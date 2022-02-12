You are joking, right? You think the FA gives a fiddler's fuck about then integrity of the competition? All they care about is that the gravy train keeps pulling into gravy boat station.



"What's that Newcastle? You have a buyer, but they are from a despotic autocracy and their sole interest is to extend their political machinations from a local sphere onto an international stage? Sportswashing you say, from yet another dictatorship with a dubious human rights record, keen to use the popularity of football to cover their shame and deflect from their criminality? I dunno, sounds a bit off... but I do notice a large ship of gravy you have there, perhaps if you were to give me some, just enough to wet my beak? ... THAT'S IT, YOU FUCKING SLAGS, SPLATTER MY TITS AND FACE WITH YOUR GLORIOUS SAUCE, FUCK THE PREMIERSHIP, I LOVES ME A GRAVY BATH"



It's all due to Klopp and the machine he has created that more isn't being made of it. The PL brass must thank whatever it is they worship every day that Klopp is here. If he wasn't City would be winning their 5th in a row with an average winning point total ,at a minimum, in the high teens. It's beyond a joke and they must know it. Has to be why they let the Saudi's in. They know City is out of control and easiest move to just let in another sports washing nightmare to make it look competitive.