Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:17:33 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:42:44 am
Strange comment. I've no idea why you've dragged Elon Musk of all people into this, not least because I can't remember either him or Pep ever claiming theirs were rags to riches stories. Musk's companies haven't been bailed out by government grants either - Tesla took out a loan as part of a government scheme to promote electric vehicles which it repaid early while SpaceX is a government contractor. It's not exactly the unlimited purse Guardiola's had to play with at City.

probably because he's a terrible person, who but for his parent's fortune, wouldn't be where he is today?
Dim Glas

  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:21:38 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:51:48 am
"Im always hungry, I think every day how lucky and happy I am. I know that the people here are obsessed with the Champions League. The day we win it Im sure they will say it was because we spent so much money, not for the work behind it.

"For me it is not a question of money and the fans do not understand it. Roma have also spent a lot of money but they are not in the Champions League."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/guardiola-man-city-champions-league-26904587

Weirdo

what a random club to pick on! Is it because Mourinho is there? Despite being in another league, and his career being very much on the wane, somehow he still manages to get under Guardiolas skin?

Hes obsessed with saying things like 'The day we win it Im sure they will say it was because we spent so much money, not for the work behind it.. 

His paranoia and bitterness just provides more ammo. He should just accept it, actually go into a press conference one day and say that yes, we dont have to worry about selling to buy or working under constrains of spending what we earn, that yes were very lucky to be able to work like this when most other teams have to be more prudent, and you know what, we dont care.

 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:22:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:56:58 am
You don't seem to understand the concept of good business. After 20 years of Abramovich pumping in oil money into Chelsea, they are still far from being self-sustainable. No one is stopping Elon Musk from buying Everton and turning them into the richest club in the World. That still won't be good business, though ...

Course i fucking do, you patronising prick.

Good business in the way football clubs should be ran and City don't appear in the same sentence, otherwise they would never have bought Grealish. The City owners don't give a fuck if City are ever self sustainable, the whole City Football Group is nothing but a Sportwashing project to try to improve the image of the state of Abu Dhabi and to allow them to gain control of football at the same time. If they have to walk away in the future, they won't be arsed. Haaland is just a part of the project, most talked about player in football signs for their project, looks good in the media, everyone fawns all over them - job done. That is good business, as it achieves the aim of the owners.
stewy17

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:25:06 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:21:38 pm
what a random club to pick on! Is it because Mourinho is there? Despite being in another league, and his career being very much on the wane, somehow he still manages to get under Guardiolas skin?

Hes obsessed with saying things like 'The day we win it Im sure they will say it was because we spent so much money, not for the work behind it.. 

His paranoia and bitterness just provides more ammo. He should just accept it, actually go into a press conference one day and say that yes, we dont have to worry about selling to buy or working under constrains of spending what we earn, that yes were very lucky to be able to work like this when most other teams have to be more prudent, and you know what, we dont care.

 


So bizarre. He's got teams in the prem who are ripe for picking for this kind of stick (United, Everton, Arsenal?) but chooses Roma? Have they even spent that much? Strange fella.
4pool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:28:08 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 05:42:44 am
Strange comment. I've no idea why you've dragged Elon Musk of all people into this, not least because I can't remember either him or Pep ever claiming theirs were rags to riches stories. Musk's companies haven't been bailed out by government grants either - Tesla took out a loan as part of a government scheme to promote electric vehicles which it repaid early while SpaceX is a government contractor. It's not exactly the unlimited purse Guardiola's had to play with at City.

Musk is bailed out by the US Government. So are all electric vehicle companies. When you purchase one there are rebates in the thousands of dollars ($7,500). And various States also kick in with additional rebates/incentives. Now if there weren't these rebates propping up Tesla and the others they wouldn't be selling as many vehicles.

This is what the Democrats have in the changes to the EV policy. Musk and Tesla would be at a $4,500 disadvantage because his factories are not Union.


