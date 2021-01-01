« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:10:16 pm
United fans are delighted because they say this will ensure we win fuck all. One for Guardiola that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm
Is his Da  solely looking after him now since the other fat fuck kicked the bucket.
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:35:09 pm
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm
Is his Da  solely looking after him now since the other fat fuck kicked the bucket.

some reports in the media since then suggest Riolas cousin and lawyer are now looking after his clients. No idea how that works with the disgusting agents fees, but being as Abu Dhabi where happy to pay that 30 mill to Riola, no reason why his family/lawyer would decide not to also take it!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:35:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:10:16 pm
United fans are delighted because they say this will ensure we win fuck all. One for Guardiola that.

If Man Utd fans really feel that way, we are the only big club left in England. These are the days ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:38:02 pm
I think Pep can't process or understand why his ManC teams don't get the adulation and following that his teams got at Bayern and Barca. He probably takes for granted that those teams had huge followings before and after he left because their big and historically great teams which ManC clearly is not. If we take yesterday for instance it seemed like a 60-70% full stadium watching a testimonial play out and nobody caring even though his team was securing a win that will probably win them a title. That should be cause for huge celebration, right? Instead it was like a morgue and everybody left right away without any commotion at all. So he's left grasping at straws and acting like a deranged person about why his "beautiful" football doesn't get the respect he thinks it should get.

I hope it drives him mad. Honestly not sure there's anything more fitting for him at this point in his career after the absurdity of the Catalan independence bullshit while working for Abu Dhabi. It's just a poisoned chalice for him now that will hopefully keep getting fouler and fouler.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:47:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:05:10 pm
This has just been put on Tariq Panja's twitter account. Inside this report there are a number of files about Man City's ties with Abu Dhabi, it also mentions the ongoing investigation by the Premier League which is currently continuing.

tariq panja
@tariqpanja
The devil is in the detail. Not sure he will have had the chance to go through all of this. But Der Spiegel last monthly published the documents for anyone, Pep, or otherwise to have a look for themselves. (Man City have always denied wrongdoing).

https://t.co/61w6mZ9oxF

Nothing will happen. The right pockets have been lined much like the Russian did and now Newcastle are doing. Cess pit of a league to be honest.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:48:23 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:38:02 pm
I think Pep can't process or understand why his ManC teams don't get the adulation and following that his teams got at Bayern and Barca. He probably takes for granted that those teams had huge followings before and after he left because their big and historically great teams which ManC clearly is not. If we take yesterday for instance it seemed like a 60-70% full stadium watching a testimonial play out and nobody caring even though his team was securing a win that will probably win them a title. That should be cause for huge celebration, right? Instead it was like a morgue and everybody left right away without any commotion at all. So he's left grasping at straws and acting like a deranged person about why his "beautiful" football doesn't get the respect he thinks it should get.

I hope it drives him mad. Honestly not sure there's anything more fitting for him at this point in his career after the absurdity of the Catalan independence bullshit while working for Abu Dhabi. It's just a poisoned chalice for him now that will hopefully keep getting fouler and fouler.

Rory Smith had a show on TAW talking about this. Well before the dawn of the Pep era City was put out by they Mighty Reds. Thy were upset way back in 2014 when they pipped us. Papers flew off the shelves about the Red Arrows. NO ONE CARES PEP!  :wanker
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:48:47 pm
It appears the glee of seeing City pipping us to titles has caused the red mancs to forget that they too have been cheated out of titles by the Arab's chequebook 

Someone should remind them that Ole would have won the title last season if it wasn't for their blue mercenary brethren poisoning the sport with blood money

As would Mourinho in 2018, and Ferguson in 2012. There's no actual winners in any of this. We've all lost out thanks to City's sportswash 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:50:42 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 08:03:26 pm
I wonder if something will change after they win another 4-5 titles. You'd think it's in the PL's best interest to avoid a Ligue 1 situation in which the sheer existence of a title race is a rare pleasure.

That or they'll just beg more oil states to buy clubs.

When United fail to make top 4 a couple of seasons in a row something may happen but then of course a back door into the Champions league has already been floated for them by UEFA.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 09:56:34 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:48:47 pm
It appears the glee of seeing City pipping us to titles has caused the red mancs to forget that they too have been cheated out of titles by the Arab's chequebook 

Someone should remind them that Ole would have won the title last season if it wasn't for their blue mercenary brethren poisoning the sport with blood money

As would Mourinho in 2018, and Ferguson in 2012. There's no actual winners in any of this. We've all lost out thanks to City's sportswash 

Few days ago I was mentioning how sportswashers  had actually affected United as well, costing them 4 titles. But i totally forgot about last season and the season under Mourinho when they finished second. So thats 6 titles Utd have missed out on, a record they would have for absolutely ages.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:02:53 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:32:03 pm
The point is though, the evidence is there so there is no excuse for the likes of Guardiola to not know what goes at Manchester City.

