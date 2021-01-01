I think Pep can't process or understand why his ManC teams don't get the adulation and following that his teams got at Bayern and Barca. He probably takes for granted that those teams had huge followings before and after he left because their big and historically great teams which ManC clearly is not. If we take yesterday for instance it seemed like a 60-70% full stadium watching a testimonial play out and nobody caring even though his team was securing a win that will probably win them a title. That should be cause for huge celebration, right? Instead it was like a morgue and everybody left right away without any commotion at all. So he's left grasping at straws and acting like a deranged person about why his "beautiful" football doesn't get the respect he thinks it should get.



I hope it drives him mad. Honestly not sure there's anything more fitting for him at this point in his career after the absurdity of the Catalan independence bullshit while working for Abu Dhabi. It's just a poisoned chalice for him now that will hopefully keep getting fouler and fouler.