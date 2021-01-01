Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.



Why would we not be upset? Im not bothered about the frauds comments, he is an absolute lunatic. Im not upset about us possibly not winning the league.What I am upset about is having to compete with the biggest cheats the game has ever known. A Horrific state-owned, self-sponsoring sportswashing cess pit that continually get away with cheating. Thats what upsets me. Im upset about them destroying the game I grew up with, I watched us win trophy after trophy in the 80s and it was great. I watched us not win the league for 29 years and it was tough watching at times but it was fine, cos Im a Liverpool fan and I was still watching my team, there was always the hope we would get back on our perch. Now tho, these c*nts have wrecked the game. Klopp has been the only manager to even get close to those cheats in the last 5 years. The rest of the league have no hope of catching up, ever, with the obvious exception of the other horrific state owned club one day.Thats why I get upset, this is not sport anymore. Its just sportswashing and we are having to compete with a nation state.