This. Pep knows what the club is. He knows exactly why they dont get the respect he craves. Hes happily complicit in it all. Likely getting consulting fees on top of his wages.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm
Havent they signed Alvarez as well whos meant to be another 9/ false 9? See pep will spend another £200 million this summer which they generate from their amazing commercial legit deals that they have
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:10:45 pm
Out of interest are other forums / clubs also fully against the Man City 'way' or do they not give a shit
I'd love clubs to boo them at every away ground they go to, have banners in about their off the pitch activities
Get a global audience on their back
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 10:10:45 pm
Out of interest are other forums / clubs also fully against the Man City 'way' or do they not give a shit
I'd love clubs to boo them at every away ground they go to, have banners in about their off the pitch activities
Get a global audience on their back
They don't care because they aren't competing with City, only we are. If any of them got into a title race? They might change their tune.

From what I've seen United fans are basically saying, "This is shit but at least it stops Liverpool".
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
Posted this quote from the Man City forum a few pages back. They're off to a flyer, only another £400+ million (minimum) to go.

Quote
Minimum of 500m investment needed in the summer before we can even think about winning this thing And if that means saying goodbye to a few familiar faces, so be it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:22:32 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
Posted this quote from the Man City forum a few pages back. They're off to a flyer, only another £400+ million (minimum) to go.

win what?  :o

They're insane. Watching their supporters must be what it's like watching someone win the lottery and slowly lose their grasp on reality.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:25:53 pm
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:19:13 pm
Posted this quote from the Man City forum a few pages back. They're off to a flyer, only another £400+ million (minimum) to go.

Oh, lets hope they do it. Signing Haaland alone would require quite a lot of adjustments to their setup for him to be effective ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:35:04 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:50:42 pm
When United fail to make top 4 a couple of seasons in a row something may happen but then of course a back door into the Champions league has already been floated for them by UEFA.
The backdoor has been shut.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm
Havent they signed Alvarez as well whos meant to be another 9/ false 9? See pep will spend another £200 million this summer which they generate from their amazing commercial legit deals that they have
They'll sell Jesus to "balance" the books.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm
They'll sell Jesus to "balance" the books.

Wasn't he the original Alvarez? I have no idea if Alvarez won't be a good signing but I remember Man City signing Jesus from Brazil and him being similarly hyped as a brilliant signing. To the point that he was even being called world class up until maybe a couple of years ago.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:35:43 pm
They'll sell Jesus to "balance" the books.

For a bit more than thirty pieces of silver
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:50:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm
Wasn't he the original Alvarez? I have no idea if Alvarez won't be a good signing but I remember Man City signing Jesus from Brazil and him being similarly hyped as a brilliant signing. To the point that he was even being called world class up until maybe a couple of years ago.
He definitely started well but has lost his way a bit. He can do it at another club.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:51:28 pm
Quote from: Red Ol on Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm
For a bit more than thirty pieces of silver
Is right. They've got to comply with FFP.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Guardiola reminds me of Elon Musk. A man who has convinced himself and his sycophants that he's a philanthropic, self-made, genius who wasn't handed significant financial advantages with dubious moral origins.

I actually have more respect for Guardiola than I do for Elon Musk. I hugely admire what he did at Barcelona and think it's facetious to wave it away as pure luck because he inherited those players. I also think what he's done at Man City is more than just assemble a squad of expensive players, he's an incredible coach with a nuanced tactical mind.

But, like Musk, he's a man dogged by insecurity. He allows himself to be drawn into petty arguments and pays far too much attention to what people think of him. Musk is the privately educated, white South African, whose dad made his fortune from an emerald mine and whose businesses have been bailed out by government grants but clings to the idea that he's the archetypal rags to riches story.

Pep has all the same self-consciousness that comes with building a myth around yourself that you know, deep down, isn't true. He has tried to convince himself that what he's achieved at City has been done on a level playing field and is entirely the result of his coaching staff's brilliance when in reality, unfair advantage has been the cornerstone of everything they've achieved. 

Anyone who subscribes to The Anfield Wrap will have heard Rory Smith repeatedly state that the reason Liverpool get more coverage from journalists is because our story is more interesting. What Pep's done at Man City in the purest footballing sense has been remarkable but he didn't do it with a team who were regularly finishing between 6th and 8th, who'd gone 30 years without winning a title, who'd been hours away from administration a few years earlier and who couldn't compete financially with the top clubs.

