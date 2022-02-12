« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

royhendo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 07:39:50 am
Their fans seem to be gloating over Haaland somehow being a bargain.

Agents fees look an absolute snip, dont they?
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 07:44:10 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:39:50 am
Their fans seem to be gloating over Haaland somehow being a bargain.

Agents fees look an absolute snip, dont they?

They choose to see what they want to see and deny everything else. Perfect fan base for sportswashing, accept the money, bow and fawn over the owners, never question anything
Persephone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 07:45:16 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:06:52 am
Im pretty sure Roma have not spent over £1B of state money pumped into the club as fake sponsorships.
Pep is just the spoilt brat who was given everything; money, business , house, cars etc etc, yet still believes he made it on his own.
There is an American phrase that goes, "born on third base and thinks he hits a triple". Pretty much means the person is oblivious to all the advantages they possess and how their achievements are linked to those advantages.

Pep is like that, and his sycophantic media friends help him to continue to believe this farce.
kezzy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 07:55:55 am
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 06:42:30 am
With Newcastle imminent as big spenders, I think there is no point getting riled up about clubs spending big. It's not like big spending just started. It's been the trend for a while now and more and more will join. Thankfully strategy and management can trump money - we are proof. If we fail to win the title this season, it will be better and fruitful to analyze and overcome what caused our relative shortcomings earlier in the season than getting dejected at city's signings. Even after all their spending, it cannot be said that their team actually is better than ours.

No one is arsed about the amount their spending its the fact that they spend money they clearly dont earn and their owners have pumped into the club through fake sponsorships. 
Doc Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:07:57 am
Entitled people always feel that equality is oppression. Should there be any attempt to challenge their preferential benefits and advantages and you'll tend to see them present a "victim" persecution complex; everyone is against them, they're not respected, others get better/more respect and/or rights, when "they" do something it's fine but when "we" do it we're attacked, woe is us etc.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:34:04 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:39:24 am
No one gives a shit about how much they spend the and if you think that is what it ia all about, then you have spectacularly missed the point. The whole issue is the origins of the money and the way it is being pumped into the club via financial cheating.

City now claim they are the biggest club commercially in the world, bigger than Us, Utd, Real Madrid and Barcelona. This is a club that cannot sell out its league games, imports "fans" for Champions league semi finals to bolster the attendance, cannot sell its allocation for an FA Cup semi final, does not sell shirts or merchandise in huge quantities, does not have a worldwide fan base. We'd be winning probably our 3rd title in four years without these corrupt fuckers, Leicester, Spurs, Arsenal and anyone else who finished 5th have all missed out on CL football due to these corruptly being in the top 4 every season.

Newcastle will have money pumped into it by the Saudis, its not money they have earned and will,like City, be done via fake sponsorship deals through state owned companies. Its corruption and its ruined the game.

This is it. Its where the money comes from and the lies and cheating that goes with it.

All we will hear now also is , well he only cost £68m , not like we broke the world record on a defender and goal keeper. Never seen a fanbase so brainwashed by their owners. Absolute proof of the power of sportswashing.
Egyptian36

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:35:12 am
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 06:42:30 am
With Newcastle imminent as big spenders, I think there is no point getting riled up about clubs spending big. It's not like big spending just started. It's been the trend for a while now and more and more will join. Thankfully strategy and management can trump money - we are proof. If we fail to win the title this season, it will be better and fruitful to analyze and overcome what caused our relative shortcomings earlier in the season than getting dejected at city's signings. Even after all their spending, it cannot be said that their team actually is better than ours.

I respect your wrong opinion. We will try to be better regardless of them spending or not but everyone should be talking about their cheating. The weak Premier league are OK with it but us and other fans shouldn't. What happened after Newcastle takeover, the meetings the new rules etc showed somethings can be done.
Egyptian36

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:40:06 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:39:24 am
No one gives a shit about how much they spend the and if you think that is what it ia all about, then you have spectacularly missed the point. The whole issue is the origins of the money and the way it is being pumped into the club via financial cheating.

