Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,417
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24760 on: Today at 07:04:53 pm
He thinks Man City is a stepping stone club to where he really want's to go.  ;D
SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24761 on: Today at 07:09:58 pm
well he's seen City's CL record hasn't he?  :)
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24762 on: Today at 07:15:51 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:01:26 pm
Makes no sense.

Why? Madrid are bigger than City.
Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,307
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24763 on: Today at 07:16:55 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:15:51 pm
Why? Madrid are bigger than City.
think she means that hes  putting off madrid just to end up there anyway
rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,218
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24764 on: Today at 07:18:16 pm
Players at his level and reputation dont need stepping stones. Haaland fucked up trying to be greedy and mbappe is probably the better and fitter option
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,207
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24765 on: Today at 07:20:22 pm
Pep did a good stiff upper lip after the cl loss but hes crushed. Waay off balance.

Here's an actual clip of him talking to big ears in his head.

https://youtu.be/hnzHtm1jhL4
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,117
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24766 on: Today at 07:22:56 pm
Others are saying Madrid are no longer as interested in Haaland as he's having to play with injections to get him through the season. I think going to City will absolutely wreck him with the Premier League being so physical.
DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,192
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24767 on: Today at 07:26:49 pm
Man City setting out to buy another league title. Bet no one investigates this transfer either, even though Haland will get something like a £100m
Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24768 on: Today at 07:28:57 pm
Absolutely gross numbers banded about.
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24769 on: Today at 07:29:06 pm
Maybe no other club would pay the extra agent and Daddy fees. Isnt Alf Inge getting something like £40-£50m?
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,060
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24770 on: Today at 07:29:56 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:15:51 pm
Why? Madrid are bigger than City.

Yes but Madrid is his dream but he is worried if he signs for them he ends up there forever but he goes to City as its a stepping stone to get to Madrid.
DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,192
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24771 on: Today at 07:30:07 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:05:10 pm
This has just been put on Tariq Panja's twitter account. Inside this report there are a number of files about Man City's ties with Abu Dhabi, it also mentions the ongoing investigation by the Premier League which is currently continuing.

tariq panja
@tariqpanja
The devil is in the detail. Not sure he will have had the chance to go through all of this. But Der Spiegel last monthly published the documents for anyone, Pep, or otherwise to have a look for themselves. (Man City have always denied wrongdoing).

https://t.co/61w6mZ9oxF
That investigation will never be concluded, that is how the PL is dealing with the problem.
Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 457
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24772 on: Today at 07:30:47 pm
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 07:18:16 pm
Players at his level and reputation dont need stepping stones. Haaland fucked up trying to be greedy and mbappe is probably the better and fitter option

Id rather have MBappe but again the numbers he's getting are outrageous. Both clubs with sketchy owners.

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,117
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24773 on: Today at 07:32:03 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:30:07 pm
That investigation will never be concluded, that is how the PL is dealing with the problem.

The point is though, the evidence is there so there is no excuse for the likes of Guardiola to not know what goes at Manchester City. 
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,027
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24774 on: Today at 07:32:34 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:42:20 pm
There is no time limit. It might be the beginning of the end for them.

The Premier League allowed the Saudis to pass its fit and proper owners test, they allowed a leveraged buyout of Burnley that has emptied their bank account of upwards of £50 million, Everton are so far in breach of FFP its untrue, so I wouldn't hold your breath expecting them to do anything to City.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,734
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24775 on: Today at 07:39:31 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:29:06 pm
Maybe no other club would pay the extra agent and Daddy fees. Isnt Alf Inge getting something like £40-£50m?

He does probably have a knee replacement op to pay for.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,619
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24776 on: Today at 07:41:28 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:29:56 pm
Yes but Madrid is his dream but he is worried if he signs for them he ends up there forever but he goes to City as its a stepping stone to get to Madrid.

Makes perfect sense.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,027
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24777 on: Today at 07:41:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:39:31 pm
He does probably have a knee replacement op to pay for.

Have that you c*nt ;D

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,417
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24778 on: Today at 07:42:27 pm
Damn NHS waiting lists.  He's been needing one for 20 years or so?
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,027
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24779 on: Today at 07:45:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:42:27 pm
Damn NHS waiting lists.  He's been needing one for 20 years or so?

He's going for the $6million one this time.
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24780 on: Today at 07:45:42 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:05:10 pm
This has just been put on Tariq Panja's twitter account. Inside this report there are a number of files about Man City's ties with Abu Dhabi, it also mentions the ongoing investigation by the Premier League which is currently continuing.

tariq panja
@tariqpanja
The devil is in the detail. Not sure he will have had the chance to go through all of this. But Der Spiegel last monthly published the documents for anyone, Pep, or otherwise to have a look for themselves. (Man City have always denied wrongdoing).

https://t.co/61w6mZ9oxF
Is he a Liverpool fan tho?
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,117
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24781 on: Today at 07:46:49 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:45:42 pm
Is he a Liverpool fan tho?

What does that matter? Also, I have no idea to be honest.
ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,003
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24782 on: Today at 07:48:25 pm
HAALAND FAILS MEDICAL DUE TO ASTHMA

Liverpool fans accused of poisoning air

Genius manager Pep backs drug use in scandal special
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,027
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24783 on: Today at 07:49:36 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 07:48:25 pm
HAALAND FAILS MEDICAL DUE TO ASTHMA

Liverpool fans accused of poisoning air

Genius manager Pep backs drug use in scandal special


;D
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,977
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24784 on: Today at 07:51:01 pm
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,027
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24785 on: Today at 07:51:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:46:49 pm
What does that matter? Also, I have no idea to be honest.

It'll be "biased, dole cheating, bin Dipper spreads fake news about upstanding Manchester City of corruption" accusations if he is a red
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24786 on: Today at 07:52:22 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:46:49 pm
What does that matter? Also, I have no idea to be honest.