He can't complain that he doesn't get the coverage he thinks he deserves when he chooses to manage a club like City. If he wanted respect he could have joined a club like Arsenal and massively improved a team with potential, rather than taking a team that was already winning titles and ensuring they had a python-like stranglehold on the Premier League. It isn't exciting, it isn't romantic and it doesn't capture anyone's imagination. He made his bed, he has to lie in it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm
It would have been quite funny to see Ferguson still managing and how city have a strangle hold on the league. I'm sure he would have something to say about the whole thing if he was getting beat to the title season after season
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:23:40 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm
It would have been quite funny to see Ferguson still managing and how city have a strangle hold on the league. I'm sure he would have something to say about the whole thing if he was getting beat to the title season after season

Why do you think he quit when he did?  He knew which way the tide was flowing.

tbf to Ferguson though, if he was ten years younger he probably would have relished having a crack at them. As it stood, he knew it was time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:50:52 pm
He definitely started well but has lost his way a bit. He can do it at another club.

He was good at the beginning but never a top class player.

Torygraph now saying Arsenal want Sterling as well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:28:55 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Guardiola reminds me of Elon Musk. A man who has convinced himself and his sycophants that he's a philanthropic, self-made, genius who wasn't handed significant financial advantages with dubious moral origins.

I actually have more respect for Guardiola than I do for Elon Musk. I hugely admire what he did at Barcelona and think it's facetious to wave it away as pure luck because he inherited those players. I also think what he's done at Man City is more than just assemble a squad of expensive players, he's an incredible coach with a nuanced tactical mind.

But, like Musk, he's a man dogged by insecurity. He allows himself to be drawn into petty arguments and pays far too much attention to what people think of him. Musk is the privately educated, white South African, whose dad made his fortune from an emerald mine and whose businesses have been bailed out by government grants but clings to the idea that he's the archetypal rags to riches story.

Pep has all the same self-consciousness that comes with building a myth around yourself that you know, deep down, isn't true. He has tried to convince himself that what he's achieved at City has been done on a level playing field and is entirely the result of his coaching staff's brilliance when in reality, unfair advantage has been the cornerstone of everything they've achieved. 

Anyone who subscribes to The Anfield Wrap will have heard Rory Smith repeatedly state that the reason Liverpool get more coverage from journalists is because our story is more interesting. What Pep's done at Man City in the purest footballing sense has been remarkable but he didn't do it with a team who were regularly finishing between 6th and 8th, who'd gone 30 years without winning a title, who'd been hours away from administration a few years earlier and who couldn't compete financially with the top clubs.

He can't complain that he doesn't get the coverage he thinks he deserves when he chooses to manage a club like City. If he wanted respect he could have joined a club like Arsenal and massively improved a team with potential, rather than taking a team that was already winning titles and ensuring they had a python-like stranglehold on the Premier League. It isn't exciting, it isn't romantic and it doesn't capture anyone's imagination. He made his bed, he has to lie in it.
great post, Koplass.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24828 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm
He was good at the beginning but never a top class player.

Torygraph now saying Arsenal want Sterling as well.
Didn't Sterling leave us to win the CL? :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:09:36 pm
Havent they signed Alvarez as well whos meant to be another 9/ false 9? See pep will spend another £200 million this summer which they generate from their amazing commercial legit deals that they have

He's re-invented spending hundreds of millions on top class players. Another stroke of genius from the Spaniard.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Yesterday at 11:49:29 pm
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Guardiola reminds me of Elon Musk. A man who has convinced himself and his sycophants that he's a philanthropic, self-made, genius who wasn't handed significant financial advantages with dubious moral origins.

I actually have more respect for Guardiola than I do for Elon Musk. I hugely admire what he did at Barcelona and think it's facetious to wave it away as pure luck because he inherited those players. I also think what he's done at Man City is more than just assemble a squad of expensive players, he's an incredible coach with a nuanced tactical mind.

But, like Musk, he's a man dogged by insecurity. He allows himself to be drawn into petty arguments and pays far too much attention to what people think of him. Musk is the privately educated, white South African, whose dad made his fortune from an emerald mine and whose businesses have been bailed out by government grants but clings to the idea that he's the archetypal rags to riches story.

Pep has all the same self-consciousness that comes with building a myth around yourself that you know, deep down, isn't true. He has tried to convince himself that what he's achieved at City has been done on a level playing field and is entirely the result of his coaching staff's brilliance when in reality, unfair advantage has been the cornerstone of everything they've achieved. 

