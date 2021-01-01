« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers

Circa1892

  Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,124
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24600 on: Today at 10:39:30 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:20:32 am
They announced full capacity this weekend. Yet there were thousands of emopty seats. Surely someone needs to look into this. Who's buying these tickets and not turning up?

Hardest stadium to get to in the world. There's no public transport, or indeed roads in the vicinity. Thousands bought tickets but just couldn't make it :(
Circa1892

  Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,124
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24601 on: Today at 10:40:48 am
Guardiola's obsession with us is fucking boring.

Klopp and the club almost never speak about them. The inferiority complex grates. He's like a tinpot dictator who always wants a shiny toy his neighbouring country don't have. Proper piece of shit isn't he.

Hopefully his physio from his time in Serie A can give him something to cheer him up.
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,128
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24602 on: Today at 10:41:21 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:20:32 am
They announced full capacity this weekend. Yet there were thousands of emopty seats. Surely someone needs to look into this. Who's buying these tickets and not turning up?

No one cares enough.
CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24603 on: Today at 10:41:51 am
Disgusting club from top to bottom. Need to be called out by someone in the media.  Would love a league manager to have a keegan type melt down and call them what they are
Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
  Sound
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24604 on: Today at 10:42:33 am
It was mad when he asked that journo if he was a Liverpool fan just because of the question he was asked, the question was pretty straight forward and was not loaded in anyway, just can't see how it got his back up
Circa1892

  Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,124
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24605 on: Today at 10:49:20 am
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:42:33 am
It was mad when he asked that journo if he was a Liverpool fan just because of the question he was asked, the question was pretty straight forward and was not loaded in anyway, just can't see how it got his back up

His heads gone.

For all the clubs success (lets ignore how they've got it) he's comprehensively failed at what he was brought to do.

Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 538
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24606 on: Today at 10:49:44 am
He knows he has sold his soul and is struggling with that fact IMO. He really needs to go and do something else with his life but probably is tied in until they win that elusive big cup. He probably thought most Mancs would be queuing to buy tickets to see his team by now and he can't get his head around the fact that people are still going to watch the circus at OT. He really should get that part though having grown up with Barca. His team are Espanyol equivalent, they just won the lottery and lost their identity in the bargain.
jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,108
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24607 on: Today at 10:51:32 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 09:11:47 am
A true underdog story

Haarland is a true hypocrite if he signs for this lot. Pretending to support human right issues and signs up with Abu Dhabi.  ::)
Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,128
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24608 on: Today at 10:55:48 am
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:51:32 am
Haarland is a true hypocrite if he signs for this lot. Pretending to support human right issues and signs up with Abu Dhabi.  ::)

They all are.

Money talks.
Paul JH

  Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,161
  "Don't do drugs..."
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24609 on: Today at 10:58:32 am
The funniest bit of what he said wasn't all the Liverpool references, it was when he said 'but I don't care...'

Course you don't. That's why you constantly go on about Liverpool and react to every mention of them with a spiky petulance  ::)
blert596

  or is it Simon Peg
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,767
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24610 on: Today at 11:08:04 am
He's just a bit of a knobhead really, isn't he.
royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,262
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24611 on: Today at 11:08:30 am
Remember when they went out of the European Cup in hilarious circumstances last Wednesday night?  ;D
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,784
  BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24612 on: Today at 11:11:37 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 09:21:49 am
Guardiola's comments are hilarious.  It eats him up how little everyone cares about his 'achievements' at City.

He expressed it by saying everyone 'supports' Liverpool, which of course isn't true, but everyone does care about us winning the league one way or another.  The relative indifference towards City winning it shouldn't be interpreted as everyone supporting Liverpool.
Well this is it. Everyone is invested one way or another in a Liverpool title win. Same with a Manc title win. Yet no one apart from themselves is invested in an Abu Dhabi title purchase. Liverpool and the Mancs are loved and loathed in equal measure throughout the country. We both have fans absolutely everywhere. Abu Dhabi just don't have the same effect. They don't get the blood and the adrenaline pumping, and no one outside of their little enclaves dotted around Manchester actually care about them at all.

When Liverpool or the Mancs win the title, it reverberates far and wide, so both celebration and annoyance reverberates far and wide too. An Abu Dhabi title, on the other hand, has you despairing for the game itself, then has you yawning with complete indifference and scratching your head over the meaninglessness of it all.

Guardiola is just a deeply insecure man looking for external approval. Well, Ped, if that's what you need, take on a real job so we can see what you're made of. Maybe if you do well then, you might just get the plaudits. Sitting there playing fantasy football manager on your playstation with cheat codes on just doesn't cut it I'm afraid.

Ped has flipped because his insecurities mean he is also a control freak. His teams are built in his own image. Built to stifle, control and suffocate. They, like the man himself, struggle when others fight back and wrestle control from them. Rattle both, and both are prone to meltdowns. This mental fragility is what opposition managers and teams need to expose and exploit. Control freaks freak out when they lose control. Exploiting that weakness is often easier said than done, but it's their Achilles heel and it can be got at.
blert596

  or is it Simon Peg
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,767
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24613 on: Today at 11:12:11 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 11:08:30 am
Remember when they went out of the European Cup in hilarious circumstances last Wednesday night?  ;D

Yeah, but, but Liverpool... League is what counts... time wasting... Salahs hat...
Slippers

  atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24614 on: Today at 11:18:19 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:55:48 am
They all are.

Money talks.

Yep.mine says 'bye bye Slippers'.
Mighty_Red

  Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,957
  All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24615 on: Today at 11:18:54 am
Salah's new 2022 hat has to be a shoe in for Premier League moment of the year...
FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
  We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24616 on: Today at 11:22:17 am
Ped is a fucking fraud, got a million times more respect for what the likes of Moyes, Viera & Potter have achieved with next to fuck all, he'd fucking shit the bed at a club like those
CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24617 on: Today at 11:22:33 am
Buying success again. Surely everyone at that club must know deep down anything they win is hollow. The club didn't build their success they bought it.
Unlike us and Man Utd for example. We built our way up to put us in a position to be able to compete , win things, city just roll in with their billions and buy their trophies. As a professional footballer, money or not, I'd want no part of it , especially if I was British born.
I couldn't look back at my career when old and be proud of my time there. I really couldn't
Newcastle will be the same in 4 or 5 years
Totally totally wrong and false
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,182
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24618 on: Today at 11:23:05 am
Is Haaland better than Aguero? We smashed them when he was there.
sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,032
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24619 on: Today at 11:31:33 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:23:05 am
Is Haaland better than Aguero? We smashed them when he was there.

Hes injured half the season anyway. Check his appearances in the bundesliga, they are not good (28 last season and a max of 24 this season). Hell score goals when he plays but how often they can get him onto the pitch is another matter. The intensity here is higher too, weve seen Keitas injury record worsen when he moved to here from Germany.
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,899
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24620 on: Today at 11:32:01 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:23:05 am
Is Haaland better than Aguero? We smashed them when he was there.

He'll score goals a plenty for them should he go there. He's very hard to stop so countering him will require shutting down supply from some very talents players.