I assume hes taking the piss about Guardiolas recent weird comments where hes of the (heavily misguided) view that everyone in the media is a Liverpool fan.
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24787 on: Today at 07:57:50 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:46:49 pm
What does that matter? Also, I have no idea to be honest.
Pep accusing everyone of being Liverpool fans, I wouldnt be surprised if he said the same about the linked article.
Its actually unfathomable  how they have got away with it. Particularly the owner investment. Its so clear they have paid their own sponsorships.
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24788 on: Today at 07:59:14 pm
cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,719
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24789 on: Today at 08:03:26 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:30:07 pm
That investigation will never be concluded, that is how the PL is dealing with the problem.

I wonder if something will change after they win another 4-5 titles. You'd think it's in the PL's best interest to avoid a Ligue 1 situation in which the sheer existence of a title race is a rare pleasure.

That or they'll just beg more oil states to buy clubs.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,912
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24790 on: Today at 08:14:57 pm
What was it one player said when asked why he had joined a club?  "I'm here to learn a new type of currency"

Can't remember who it was.
I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,146
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24791 on: Today at 08:16:38 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 08:03:26 pm
I wonder if something will change after they win another 4-5 titles. You'd think it's in the PL's best interest to avoid a Ligue 1 situation in which the sheer existence of a title race is a rare pleasure.

That or they'll just beg more oil states to buy clubs.
Unfortunately they'll have Newcastle up there as well in a few years. This league stinks, too much money has ruined it.
OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24792 on: Today at 08:16:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:01:26 pm
Makes no sense.

Madrid told him to go to City as they can not afford him and Mbappe this summer. City get him for two seasons before his release clause clause kicks in. Sounds like two clubs in cahoots to me.
JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,006
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24793 on: Today at 08:19:19 pm
So Klopp has said Haaland transfer to Abu Dhabi will set new levels. City fans already saying, but his release clause is only £65m, Liverpool paid more than the for VVD. What we didnt do tho is pay nearly £100m extra in fees to agents and Virgils Dad. We dont pay Virgil in excess of £350k/ week plus extra consultancy roles more than doubling that. We also dont pay transfer fees/wages from fake, over inflated sponsorships. But yeah, the release clause is only £65m.
DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,192
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24794 on: Today at 08:29:37 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 08:03:26 pm
I wonder if something will change after they win another 4-5 titles. You'd think it's in the PL's best interest to avoid a Ligue 1 situation in which the sheer existence of a title race is a rare pleasure.

That or they'll just beg more oil states to buy clubs.
You are joking, right? You think the FA gives a fiddler's fuck about then integrity of the competition? All they care about is that the gravy train keeps pulling into gravy boat station.

"What's that Newcastle? You have a buyer, but they are from a despotic autocracy and their sole interest is to extend their political machinations from a local sphere onto an international stage? Sportswashing you say, from yet another dictatorship with a dubious human rights record, keen to use the popularity of football to cover their shame and deflect from their criminality? I dunno, sounds a bit off... but I do notice a large ship of gravy you have there, perhaps if you were to give me some, just enough to wet my beak????... THAT'S IT, YOU FUCKING SLAGS, SPLATTER MY TITS AND FACE WITH YOUR GLORIOUS SAUCE, FUCK THE PREMIERSHIP, I LOVES ME A GRAVY BATH"
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,140
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24795 on: Today at 08:35:33 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:04:53 pm
He thinks Man City is a stepping stone club to where he really want's to go.  ;D
Small Clubs generally are stepping stones to big Clubs, so he's not wrong there.
Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,140
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24796 on: Today at 08:36:35 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:29:37 pm
You are joking, right? You think the FA gives a fiddler's fuck about then integrity of the competition? All they care about is that the gravy train keeps pulling into gravy boat station.

"What's that Newcastle? You have a buyer, but they are from a despotic autocracy and their sole interest is to extend their political machinations from a local sphere onto an international stage? Sportswashing you say, from yet another dictatorship with a dubious human rights record, keen to use the popularity of football to cover their shame and deflect from their criminality? I dunno, sounds a bit off... but I do notice a large ship of gravy you have there, perhaps if you were to give me some, just enough to wet my beak????... THAT'S IT, YOU FUCKING SLAGS, SPLATTER MY TITS AND FACE WITH YOUR GLORIOUS SAUCE, FUCK THE PREMIERSHIP, I LOVES ME A GRAVY BATH"
Graphic but accurate. :lmao
OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24797 on: Today at 08:39:42 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:29:37 pm
You are joking, right? You think the FA gives a fiddler's fuck about then integrity of the competition? All they care about is that the gravy train keeps pulling into gravy boat station.

"What's that Newcastle? You have a buyer, but they are from a despotic autocracy and their sole interest is to extend their political machinations from a local sphere onto an international stage? Sportswashing you say, from yet another dictatorship with a dubious human rights record, keen to use the popularity of football to cover their shame and deflect from their criminality? I dunno, sounds a bit off... but I do notice a large ship of gravy you have there, perhaps if you were to give me some, just enough to wet my beak????... THAT'S IT, YOU FUCKING SLAGS, SPLATTER MY TITS AND FACE WITH YOUR GLORIOUS SAUCE, FUCK THE PREMIERSHIP, I LOVES ME A GRAVY BATH"

It's all due to Klopp and the machine he has created that more isn't being made of it. The PL brass must thank whatever it is they worship every day that Klopp is here. If he wasn't City would be winning their 5th in a row with an average winning point total ,at a minimum, in the high teens. It's beyond a joke and they must know it. Has to be why they let the Saudi's in. They know City is out of control and easiest move to just let in another sports washing nightmare to make it look competitive.