City now claim they are the biggest club commercially in the world, bigger than Us, Utd, Real Madrid and Barcelona. This is a club that cannot sell out its league games, imports "fans" for Champions league semi finals to bolster the attendance, cannot sell its allocation for an FA Cup semi final, does not sell shirts or merchandise in huge quantities, does not have a worldwide fan base. We'd be winning probably our 3rd title in four years without these corrupt fuckers, Leicester, Spurs, Arsenal and anyone else who finished 5th have all missed out on CL football due to these corruptly being in the top 4 every season.

Newcastle will have money pumped into it by the Saudis, its not money they have earned and will,like City, be done via fake sponsorship deals through state owned companies. Its corruption and its ruined the game.

and when the Premier Leauge became under pressure after Newcastle takeover and had to do something and introduce a new rules but it will also apply to City the UEFA magically showed up with the new 70% rule. These organisations are working for who pay them more not for football.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:46:36 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:40:06 am
and when the Premier Leauge became under pressure after Newcastle takeover and had to do something and introduce a new rules but it will also apply to City the UEFA magically showed up with the new 70% rule. These organisations are working for who pay them more not for football.
70% of your falsified income can be whatever you want it to be. Its the false income the authorities need to be focussing on.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:52:25 am
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:40:06 am
and when the Premier Leauge became under pressure after Newcastle takeover and had to do something and introduce a new rules but it will also apply to City the UEFA magically showed up with the new 70% rule. These organisations are working for who pay them more not for football.

The 70% rule actually hurts the honest clubs while benefitting the cheats. City, PSG and now Newcastle will just sign a fake deal with a company in Abu Dhabi, Qatar or Saudi for a huge sum and laugh at the rest. With the way we are ran, we can afford to spend more than 70%, we have small debts and our model is spending what we earn.

The oil states in the Middle East are intent on controlling the game and will be allowed to by corrupt governing bodies and in the case of the UK a corrupt government
Qston

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 08:56:31 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:45:16 am
There is an American phrase that goes, "born on third base and thinks he hits a triple". Pretty much means the person is oblivious to all the advantages they possess and how their achievements are linked to those advantages.

Pep is like that, and his sycophantic media friends help him to continue to believe this farce.

Sounds like a recent president of that Country. Pep = Trump
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:01:04 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 07:39:50 am
Their fans seem to be gloating over Haaland somehow being a bargain.

Agents fees look an absolute snip, dont they?

Can already see what is going to happen next season. Haaland scores a hat trick at home to Brentford, and Paul Merson, Gary Lineker and Steve McManaman et al all bang on about what a great bit of business it was getting him for only £65 million.
thejbs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:02:25 am
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 06:42:30 am
With Newcastle imminent as big spenders, I think there is no point getting riled up about clubs spending big. It's not like big spending just started. It's been the trend for a while now and more and more will join. Thankfully strategy and management can trump money - we are proof. If we fail to win the title this season, it will be better and fruitful to analyze and overcome what caused our relative shortcomings earlier in the season than getting dejected at city's signings. Even after all their spending, it cannot be said that their team actually is better than ours.

If we win our remaining games, we'll have amassed enough points to have won the league in all but 5 seasons on record. There is a margin for champions, they are allowed to drop points. What we're up against is abnormal and it's perfectly fine to question it. That we've managed to keep up pace (and beat them to the title once) is staggering. It requires near perfection, and football is rarely that.  Even in one-team leagues you don't get that.
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:05:25 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:51:48 am
"Im always hungry, I think every day how lucky and happy I am. I know that the people here are obsessed with the Champions League. The day we win it Im sure they will say it was because we spent so much money, not for the work behind it.

"For me it is not a question of money and the fans do not understand it. Roma have also spent a lot of money but they are not in the Champions League."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/guardiola-man-city-champions-league-26904587

Weirdo

When folk dont have a leg to stand on they come out with shite like that. Yes you are a good coach Mr Guardiola, and yes, some clubs can spend money and not do so well, but are you seriously telling us, without all man citys money you would be top of the league? and had the success you have had?. Would you even be at the club? were Mancini and Pelagrini the best coaches in England when they won the league? or did they buy the best players? 
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:13:44 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:02:25 am
If we win our remaining games, we'll have amassed enough points to have won the league in all but 5 seasons on record. There is a margin for champions, they are allowed to drop points. What we're up against is abnormal and it's perfectly fine to question it. That we've managed to keep up pace (and beat them to the title once) is staggering. It requires near perfection, and football is rarely that.  Even in one-team leagues you don't get that.

