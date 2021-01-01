« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 616 617 618 619 620 [621]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers  (Read 1576312 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,063
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24800 on: Today at 09:10:16 pm »
United fans are delighted because they say this will ensure we win fuck all. One for Guardiola that.
Logged

Offline lukeb1981

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24801 on: Today at 09:30:02 pm »
Is his Da  solely looking after him now since the other fat fuck kicked the bucket.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,726
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24802 on: Today at 09:35:09 pm »
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 09:30:02 pm
Is his Da  solely looking after him now since the other fat fuck kicked the bucket.

some reports in the media since then suggest Riolas cousin and lawyer are now looking after his clients. No idea how that works with the disgusting agents fees, but being as Abu Dhabi where happy to pay that 30 mill to Riola, no reason why his family/lawyer would decide not to also take it!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,979
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24803 on: Today at 09:35:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:10:16 pm
United fans are delighted because they say this will ensure we win fuck all. One for Guardiola that.

If Man Utd fans really feel that way, we are the only big club left in England. These are the days ...
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24804 on: Today at 09:38:02 pm »
I think Pep can't process or understand why his ManC teams don't get the adulation and following that his teams got at Bayern and Barca. He probably takes for granted that those teams had huge followings before and after he left because their big and historically great teams which ManC clearly is not. If we take yesterday for instance it seemed like a 60-70% full stadium watching a testimonial play out and nobody caring even though his team was securing a win that will probably win them a title. That should be cause for huge celebration, right? Instead it was like a morgue and everybody left right away without any commotion at all. So he's left grasping at straws and acting like a deranged person about why his "beautiful" football doesn't get the respect he thinks it should get.

I hope it drives him mad. Honestly not sure there's anything more fitting for him at this point in his career after the absurdity of the Catalan independence bullshit while working for Abu Dhabi. It's just a poisoned chalice for him now that will hopefully keep getting fouler and fouler.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:39:44 pm by Dave McCoy »
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,112
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24805 on: Today at 09:47:41 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:05:10 pm
This has just been put on Tariq Panja's twitter account. Inside this report there are a number of files about Man City's ties with Abu Dhabi, it also mentions the ongoing investigation by the Premier League which is currently continuing.

tariq panja
@tariqpanja
The devil is in the detail. Not sure he will have had the chance to go through all of this. But Der Spiegel last monthly published the documents for anyone, Pep, or otherwise to have a look for themselves. (Man City have always denied wrongdoing).

https://t.co/61w6mZ9oxF

Nothing will happen. The right pockets have been lined much like the Russian did and now Newcastle are doing. Cess pit of a league to be honest.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24806 on: Today at 09:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:38:02 pm
I think Pep can't process or understand why his ManC teams don't get the adulation and following that his teams got at Bayern and Barca. He probably takes for granted that those teams had huge followings before and after he left because their big and historically great teams which ManC clearly is not. If we take yesterday for instance it seemed like a 60-70% full stadium watching a testimonial play out and nobody caring even though his team was securing a win that will probably win them a title. That should be cause for huge celebration, right? Instead it was like a morgue and everybody left right away without any commotion at all. So he's left grasping at straws and acting like a deranged person about why his "beautiful" football doesn't get the respect he thinks it should get.

I hope it drives him mad. Honestly not sure there's anything more fitting for him at this point in his career after the absurdity of the Catalan independence bullshit while working for Abu Dhabi. It's just a poisoned chalice for him now that will hopefully keep getting fouler and fouler.

Rory Smith had a show on TAW talking about this. Well before the dawn of the Pep era City was put out by they Mighty Reds. Thy were upset way back in 2014 when they pipped us. Papers flew off the shelves about the Red Arrows. NO ONE CARES PEP!  :wanker
Logged

Online Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,631
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24807 on: Today at 09:48:47 pm »
It appears the glee of seeing City pipping us to titles has caused the red mancs to forget that they too have been cheated out of titles by the Arab's chequebook 

Someone should remind them that Ole would have won the title last season if it wasn't for their blue mercenary brethren poisoning the sport with blood money

As would Mourinho in 2018, and Ferguson in 2012. There's no actual winners in any of this. We've all lost out thanks to City's sportswash 
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,112
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24808 on: Today at 09:50:42 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 08:03:26 pm
I wonder if something will change after they win another 4-5 titles. You'd think it's in the PL's best interest to avoid a Ligue 1 situation in which the sheer existence of a title race is a rare pleasure.

That or they'll just beg more oil states to buy clubs.

When United fail to make top 4 a couple of seasons in a row something may happen but then of course a back door into the Champions league has already been floated for them by UEFA.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,063
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24809 on: Today at 09:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:48:47 pm
It appears the glee of seeing City pipping us to titles has caused the red mancs to forget that they too have been cheated out of titles by the Arab's chequebook 

Someone should remind them that Ole would have won the title last season if it wasn't for their blue mercenary brethren poisoning the sport with blood money

As would Mourinho in 2018, and Ferguson in 2012. There's no actual winners in any of this. We've all lost out thanks to City's sportswash 

Few days ago I was mentioning how sportswashers  had actually affected United as well, costing them 4 titles. But i totally forgot about last season and the season under Mourinho when they finished second. So thats 6 titles Utd have missed out on, a record they would have for absolutely ages.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24810 on: Today at 10:02:53 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:32:03 pm
The point is though, the evidence is there so there is no excuse for the likes of Guardiola to not know what goes at Manchester City.

This. Pep knows what the club is. He knows exactly why they dont get the respect he craves. Hes happily complicit in it all. Likely getting consulting fees on top of his wages.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,784
  • RedOrDead
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24811 on: Today at 10:09:36 pm »
Havent they signed Alvarez as well whos meant to be another 9/ false 9? See pep will spend another £200 million this summer which they generate from their amazing commercial legit deals that they have
Logged

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24812 on: Today at 10:10:45 pm »
Out of interest are other forums / clubs also fully against the Man City 'way' or do they not give a shit
I'd love clubs to boo them at every away ground they go to, have banners in about their off the pitch activities
Get a global audience on their back
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,535
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24813 on: Today at 10:12:48 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 10:10:45 pm
Out of interest are other forums / clubs also fully against the Man City 'way' or do they not give a shit
I'd love clubs to boo them at every away ground they go to, have banners in about their off the pitch activities
Get a global audience on their back
They don't care because they aren't competing with City, only we are. If any of them got into a title race? They might change their tune.

From what I've seen United fans are basically saying, "This is shit but at least it stops Liverpool".
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 616 617 618 619 620 [621]   Go Up
« previous next »
 