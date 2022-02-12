It's often stated here, and has been seemingly clear to everyone with a brain expect the media outlets - but if Klopp, a once in a lifetime, generational manager wasn't in charge of Liverpool (and he didn't have a best in Europe scouting and negotiating team), what exactly would famed and fabled Premier League be selling? Take Liverpool out of the equation and they would have a five year in a row procession to another title for Manchester City, with second placed team jogiing casually behind them at between 10 and 20+ point difference. People often point how 'boring and predictable' La Liga is, being dominated by two teams - but current state of Premier League is actually much worse. Liverpool can't sustain this standard forever - because it is pretty much running at 100% efficiency for what can be achieved by a well run club. City can keep this up for decades if they choose to, because seemingly nobody cares how they operate.
My point is, they are all hyping up the battle between us and City - but in reality it's looking like the last hoorah for football of the past against whatever this shit is City are doing.