You know what, I could put up with the having to get more than 90pts if Ped was playing with the same hand as us, because it is his way of playing that means they get the points totals, I'd actually enjoy such close intense battles, but the squad is built on cheating, a none doped City cannot pay the transfer fees nor the wages and for some reason we as a support are the only ones who see this.

I just cannot understand why the media does not question why Sergio Aguero chose to go there and stay, why players like KDB, both Silvas, Dias go there, playing soulless football in a soulless stadium in front of plastic fans and never want to leave. Its like the Hotel California that place.
Fruity

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:26:14 am
problem is most fans from other teams just don't give a shit about City's spending until it directly affects them. Your average united and Everton fan are happy they are stopping us from winning the league. Neutrals want to see Haaland play in the premier league. The tribalism of football makes it very difficult for different supporters to come together and make a difference to the way things are going.

Too many outside influences profit from the success of the Premier league so it is hard to see how anything will really change. There probably does need to be independent regulation but it truly needs to be independent. Otherwise the only way I can see a change is if the Premier league becomes so dominant in Europe that UEFA forces change but that is doubtful.

Just to add the bbc breakfast sports reporter says "it's ominous for other teams" when reporting about Haaland to City and I feel he was inferring about City's dominance. Dan walker say's "I think it's exciting and great for the PL". That for me is the issue and it's probably the view of the average fan.
FiSh77

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:28:35 am
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 06:42:30 am
With Newcastle imminent as big spenders, I think there is no point getting riled up about clubs spending big. It's not like big spending just started. It's been the trend for a while now and more and more will join. Thankfully strategy and management can trump money - we are proof. If we fail to win the title this season, it will be better and fruitful to analyze and overcome what caused our relative shortcomings earlier in the season than getting dejected at city's signings. Even after all their spending, it cannot be said that their team actually is better than ours.

What the fuck is this absolute steaming pile of bollocks?

They've fucking cheated, plain and simple, fucking shortcomings? we're on target for over 90 points for the 3rd time in 4 seasons, that shit shouldn't happen but somehow we've built a team capable of doing it the legit way with money we've earned, not bloodmoney pumped in by the owners, the 2 greatest Liverpool sides I've seen in my lifetime prior to this 78/79 & 87/88 averaged less than 90 points over 38 games at 3 points for a win, this side has been fucking robbed of at least 2 titles by fucking cheats so take your fucking hand wringing and just fuck off, it's this kind of attitude to sports washing that has completely fucked the game
royhendo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:28:47 am
The morning skitter through twitter highlighted two things I thought.

1. the Man City fans are breaking their necks to try and portray the Haaland deal as a bargain. I find that absolutely fascinating - the way they feel that they need to do that and justify themselves as 'doing good business'. Did you ever hear Ferguson justify a transfer fee? Or Real Madrid? It's a peculiar thing that they feel the need to demonstrate value for money. You might think they're chronically insecure around comparisons with certain other club, or that their entire raison d'etre has become 'why do you give them so much love and not us?'.
2. People (many of them Man Utd fans, oddly) think Haaland means they're gonna walk every league from here on in. Haaland doesn't fit though, does he? And meanwhile, we've moved into a consistent 90+ point zone on the rolling 38 games. Fair play if they break 100 every year - it's never been done before - but we're not done quite yet.

They'll be insecure a while yet.
Zlen

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:33:37 am
It's often stated here, and has been seemingly clear to everyone with a brain expect the media outlets - but if Klopp, a once in a lifetime, generational manager wasn't in charge of Liverpool (and he didn't have a best in Europe scouting and negotiating team), what exactly would famed and fabled Premier League be selling? Take Liverpool out of the equation and they would have a five year in a row procession to another title for Manchester City, with second placed team jogiing casually behind them at between 10 and 20+ point difference. People often point how 'boring and predictable' La Liga is, being dominated by two teams - but current state of Premier League is actually much worse. Liverpool can't sustain this standard forever - because it is pretty much running at 100% efficiency for what can be achieved by a well run club. City can keep this up for decades if they choose to, because seemingly nobody cares how they operate.