Remove the 200,000 vehicles per manufacturer cap
Keep the $7,500 incentive for new electric cars for 5 years
Make the $7,500 incentive a point-of-sale discount instead of tax credit
EVs with battery pack smaller than 40 kWh are limited to a $4,000 incentive
Add an additional $4,500 for EV assembled at union factories
Add another $500 for EVs using battery packs with 50% of components (including cells) are made in the US
After the first 5 years, the $7,500 becomes only for US-made electric vehicles and it applies for another 5 years.
They are introduce price limits on the EVs eligible for the incentives:
Sedans under $55,000
SUVs under $69,000
Pickup trucks under $74,000
Vans under $54,000
They are also introducing caps on income to get access to the incentives, but they are fairly high at an adjusted gross income of up to $400,000 for individuals and up to $800,000 for joint filers.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:28:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:40:22 am
It is when he assists in the Sportswashing project. He along, with Mbappe, are the ones in that age group everyone talks about, its what Abu Dhabi wants, the most talked about player wearing their shirt. Mansoor is worth about £17 billion, Abu Dhabi £800 billion, they won't even notice the cost of his salary and all the associated costs.

exactly.

The money means nothing to his new owners. It doesnt need to be good business. 

Hes one of the newest faces of football in Europe, and what a face it is  ;D  Also happens to be a fantastic player, that they hope will finally get them that CL they have been trying to buy for so long, the jewel in the sportswashing crown, the one thing they think gives their football model legitimacy (it wont, but whatever).
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:33:20 pm
I want #7 over #20 so much more.

Winning #6 absolute gave Pep and his mercenary players a meltdown that summer when we eclipsed their "Fourmidable" haul, they didn't recover and started the following season in a malaise that we took advantage of that season.

#7 will ruin Pep, days after the Madrid meltdown he's taking pot shots at us in a jealous rage, Klopp will eclipse his season again in late May bringing big ears back home.
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:34:14 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:59:04 am
The European Super League will happen long before that happens ...

It wont though.  There'll be a huge outpouring that it will "ruin" the game  ::)
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:12:46 pm
Just think, if these do get the PL title*. After a few days of mild praise from the media, Citys players, along with the rest of the football world, will settle down to watch the biggest game in football contested by the elite clubs and realise that this is what football should be all about. Passionate fans and proper football clubs. Lets hope theyre drowning their sorrows with pints of water whilst Klopp is flashing his pearly whites all round the Paris stadium.
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:13:30 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:12:46 pm
Just think, if these do get the PL title*. After a few days of mild praise from the media, Citys players, along with the rest of the football world, will settle down to watch the biggest game in football contested by the elite clubs and realise that this is what football should be all about. Passionate fans and proper football clubs. Lets hope their drowning their sorrows with pints of water whilst Klopp is flashing his pearly whites all round the Paris stadium.

All while pretending they don't care about the game.
Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 01:54:13 pm
For City fans, this year's CL final will be like ours last year between the plastic clubs. Wanting both sides to lose but knowing one side must win. Some delightful karma in there.
Caston

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:05:14 pm
"It's so impressive what we've done"

Pep says everyone at Manchester City knows 'exactly how difficult it is' to succeed in the Premier League

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1524009802581565440
Chakan

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:06:19 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:05:14 pm
"It's so impressive what we've done"

Pep says everyone at Manchester City knows 'exactly how difficult it is' to succeed in the Premier League

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1524009802581565440

"Well if no one is gonna pat me on the back, i'm gonna do it myself"
Romford_Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:17:38 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:28:55 pm

Hes one of the newest faces of football in Europe, and what a face it is  ;D 

How do you make those Haaland smilies?
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:18:45 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:05:14 pm
"It's so impressive what we've done"

Pep says everyone at Manchester City knows 'exactly how difficult it is' to succeed in the Premier League

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1524009802581565440
Fuckinghell Pep, give it a fucking rest. You think it is difficult? When you have the funding of a nation state and constantly get away with cheating? Try doing it at a proper club and see how hard it is! Sick of this cheating bastard crying about how tough he has it.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:20:19 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:05:14 pm
"It's so impressive what we've done"

Pep says everyone at Manchester City knows 'exactly how difficult it is' to succeed in the Premier League

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1524009802581565440

Nobby Reserve

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:26:02 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:28:55 pm
Hes one of the newest faces of football in Europe, and what a face it is  ;D


"Like a smashed crab"
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:27:58 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:05:14 pm
"It's so impressive what we've done"

Pep says everyone at Manchester City knows 'exactly how difficult it is' to succeed in the Premier League

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1524009802581565440
Who is he trying to convince?

