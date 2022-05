Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.



Why would we not be upset? I’m not bothered about the fraud’s comments, he is an absolute lunatic. I’m not upset about us possibly not winning the league.What I am upset about is having to compete with the biggest cheats the game has ever known. A Horrific state-owned, self-sponsoring sportswashing cess pit that continually get away with cheating. That’s what upsets me. I’m upset about them destroying the game I grew up with, I watched us win trophy after trophy in the 80’s and it was great. I watched us not win the league for 29 years and it was tough watching at times but it was fine, cos I’m a Liverpool fan and I was still watching my team, there was always the hope we would get back on our perch. Now tho, these c*nts have wrecked the game. Klopp has been the only manager to even get close to those cheats in the last 5 years. The rest of the league have no hope of catching up, ever, with the obvious exception of the other horrific state owned club one day.That’s why I get upset, this is not sport anymore. It’s just sportswashing and we are having to compete with a nation state.