Strange comment. I've no idea why you've dragged Elon Musk of all people into this, not least because I can't remember either him or Pep ever claiming theirs were rags to riches stories. Musk's companies haven't been bailed out by government grants either - Tesla took out a loan as part of a government scheme to promote electric vehicles which it repaid early while SpaceX is a government contractor. It's not exactly the unlimited purse Guardiola's had to play with at City.



Musk is bailed out by the US Government. So are all electric vehicle companies. When you purchase one there are rebates in the thousands of dollars ($7,500). And various States also kick in with additional rebates/incentives. Now if there weren't these rebates propping up Tesla and the others they wouldn't be selling as many vehicles.This is what the Democrats have in the changes to the EV policy. Musk and Tesla would be at a $4,500 disadvantage because his factories are not Union.Remove the 200,000 vehicles per manufacturer capKeep the $7,500 incentive for new electric cars for 5 yearsMake the $7,500 incentive a point-of-sale discount instead of tax creditEVs with battery pack smaller than 40 kWh are limited to a $4,000 incentiveAdd an additional $4,500 for EV assembled at union factoriesAdd another $500 for EVs using battery packs with 50% of components (including cells) are made in the USAfter the first 5 years, the $7,500 becomes only for US-made electric vehicles and it applies for another 5 years.They are introduce price limits on the EVs eligible for the incentives:Sedans under $55,000SUVs under $69,000Pickup trucks under $74,000Vans under $54,000They are also introducing caps on income to get access to the incentives, but they are fairly high at an adjusted gross income of up to $400,000 for individuals and up to $800,000 for joint filers.