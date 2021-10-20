If citys cheating is not curtailed in some way, how long will it be before other PL clubs cannot sign top players? When theyve bought their 10th title in a row, surely players will stop coming to the PL as it will no longer be a fair competition( Only Liverpool are making it look competitive at the moment). As has been mentioned before, as soon as we drop down a bit there is no one else to challenge them. Surely that will be taken into consideration by top players? Yes at the moment we are flying and can attract the very best but that may not always be the case.