There is nothing remotely impressive about them. If anything, they've under performed.

It's astounding that he cannot see this.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:33:14 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:05:14 pm
"It's so impressive what we've done"

Pep says everyone at Manchester City knows 'exactly how difficult it is' to succeed in the Premier League

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1524009802581565440


That Twitter thread's great. So many people lining up to make the same broad point - it's not that impressive when you out-spend every other club (most of them by a massive margin) and still bottle the CL.

His whiney, needy attention-seeking is turning people away from them.
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:34:19 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:05:14 pm
"It's so impressive what we've done"

Pep says everyone at Manchester City knows 'exactly how difficult it is' to succeed in the Premier League

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1524009802581565440

Yep, being under investigation for 2 and a half years must be tough.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:35:03 pm
Incidentally, isn't he usually burning-out by now?

I was hoping he'd piss off - because his methods and tactics are so unique, that bringing in another manager who tries to change things is going to cause them to at least stumble.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:37:11 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:33:14 pm

That Twitter thread's great. So many people lining up to make the same broad point - it's not that impressive when you out-spend every other club (most of them by a massive margin) and still bottle the CL.

His whiney, needy attention-seeking is turning people away from them.
No doubt the bots will be straight on there telling everyone about how CAS exonerated them.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:38:47 pm
Guardiola does realise that Pellegrini and Mancini won the league with this shit show of a club too doesnt he?  Nothing impressive about them winning it either.  Not exactly the most difficult task in the footballing world when you have unlimited funds to buy fantastic players and pay them whatever it takes, and don't even have to concern yourself with such trvial things as balancing books, selling to buy or earning money legitimately without cheating.

oojason

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:44:03 pm

'Transfer outlay over the past decade:
Man City: £1.5b (net spend £842m)
Liverpool: £965m (net spend £297m)

Theres no agenda, just sound reasons why #LFCs challenge after being so far behind City is viewed as more compelling.':-

https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1523992397960646656


article here too (but paywalled):-

https://theathletic.com/3301868/2022/05/09/guardiolas-jibe-at-liverpool-is-testament-to-the-juggernaut-that-klopp-has-created/?source=emp_shared_article
Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:46:07 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:33:14 pm

That Twitter thread's great. So many people lining up to make the same broad point - it's not that impressive when you out-spend every other club (most of them by a massive margin) and still bottle the CL.

His whiney, needy attention-seeking is turning people away from them.
You'd think he'd shut up and keep his head down.

He's in a privileged position where anything he wants and needs is gifted to him on a plate. He's been given the cheat codes, yet still manages to fuck it up when it comes to the trophy he was actually hired to lift.

He knows that even when he messes up he can just throw another billion at the problem until he gets it right. He's working under completely different rules to everyone else, yet still never stops whinging and whining. The fella's an insufferable bore.
jackh

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:46:17 pm
From the comments under Squires' strip today:

Quote
"As a City season ticket holder forever our fan base is definitely expanding. Looking at the all time average attendances, United are well out in front on around 40,000 with Liverpool second on around 34,000. There then comes around 6 clubs, including City, with 30,000 to 33,000 average all time attendances. So not much difference there between 8 clubs. The problem for City is that United and Liverpool seem to have hoovered up all the non match going TV fans and of course newspapers need to please their readerships to survive. If City continue to be successful then we will continue to grow organically. Money really is the king maker no matter how unfair that may seem. The top 6 sides in the Premier League Table are the top 6 richest sides, the only way to compete is to be rich!"
AndyMuller

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:48:32 pm
Haha the bald tit is going mad with the comments lately isn't he? Would be monumental if they blow it after all this.
xbugawugax

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:50:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:38:47 pm
Guardiola does realise that Pellegrini and Mancini won the league with this shit show of a club too doesnt he?  Nothing impressive about them winning it either.  Not exactly the most difficult task in the footballing world when you have unlimited funds to buy fantastic players and pay them whatever it takes, and don't even have to concern yourself with such trvial things as balancing books, selling to buy or earning money legitimately without cheating.

