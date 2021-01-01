« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24680 on: Today at 02:03:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:53:18 pm
The thing is he actually respects us a lot but he's jealous of how big we are. I remember him congratulating us after Brendan got us into the top 4 which is something he didn't have to do.
I do think he respects us. He's not an idiot, and only footballing idiots do not respect Liverpool.

However, he knows for a multitude of reasons he's riding the wrong horse. Even if he gets over the finish line first, he still knows our horse has all the history, the pedigree and the prestige. They all know it, that's why they've never actually enjoyed a moment of their off-the-peg success and walk around with faces like a smacked arse.

He's sleeping with Katie Price, but thinking of Sophia Loren in her prime.

Despite the embarrassment of riches lavished on him by the pneumatic Pricey, he's always going to be jealous of Sophia.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24681 on: Today at 02:15:46 pm
Well, here's a sickening read: https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4659317/as-man-city-near-fourth-premier-league-title-in-five-yearstheyre-more-than-just-liverpool-spoilers

Being in the US and not spending much time with the UK media...is the common attitude toward City not "They've blatantly cheated and spent billions of dollars of oil/slave money to win, so the only time they're worth discussing is when they fail?" Because how could it not be that?
Quote from: cptrios on March 10, 2012, 06:22:45 pm
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24682 on: Today at 02:17:11 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:44:13 pm
Can confirm that Pep is still bald, and a massive fraud. Very bad combination, no wonder he's so bitter.

And a convicted drug cheat who failed two drug tests  :wave
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24683 on: Today at 02:24:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:03:00 pm
I do think he respects us. He's not an idiot, and only footballing idiots do not respect Liverpool.

However, he knows for a multitude of reasons he's riding the wrong horse. Even if he gets over the finish line first, he still knows our horse has all the history, the pedigree and the prestige. They all know it, that's why they've never actually enjoyed a moment of their off-the-peg success and walk around with faces like a smacked arse.

He's sleeping with Katie Price, but thinking of Sophia Loren in her prime.

Despite the embarrassment of riches lavished on him by the pneumatic Pricey, he's always going to be jealous of Sophia.

Loads on here are going "who the fuck is that?" ;D
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24684 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:15:46 pm
Well, here's a sickening read: https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4659317/as-man-city-near-fourth-premier-league-title-in-five-yearstheyre-more-than-just-liverpool-spoilers

Being in the US and not spending much time with the UK media...is the common attitude toward City not "They've blatantly cheated and spent billions of dollars of oil/slave money to win, so the only time they're worth discussing is when they fail?" Because how could it not be that?

UK media is right up their arses. They have successfully sportwashed the club and no-one gives a fuck. The UK has a corrupt government and corrupt media, nothing will ever be said.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24685 on: Today at 02:26:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:24:10 pm
Loads on here are going "who the fuck is that?" ;D
True. 😃

I'll cover it by saying she was always beautiful, classy, elegant and adored by millions.  :-*
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24686 on: Today at 02:28:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:26:17 pm
UK media is right up their arses. They have successfully sportwashed the club and no-one gives a fuck. The UK has a corrupt government and corrupt media, nothing will ever be said.
In a nutshell. It's the same with Saudi FC and their murderous regime. They will eventually be dining at the winner's table and no-one will bat an eyelid.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24687 on: Today at 02:33:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:24:10 pm
Loads on here are going "who the fuck is that?" ;D

and the rest of us are thinking 'surely he meant Brigitte Bardot'
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24688 on: Today at 02:35:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:26:17 pm
UK media is right up their arses. They have successfully sportwashed the club and no-one gives a fuck. The UK has a corrupt government and corrupt media, nothing will ever be said.
It took a psychopath sending in an army of butchers to invade a neighbouring country and then raping and murdering old ladies and children before this country could even be arsed addressing the Abramovich sportswash. Our corrupt and morally bankrupt government and media will bend over for anyone who will pay enough.

Good old Blighty, eh.  ::)

No wonder so many here class themselves as Scouse, not English.

My cousin has had exchange students stay from places like Germany and Czech Republic. He's educated plenty on why so many here adhere to the Scouse not English mindset. They get it.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24689 on: Today at 02:35:41 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:33:06 pm
and the rest of us are thinking 'surely he meant Brigitte Bardot'
I was thinking more Marlene Dietrich  ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24690 on: Today at 02:36:06 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:33:06 pm
and the rest of us are thinking 'surely he meant Brigitte Bardot'
She crossed my mind too, but I'm more of a brunette lover than blonde. 😍

Dark and mysterious gets me every time. 🥰
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24691 on: Today at 02:37:53 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:35:41 pm
I was thinking more Marlene Dietrich  ;)

dude, i didn't think anyone was left alive to remember that far back
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24692 on: Today at 02:40:04 pm
How funny would it be if Diaz was out for the season and the Ake/Fernandinho partnership dropped four points in the last 3 games?
Quote from: susie_dent on twitter

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24693 on: Today at 02:40:55 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:35:41 pm
I was thinking more Marlene Dietrich  ;)

This thread has taken an interesting turn
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24694 on: Today at 02:41:50 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:40:04 pm
How funny would it be if Diaz Dias was out for the season and the Ake/Fernandinho partnership dropped four points in the last 3 games?

about as likely as son of spion and me walking into a bar with sophie loren and bridgett bardot on our arms

when they were hot
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24695 on: Today at 02:41:55 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:40:04 pm
How funny would it be if Diaz was out for the season and the Ake/Fernandinho partnership dropped four points in the last 3 games?

It'd probably be better for us if it was Dias injured rather than Diaz!  :lickin
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24696 on: Today at 02:42:27 pm
Quote from:
It took a psychopath sending in an army of butchers to invade a neighbouring country and then raping and murdering old ladies and children before this country could even be arsed addressing the Abramovich sportswash. Our corrupt and morally bankrupt government and media will bend over for anyone who will pay enough.