My point is, they are all hyping up the battle between us and City - but in reality it's looking like the last hoorah for football of the past against whatever this shit is City are doing.
Doc Red

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:36:34 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:51:48 am
"Im always hungry, I think every day how lucky and happy I am. I know that the people here are obsessed with the Champions League. The day we win it Im sure they will say it was because we spent so much money, not for the work behind it.

"For me it is not a question of money and the fans do not understand it. Roma have also spent a lot of money but they are not in the Champions League."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/guardiola-man-city-champions-league-26904587

Weirdo

Random pop at Mourinho.
In that same press conference,  he went on about how city aren't a big club in terms of history like Liverpool and United and Madrid etc, but he also mentioned that we have more supporters than City do. Yet, they get more money from sponsorship even with less supporters. *shrug*
Andypandimonium

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:42:31 am
Presumably all the other excellent City mercenaries will be on their phones to Abu Dhabi asking where their big pay rise is. If they are willing to pay this sort of money to someone who has never kicked a ball for them, how much might De Bruyne, Silva, et al think they should be receiving? And will the City faithful (sic) expect a hat-trick every week to justify his wage, especially when they know he really wants to go to Madrid in a few years time? How many points does he add to them? No guarantee that this ends perfectly for Pep and could be another Ronaldo situation, although clearly City are nothing like dysfunctional United. If his huge ego causes a problem, then who knows what might happen. We all know which club in England has the best team spirit and looks out for the collective.
Andypandimonium

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 09:51:22 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:33:37 am
It's often stated here, and has been seemingly clear to everyone with a brain expect the media outlets - but if Klopp, a once in a lifetime, generational manager wasn't in charge of Liverpool (and he didn't have a best in Europe scouting and negotiating team), what exactly would famed and fabled Premier League be selling? Take Liverpool out of the equation and they would have a five year in a row procession to another title for Manchester City, with second placed team jogiing casually behind them at between 10 and 20+ point difference. People often point how 'boring and predictable' La Liga is, being dominated by two teams - but current state of Premier League is actually much worse. Liverpool can't sustain this standard forever - because it is pretty much running at 100% efficiency for what can be achieved by a well run club. City can keep this up for decades if they choose to, because seemingly nobody cares how they operate.

My point is, they are all hyping up the battle between us and City - but in reality it's looking like the last hoorah for football of the past against whatever this shit is City are doing.

What is even more bizarre is how Sky and BT keep trying to devalue what Liverpool are bringing to the league. Always seem desperate to point out our flaws, real or imaginary. Strikes me that they seem to like having one team they can laud over all others, yet, as you say, without our challenge to City, you don't have a competition beyond Arsenal and Spurs trying to get into UCL and Everton trying to beat the drop. People will cancel subscriptions in droves so you would expect the opposite to be true. Not difficult to understand why there is talk of breakaways when the people running the game can't be arsed ensuring there is a fair competition. Just another WWF in the making.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:16:33 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:51:48 am
"Im always hungry, I think every day how lucky and happy I am. I know that the people here are obsessed with the Champions League. The day we win it Im sure they will say it was because we spent so much money, not for the work behind it.

"For me it is not a question of money and the fans do not understand it. Roma have also spent a lot of money but they are not in the Champions League."

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/guardiola-man-city-champions-league-26904587

Weirdo

This is the part that hurts him the most. He knows that his titles at Man City are not appreciated because of the money behind them, and never will be. Of course, he is earning a lot, but these times will always be remembered as the Klopp era, and that is killing him ...
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:20:24 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:33:37 am


As has been mentioned previously, they'll have Saudi Arabia alongside them soon, so the 'competition' will still be there  ::)
Caston

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:20:45 am
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 10:26:10 am
Lets be honest here, if signing Haaland at the required price was good business, Bayern Munich would have signed him already. The reality is, Haaland's transfer fee, signing-on fee, agent fee and wages is not good business ...