Anyone who subscribes to The Anfield Wrap will have heard Rory Smith repeatedly state that the reason Liverpool get more coverage from journalists is because our story is more interesting. What Pep's done at Man City in the purest footballing sense has been remarkable but he didn't do it with a team who were regularly finishing between 6th and 8th, who'd gone 30 years without winning a title, who'd been hours away from administration a few years earlier and who couldn't compete financially with the top clubs.

He can't complain that he doesn't get the coverage he thinks he deserves when he chooses to manage a club like City. If he wanted respect he could have joined a club like Arsenal and massively improved a team with potential, rather than taking a team that was already winning titles and ensuring they had a python-like stranglehold on the Premier League. It isn't exciting, it isn't romantic and it doesn't capture anyone's imagination. He made his bed, he has to lie in it.

Well said.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:44:03 am
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm
It would have been quite funny to see Ferguson still managing and how city have a strangle hold on the league. I'm sure he would have something to say about the whole thing if he was getting beat to the title season after season
It's strange not sure if he ever questioned the nature of Chelsea's spending let alone Man Citys other than maybe the odd jibe. To be fair, when Abramovic came along he sucked it up for a couple of years, rebuilt the team and came back and won 3 in a row (though we should've never let it get to 3).

The only way this gets highlighted is if the big pundits call it out. Shearer won't as Newcastle are part of the new group. Neville won't because he wants the same unlimited cash machine.

As the open letter from SOS to UEFA hinted at, fan and media power is only useful when it benefits the governing bodies. Now super league is gone, they don't give a fuck.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 12:52:50 am
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:36:35 pm
Graphic but accurate. :lmao


I read that in a fat sam voice in my head. I cant sleep now.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 03:54:21 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:10:16 pm
United fans are delighted because they say this will ensure we win fuck all. One for Guardiola that.

How the mighty have fallen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 04:20:34 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:10:16 pm
United fans are delighted because they say this will ensure we win fuck all. One for Guardiola that.

Haha WOW, they really hit rock bottom with that one, it's beyond pathetic. It shows the state of both Manchester clubs actually.

Manchester United and Manchester City, they remind me of two Cinderella's stepsisters.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Today at 05:42:44 am
Quote from: Koplass on Yesterday at 10:54:45 pm
Guardiola reminds me of Elon Musk. A man who has convinced himself and his sycophants that he's a philanthropic, self-made, genius who wasn't handed significant financial advantages with dubious moral origins.

I actually have more respect for Guardiola than I do for Elon Musk. I hugely admire what he did at Barcelona and think it's facetious to wave it away as pure luck because he inherited those players. I also think what he's done at Man City is more than just assemble a squad of expensive players, he's an incredible coach with a nuanced tactical mind.

But, like Musk, he's a man dogged by insecurity. He allows himself to be drawn into petty arguments and pays far too much attention to what people think of him. Musk is the privately educated, white South African, whose dad made his fortune from an emerald mine and whose businesses have been bailed out by government grants but clings to the idea that he's the archetypal rags to riches story.

Pep has all the same self-consciousness that comes with building a myth around yourself that you know, deep down, isn't true. He has tried to convince himself that what he's achieved at City has been done on a level playing field and is entirely the result of his coaching staff's brilliance when in reality, unfair advantage has been the cornerstone of everything they've achieved. 

Anyone who subscribes to The Anfield Wrap will have heard Rory Smith repeatedly state that the reason Liverpool get more coverage from journalists is because our story is more interesting. What Pep's done at Man City in the purest footballing sense has been remarkable but he didn't do it with a team who were regularly finishing between 6th and 8th, who'd gone 30 years without winning a title, who'd been hours away from administration a few years earlier and who couldn't compete financially with the top clubs.

He can't complain that he doesn't get the coverage he thinks he deserves when he chooses to manage a club like City. If he wanted respect he could have joined a club like Arsenal and massively improved a team with potential, rather than taking a team that was already winning titles and ensuring they had a python-like stranglehold on the Premier League. It isn't exciting, it isn't romantic and it doesn't capture anyone's imagination. He made his bed, he has to lie in it.
Strange comment. I've no idea why you've dragged Elon Musk of all people into this, not least because I can't remember either him or Pep ever claiming theirs were rags to riches stories. Musk's companies haven't been bailed out by government grants either - Tesla took out a loan as part of a government scheme to promote electric vehicles which it repaid early while SpaceX is a government contractor. It's not exactly the unlimited purse Guardiola's had to play with at City.