Good old Blighty, eh.  ::)

No wonder so many here class themselves as Scouse, not English.

My cousin has had exchange students stay from places like Germany and Czech Republic. He's educated plenty on why so many here adhere to the Scouse not English mindset. They get it.

Just to clarify, are you implying that all English are the same, apart from Scousers?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24697 on: Today at 02:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 02:37:53 pm
dude, i didn't think anyone was left alive to remember that far back
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 02:40:55 pm
This thread has taken an interesting turn
;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24698 on: Today at 02:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:26:53 pm
True. 😃

I'll cover it by saying she was always beautiful, classy, elegant and adored by millions.  :-*
The Liverpool FC of actresses then?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24699 on: Today at 02:47:49 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:41:55 pm
It'd probably be better for us if it was Dias injured rather than Diaz!  :lickin

I did start reading that post thinking WTF is Roy on about there, the mentalist ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24700 on: Today at 02:50:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:35:41 pm
I was thinking more Marlene Dietrich  ;)

Always had you down as a Lady Godiva man Terry.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24701 on: Today at 02:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:50:09 pm
Always had you down as a Lady Godiva man Terry.
I wouldn't kick her off her horse, like.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24702 on: Today at 02:54:02 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:40:04 pm
How funny would it be if Diaz was out for the season and the Ake/Fernandinho partnership dropped four points in the last 3 games?
I'd laugh me head off.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24703 on: Today at 02:55:19 pm »
Is there a chance he actually melts down completely in the next three games? Maybe he will do something mental like he usually does in champions league games. KDB at CB
YNWA

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24704 on: Today at 02:55:21 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:46:15 pm
The Liverpool FC of actresses then?
Absolutely. 😎
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24705 on: Today at 02:55:29 pm »
Who cares?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24706 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:50:09 pm
Always had you down as a Lady Godiva man Terry.
Thats odd as Id always had you down as a MacGvyer man, Nick. In this episode hes using a paper clip to get the nits out of your Pyabbs.
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24707 on: Today at 02:57:55 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:55:19 pm
Is there a chance he actually melts down completely in the next three games? Maybe he will do something mental like he usually does in champions league games. KDB at CB

Maybe, but against weaker opposition it's not usually an issue. I think their is a chance they get caught on the counter early against any of the remaining opposition, that's when it will get interesting
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24708 on: Today at 02:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:42:27 pm
Just to clarify, are you implying that all English are the same, apart from Scousers?
Of course not.

I'm talking more of the morally bankrupt establishment and the vast swathes of the media that support and promote it.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24709 on: Today at 03:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 02:57:05 pm
Thats odd as Id always had you down as a MacGvyer man, Nick. In this episode hes using a paper clip to get the nits out of your Pyabbs.

Possibly my favourite episode that one. :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24710 on: Today at 03:11:55 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 02:55:19 pm
Is there a chance he actually melts down completely in the next three games? Maybe he will do something mental like he usually does in champions league games. KDB at CB
Seeing us win our 2nd since he came will do his bald head in.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24711 on: Today at 03:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:23:37 pm
They'll brute force a CL win eventually. I just hope they don't beT us along the way to it.
Hmmm. Wasnt that long ago you could say the same about PSG. But they look even further away than ever before.

City under Guardiola are just a big fat bluebottle going at a window pane. Bang *thud* bang *thud* etc.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24712 on: Today at 03:23:50 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24713 on: Today at 03:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:26:53 pm
True. 😃

I'll cover it by saying she was always beautiful, classy, elegant and adored by millions.  :-*

Ulla Klopp the other week when Jurgen signed :)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24714 on: Today at 03:33:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm
Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.

There is a difference between being upset and wanting to correct such utter rubbish though, anyone not looking to troll the thread would generally agree that there is more of the latter going on here.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24715 on: Today at 03:40:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:09:36 pm
Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.
Why would we not be upset? Im not bothered about the frauds comments, he is an absolute lunatic. Im not upset about us possibly not winning the league.
What I am upset about is having to compete with the biggest cheats the game has ever known. A Horrific state-owned, self-sponsoring sportswashing cess pit that continually get away with cheating. Thats what upsets me. Im upset about them destroying the game I grew up with, I watched us win trophy after trophy in the 80s and it was great. I watched us not win the league for 29 years and it was tough watching at times but it was fine, cos Im a Liverpool fan and I was still watching my team, there was always the hope we would get back on our perch.  Now tho, these c*nts have wrecked the game. Klopp has been the only manager to even get close to those cheats in the last 5 years. The rest of the league have no hope of catching up, ever, with the obvious exception of the other horrific state owned club one day.
Thats why I get upset, this is not sport anymore. Its just sportswashing and we are having to compete with a nation state.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24716 on: Today at 03:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:55:13 pm
The regime in the UAE will eventually collapse (not in the short term mind you) the world will move away from oil and gas which drives their economy and the Middle East will practically become uninhabitable due to Climate Change they're not going to have a pot to piss in let alone fund a football club to the tune of billions.

As if they'll sit around and do nothing, they have the finances to invest in new tech so they can keep rinsing the world, maybe a world powered by laughs from another comedy European cup exit?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24717 on: Today at 03:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:09:13 pm
Possibly my favourite episode that one. :D
:D
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
« Reply #24718 on: Today at 04:08:55 pm »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 12:57:55 pm
absolutely he is. Imagine playing some of the best football Europe has ever seen and he turns around to see 20% of the stadium is empty, and the people that are there aren't making any noise until a "hooray" after a goal goes in.

To be fair to the crowd, they are probably quiet as they are dying for a pee after all those prematch pints of water.  ;D
