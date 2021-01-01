« previous next »
The thing is he actually respects us a lot but he's jealous of how big we are. I remember him congratulating us after Brendan got us into the top 4 which is something he didn't have to do.
I do think he respects us. He's not an idiot, and only footballing idiots do not respect Liverpool.

However, he knows for a multitude of reasons he's riding the wrong horse. Even if he gets over the finish line first, he still knows our horse has all the history, the pedigree and the prestige. They all know it, that's why they've never actually enjoyed a moment of their off-the-peg success and walk around with faces like a smacked arse.

He's sleeping with Katie Price, but thinking of Sophia Loren in her prime.

Despite the embarrassment of riches lavished on him by the pneumatic Pricey, he's always going to be jealous of Sophia.
Well, here's a sickening read: https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4659317/as-man-city-near-fourth-premier-league-title-in-five-yearstheyre-more-than-just-liverpool-spoilers

Being in the US and not spending much time with the UK media...is the common attitude toward City not "They've blatantly cheated and spent billions of dollars of oil/slave money to win, so the only time they're worth discussing is when they fail?" Because how could it not be that?
Can confirm that Pep is still bald, and a massive fraud. Very bad combination, no wonder he's so bitter.

And a convicted drug cheat who failed two drug tests  :wave
I do think he respects us. He's not an idiot, and only footballing idiots do not respect Liverpool.

However, he knows for a multitude of reasons he's riding the wrong horse. Even if he gets over the finish line first, he still knows our horse has all the history, the pedigree and the prestige. They all know it, that's why they've never actually enjoyed a moment of their off-the-peg success and walk around with faces like a smacked arse.

He's sleeping with Katie Price, but thinking of Sophia Loren in her prime.

Despite the embarrassment of riches lavished on him by the pneumatic Pricey, he's always going to be jealous of Sophia.

Loads on here are going "who the fuck is that?" ;D
Well, here's a sickening read: https://www.espn.com/soccer/english-premier-league/story/4659317/as-man-city-near-fourth-premier-league-title-in-five-yearstheyre-more-than-just-liverpool-spoilers

Being in the US and not spending much time with the UK media...is the common attitude toward City not "They've blatantly cheated and spent billions of dollars of oil/slave money to win, so the only time they're worth discussing is when they fail?" Because how could it not be that?

UK media is right up their arses. They have successfully sportwashed the club and no-one gives a fuck. The UK has a corrupt government and corrupt media, nothing will ever be said.
Loads on here are going "who the fuck is that?" ;D
True. 😃

I'll cover it by saying she was always beautiful, classy, elegant and adored by millions.  :-*
UK media is right up their arses. They have successfully sportwashed the club and no-one gives a fuck. The UK has a corrupt government and corrupt media, nothing will ever be said.
In a nutshell. It's the same with Saudi FC and their murderous regime. They will eventually be dining at the winner's table and no-one will bat an eyelid.
Loads on here are going "who the fuck is that?" ;D

and the rest of us are thinking 'surely he meant Brigitte Bardot'
UK media is right up their arses. They have successfully sportwashed the club and no-one gives a fuck. The UK has a corrupt government and corrupt media, nothing will ever be said.
It took a psychopath sending in an army of butchers to invade a neighbouring country and then raping and murdering old ladies and children before this country could even be arsed addressing the Abramovich sportswash. Our corrupt and morally bankrupt government and media will bend over for anyone who will pay enough.

Good old Blighty, eh.  ::)

No wonder so many here class themselves as Scouse, not English.

My cousin has had exchange students stay from places like Germany and Czech Republic. He's educated plenty on why so many here adhere to the Scouse not English mindset. They get it.
and the rest of us are thinking 'surely he meant Brigitte Bardot'
I was thinking more Marlene Dietrich  ;)
and the rest of us are thinking 'surely he meant Brigitte Bardot'
She crossed my mind too, but I'm more of a brunette lover than blonde. 😍

Dark and mysterious gets me every time. 🥰
I was thinking more Marlene Dietrich  ;)

dude, i didn't think anyone was left alive to remember that far back
How funny would it be if Diaz was out for the season and the Ake/Fernandinho partnership dropped four points in the last 3 games?
I was thinking more Marlene Dietrich  ;)

This thread has taken an interesting turn
How funny would it be if Diaz was out for the season and the Ake/Fernandinho partnership dropped four points in the last 3 games?

about as likely as son of spion and me walking into a bar with sophie loren and bridgett bardot on our arms

when they were hot
How funny would it be if Diaz was out for the season and the Ake/Fernandinho partnership dropped four points in the last 3 games?

It'd probably be better for us if it was Dias injured rather than Diaz!  :lickin
It took a psychopath sending in an army of butchers to invade a neighbouring country and then raping and murdering old ladies and children before this country could even be arsed addressing the Abramovich sportswash. Our corrupt and morally bankrupt government and media will bend over for anyone who will pay enough.

Good old Blighty, eh.  ::)

No wonder so many here class themselves as Scouse, not English.

My cousin has had exchange students stay from places like Germany and Czech Republic. He's educated plenty on why so many here adhere to the Scouse not English mindset. They get it.

Just to clarify, are you implying that all English are the same, apart from Scousers?
