at the moment we are flying and can attract the very best but that may not always be the case.
Haaland himself went to Bundesliga, which has been a one team competition basically his whole life...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,008
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25009 on: Today at 06:46:18 pm »
Quote from: tornado on Today at 06:42:48 pm
I guess when actual breakdown on Agent Fee, etc come out down the road, this one might be closer to 75m and not the quoted headline 51m (plus the wages of course).

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2022/3/17/22983805/haaland-will-cost-around-355m-in-total-report
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,813
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25010 on: Today at 06:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 05:19:53 pm
https://www.themag.co.uk/2022/05/whatever-happens-on-the-pitch-let-us-never-become-like-manchester-city-fans-newcastle-united-fans/

Interesting take on Man City supporters from a Geordie.
Shame about the bin dippers and liverfool comments below it though.  :duh
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,883
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25011 on: Today at 06:52:43 pm »
Quote
Get Involved

#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only - standard message rates apply)

    SMS Message: Don't really understand why so many of the comments are fixating on money. In the current transfer market, £51m isn't a huge fee, there have been countless more expensive transfers over the last few years. Most of the top European clubs could afford Haaland, it was simply a question of who needed him and who could persuade him to join. from Tom, Nottingham

    Don't really understand why so many of the comments are fixating on money. In the current transfer market, £51m isn't a huge fee, there have been countless more expensive transfers over the last few years. Most of the top European clubs could afford Haaland, it was simply a question of who needed him and who could persuade him to join.
    Tom, Nottingham
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,813
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25012 on: Today at 06:52:43 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:24:45 pm
Ive been saying this for years. Fans should boycot any game against cheating sportswashers. Unfortunately, it would never happen.
It won't happen because the idiots are too busy cheering the sportswash on because it's stopping proper football clubs (rivals) winning things.

The phrase "turkeys voting for Christmas" was never so apt.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25013 on: Today at 06:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:19:45 pm
itll take a while, but itll happen. Its a process. And itll be no help for Liverpool, so not sure I understand your angle there!

And Saudi will have taken note of how Abu Dhabi did it. This summer theyll likely target and get a couple more name players. They got their first in Guimares, but it takes time to get that level of squad together.  Reckon Howe stays with them another year, but as soon as they have a squad ready to challenge for the top 4, theyll be able to get a higher profile coach.

With the right signings though I think they can be challenging the Euro places next season.

Its whats funny about these clubs who gladly cheer for these teams as it helps stop Liverpool - they are also stopping their own teams. Newcastle will take an European place soon enough, the ones that these teams are desperate to get too. Another hurdle in their way and their stupid fans dont even see it.

A more competitive top 4 means less points needed to win the league. So a lot will probably depend on the head to head results over a full season. So long as we have Klopp & our buying strategy keeps bringing in top class players I feel we're more than capable of going toe to toe with the cheats & sportswashers. As it stands there's only ourselves who's been putting pressure on City with regards to their quest of total domination.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,791
  • JFT 97
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25014 on: Today at 06:58:15 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 06:41:31 pm
Because it increases their own costs to buy players and wages.
Reducing profits for them I guess.

Clubs don't make profits, though. The payoff is the increased value of the Club and that isn't really affected by costs. The owners of the none oil clubs don't pay the wage bills or the transfer fees the clubs do.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,813
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25015 on: Today at 06:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:09:16 pm
It is heartening to read that thread. Except for this bit:



1878 mate
@ToffeeCardinal
Replying to
@SkySportsNews

Just imagine how far ahead theyd be if they had 22+ players on medication for asthma. Its impressive theyve done it without cheating.
It's also impressive how that particular BS manages to ignore genuine, blatant corruption, sportswashing and cheating whilst fully concentrating on a complete fabrication instead.  :duh

Well done, dickhead.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,930
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25016 on: Today at 07:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:59:14 pm
It's also impressive how that particular BS manages to ignore genuine, blatant corruption, sportswashing and cheating whilst fully concentrating on a complete fabrication instead.  :duh

Well done, dickhead.

Pretty sure he knows he's talking bollocks, but he reckons it'll wind a few reds up.

Then again, it's a bitter, so I wouldn't rule out him actually believing it either!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,074
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25017 on: Today at 07:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:39:24 pm
Why would the owners want to bar the Oil clubs. Why would say Villa not want the oil clubs in the CL when City paid £100m for Grealish, or how about Spurs and the £50m for Walker. Or look closer to home and the £50m we received for Torres or the £49m for Sterling.

Look at the ESL they had no problem inviting City, Chelsea and PSG.

 

Because with oil doped clubs being in, it kills any chance they have of doing anything unless they get bought by a murderous state too. Other than throwing a huge amount of money at them, the oil clubs do nothing to help. Plus, once Grealish goes for £100m, then everyone else goes up in price, so unless you have an amazing scouting network, you just end up paying shit loads for average players.

Not privy to why the oil clubs were invited into the ESL, the clubs wanted to control their spending and maybe worried that they couldn't get the deal through without them, fuck knows why they wanted the small clubs in there.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,756
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25018 on: Today at 07:31:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:11:23 pm
I can't think of the last big name to sign for a Bundesliga club?

Leroy Sane?
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,031
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25019 on: Today at 07:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:31:25 pm
Leroy Sane?
Any club outside of Bayern Munich?
Yes Haaland signed for Dortmund, but only as an untested youngster to develop for a couple of years.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,220
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25020 on: Today at 10:41:23 pm »
Carragher fully onboard the sportswashing vehicle. c*nt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,007
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #25021 on: Today at 10:44:32 pm »

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 621 622 623 624 625 [626]   Go Up
« previous next »
 