Guardiola reminds me of Elon Musk. A man who has convinced himself and his sycophants that he's a philanthropic, self-made, genius who wasn't handed significant financial advantages with dubious moral origins.



I actually have more respect for Guardiola than I do for Elon Musk. I hugely admire what he did at Barcelona and think it's facetious to wave it away as pure luck because he inherited those players. I also think what he's done at Man City is more than just assemble a squad of expensive players, he's an incredible coach with a nuanced tactical mind.



But, like Musk, he's a man dogged by insecurity. He allows himself to be drawn into petty arguments and pays far too much attention to what people think of him. Musk is the privately educated, white South African, whose dad made his fortune from an emerald mine and whose businesses have been bailed out by government grants but clings to the idea that he's the archetypal rags to riches story.



Pep has all the same self-consciousness that comes with building a myth around yourself that you know, deep down, isn't true. He has tried to convince himself that what he's achieved at City has been done on a level playing field and is entirely the result of his coaching staff's brilliance when in reality, unfair advantage has been the cornerstone of everything they've achieved.



Anyone who subscribes to The Anfield Wrap will have heard Rory Smith repeatedly state that the reason Liverpool get more coverage from journalists is because our story is more interesting. What Pep's done at Man City in the purest footballing sense has been remarkable but he didn't do it with a team who were regularly finishing between 6th and 8th, who'd gone 30 years without winning a title, who'd been hours away from administration a few years earlier and who couldn't compete financially with the top clubs.



He can't complain that he doesn't get the coverage he thinks he deserves when he chooses to manage a club like City. If he wanted respect he could have joined a club like Arsenal and massively improved a team with potential, rather than taking a team that was already winning titles and ensuring they had a python-like stranglehold on the Premier League. It isn't exciting, it isn't romantic and it doesn't capture anyone's imagination. He made his bed, he has to lie in it.