and when the Premier Leauge became under pressure after Newcastle takeover and had to do something and introduce a new rules but it will also apply to City the UEFA magically showed up with the new 70% rule. These organisations are working for who pay them more not for football.



The 70% rule actually hurts the honest clubs while benefitting the cheats. City, PSG and now Newcastle will just sign a fake deal with a company in Abu Dhabi, Qatar or Saudi for a huge sum and laugh at the rest. With the way we are ran, we can afford to spend more than 70%, we have small debts and our model is spending what we earn.The oil states in the Middle East are intent on controlling the game and will be allowed to by corrupt governing bodies and in the case of the UK a corrupt government