be interesting if any journalist dare to mention it. should mention that ranieri won it too without spending the GDP of an african nation.

they will mysteriously go missing and  be found in a concrete barrel at the bottom of mariana trench
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:50:47 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:46:17 pm
From the comments under Squires' strip today:


Cruyff on a bike!!!
Geezer08

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:51:52 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:34:14 pm
It wont though.  There'll be a huge outpouring that it will "ruin" the game  ::)

Us winning the quadruple would be a proper mic-drop before football is completely entertainment rather than a sport. This season feels like the last season in the "sporting era", next season will be first in the truly "commercial entertainment era", where money and entertainment is the only measure of success starting with the tainted WC, new UEFA rules and formats and oil states embark on the money-fueled arms race.

RIP football as a sport 
newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:51:57 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:33:14 pm

That Twitter thread's great. So many people lining up to make the same broad point - it's not that impressive when you out-spend every other club (most of them by a massive margin) and still bottle the CL.

His whiney, needy attention-seeking is turning people away from them.

The absolute best quote:

"Modern football sometimes makes me sad. Nowadays there can be more focus on big name signings rather than promoting youth, and that makes me sad. I have grown up in the barcelona method and I hope to stay true it for the whole of my career. Why buy a striker for 50m when there is one waiting in the youth team?" Pep - 2009.

(I choose to believe it's real!)
Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:53:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:27:58 pm
Who is he trying to convince?

There is nothing remotely impressive about them. If anything, they've under performed.

It's astounding that he cannot see this.

Of course he can see it. He can't exactly admit it though, can he? It's the fact that Ped's living a lie that's eating him up inside. We're at the business end of the season and Ped's praying we only win the one trophy.

Craig S

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 02:54:
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:05:14 pm
"It's so impressive what we've done"

Pep says everyone at Manchester City knows 'exactly how difficult it is' to succeed in the Premier League

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1524009802581565440

Have they already won the league or something?
Online oojason

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24913 on: Today at 02:55:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:51:57 pm
The absolute best quote:

"Modern football sometimes makes me sad. Nowadays there can be more focus on big name signings rather than promoting youth, and that makes me sad. I have grown up in the barcelona method and I hope to stay true it for the whole of my career. Why buy a striker for 50m when there is one waiting in the youth team?" Pep - 2009.

(I choose to believe it's real!)

Apparently the quote from Guardiola is real, mate - https://twitter.com/thesportsman/status/1423209094740160514

& https://tribuna.com/en/news/liverpoolfc-2021-08-05-he-was-outstanding-last-season-carragher-backs-harvey-elliott-for-more-prominent-liverpoo/



Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24914 on: Today at 02:57:39 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:51:48 am
"Im always hungry, I think every day how lucky and happy I am. I know that the people here are obsessed with the Champions League. The day we win it Im sure they will say it was because we spent so much money, not for the work behind it.

"For me it is not a question of money and the fans do not understand it. Roma have also spent a lot of money but they are not in the Champions League."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/guardiola-man-city-champions-league-26904587

Weirdo

Mourinho still living in Pep's head, it seems.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24915 on: Today at 02:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:57:39 pm
Mourinho still living in Pep's head, it seems.
It's getting rather crowded in there these days.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24916 on: Today at 03:00:33 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:05:14 pm
"It's so impressive what we've done"

Pep says everyone at Manchester City knows 'exactly how difficult it is' to succeed in the Premier League

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1524009802581565440

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/srwxJUXPHvE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/srwxJUXPHvE</a>
Online Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24917 on: Today at 03:02:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:44:03 pm
'Transfer outlay over the past decade:
Man City: £1.5b (net spend £842m)
Liverpool: £965m (net spend £297m)

Theres no agenda, just sound reasons why #LFCs challenge after being so far behind City is viewed as more compelling.':-

https://twitter.com/jamespearcelfc/status/1523992397960646656


Some of the comments. :lmao

Quote
Klopps much better. More results, significantly less net spend, has hair.
Online newterp

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24918 on: Today at 03:03:39 pm »
