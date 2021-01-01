Guardiola's comments are hilarious. It eats him up how little everyone cares about his 'achievements' at City.



He expressed it by saying everyone 'supports' Liverpool, which of course isn't true, but everyone does care about us winning the league one way or another. The relative indifference towards City winning it shouldn't be interpreted as everyone supporting Liverpool.



Well this is it. Everyone is invested one way or another in a Liverpool title win. Same with a Manc title win. Yet no one apart from themselves is invested in an Abu Dhabi title purchase. Liverpool and the Mancs are loved and loathed in equal measure throughout the country. We both have fans absolutely everywhere. Abu Dhabi just don't have the same effect. They don't get the blood and the adrenaline pumping, and no one outside of their little enclaves dotted around Manchester actually care about them at all.When Liverpool or the Mancs win the title, it reverberates far and wide, so both celebration and annoyance reverberates far and wide too. An Abu Dhabi title, on the other hand, has you despairing for the game itself, then has you yawning with complete indifference and scratching your head over the meaninglessness of it all.Guardiola is just a deeply insecure man looking for external approval. Well, Ped, if that's what you need, take on a real job so we can see what you're made of. Maybe if you do well then, you might just get the plaudits. Sitting there playing fantasy football manager on your playstation with cheat codes on just doesn't cut it I'm afraid.Ped has flipped because his insecurities mean he is also a control freak. His teams are built in his own image. Built to stifle, control and suffocate. They, like the man himself, struggle when others fight back and wrestle control from them. Rattle both, and both are prone to meltdowns. This mental fragility is what opposition managers and teams need to expose and exploit. Control freaks freak out when they lose control. Exploiting that weakness is often easier said than done, but it's their Achilles heel and it can be got at.