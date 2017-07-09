« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24560
« Reply #24560 on: Today at 08:52:17 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:06:44 am
He'll reportedly be on £500k+/week there,amazing.

You have to commend City's commercial department. Wonderful job they've done.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24561
« Reply #24561 on: Today at 09:00:39 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:06:44 am
He'll reportedly be on £500k+/week there,amazing.

Looking forward to sky panel in 3 weeks time rubbing their heads in disbelief as they try to decipher why city are so good. Some say its the passionate fan base, others its the love of a good sheikh, I think its a bit of both.

Theyll dismissively touch on the money and say that everyone spends money. Its fucking obscene.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24562
« Reply #24562 on: Today at 09:11:47 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24563
« Reply #24563 on: Today at 09:12:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:15:38 am
How can they pay someone that much ?

What are you speculating here?

Their stadium is always full, their merchandises are always sold out, their chippy stands are always out of stock and their jerseys have a waiting period of 20 weeks. They can definitely finance 3 Haalands and a bit more with their revenue.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24564
« Reply #24564 on: Today at 09:17:51 am »
Proper Roy of the Rovers stuff.
Citys rulers have to be commended. They have taken a no mark club that no one outside of England had ever heard of, and in just a few short years ,without breaking any rules or any self sponsorship or cheating of any kind, have turned them into the biggest commercial draw in the game, bigger even than the elite, European Royalty clubs. Absolutely outstanding.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24565
« Reply #24565 on: Today at 09:21:18 am »
Maybe I don't watch the same programmes but everything I'm watching has "This is the best liverpool team/squad, perhaps *ever* [conversation continues for 5 minutes]........ Oh, and of course Man City will beat them in the league." [conversation ends]

I get where Pep is coming from if we ignore how City have just hoovered up any player they want with huge wads of cash. We know that Pep doesn't consider money is a factor  ::)  so obviously he's wondering why everyone is spaffing over Liverpool.

I know it's been said before loads of times but it would be an interesting experiment watching Pep manage any team where he doesn't have unlimited cash, or a ready-built team or one of the greatest players who has ever played.


Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24566
« Reply #24566 on: Today at 09:21:49 am »
Guardiola's comments are hilarious.  It eats him up how little everyone cares about his 'achievements' at City.

He expressed it by saying everyone 'supports' Liverpool, which of course isn't true, but everyone does care about us winning the league one way or another.  The relative indifference towards City winning it shouldn't be interpreted as everyone supporting Liverpool.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24567
« Reply #24567 on: Today at 09:22:04 am »
Regarding the "why do neutrals want City to win over Liverpool" thing, I think it's completely understandable to be honest.

Liverpool fans are fucking everywhere. Loads of people had to sit through LFC supporting schoolmates, friends or colleagues as Liverpool went through their sustained periods of dominance in the 70s/80s. People of my generation had the same thing with United in the 90s. Never heard the end of it. Grew up hating United because they were so successful and their supporters were everywhere, and I had to watch them win trophies and hear about how great they were all the fucking time.

Liverpool win and you have to hear about it. City win? Nobody cares. Do you know any City fans in real life? It's a lot less than any other top 6 club.

Imagine a different timeline where we stuck with Hodge and cemented our place as a 6th-8th club for the last 10 years. We have no rivalry with City whatsoever, we don't challenge for honours, they're in a different stratosphere. Would we really be cheering on United to win the league over them? I think we'd want City, because nobody cares about them. I think neutrals begrudgingly look at us with envious eyes and think "i wish my club was run like that". I don't think anyone thinks that about City - everyone knows that all their success is purely down to financial doping. It's easily waved away - it's almost like it doesn't even count. City fans know it too, and it's the biggest chip on their shoulder.

For a lot of neutrals, I imagine the doping aspect is more easily ignored than having to deal with people in their real life banging on about how great Liverpool are. In the media too, because along with United, Liverpool generate by far the most views/traffic/clicks, so the media talk about us more. That's why despite United being just a very mediocre club for the last 8 years, there's still 5x the amount of articles and discussion on them and their problems than there are about City and their success.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24568
« Reply #24568 on: Today at 09:22:29 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:15:38 am
How can they pay someone that much ?

Did they not announce a £300m warchest for signings this summer only last week?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24569
« Reply #24569 on: Today at 09:25:57 am »
So it looks like we have lost the league to these.

You know at some point you have to just hold your hands up and admit that limitless spending, and two fraudulent VAR handball decisions have earned them the title. I hope they enjoy it.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24570
« Reply #24570 on: Today at 09:38:03 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:15:38 am
How can they pay someone that much ?

A new toilet roll sponsorship deal with Abu Dhabi Bog Rolls to provide the stadium with khazi paper at 300 mill a season.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24571
« Reply #24571 on: Today at 09:39:53 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 09:38:03 am
A new toilet roll sponsorship deal with Abu Dhabi Bog Rolls to provide the stadium with khazi paper at 300 mill a season.

Worked well for Franny Lee.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24572
« Reply #24572 on: Today at 09:40:24 am »
"Everybody supports Liverpool" according to their manager.  The same bloke also appears to have no issue with Manchester City being the club with the highest commercial revenue so he can spend all that filty money.

Both can not be simultaneously true, can they?  You can't commercialise a club to that extent if it's not well supported. So pick one and stick with it.

Baldy meff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24573
« Reply #24573 on: Today at 09:44:50 am »
I just don't know how they do it. Pep's a genius, little underdogs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24574
« Reply #24574 on: Today at 09:47:05 am »
Would be hilarious if Haaland turns out to be the new Werner in this league.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24575
« Reply #24575 on: Today at 09:50:03 am »
Can't wait for their wage bill to miraculously go down once Haaland signs.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24576
« Reply #24576 on: Today at 09:52:53 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 09:50:03 am
Can't wait for their wage bill to miraculously go down once Haaland signs.
It doesn't need to. Their income was the highest amongst all the clubs. ALL of them. They're geniuses over there, we need to strive to be as good as them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24577
« Reply #24577 on: Today at 09:53:05 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:47:05 am
Would be hilarious if Haaland turns out to be the new Werner in this league.
He does have a less than impressive injury record, so maybe that will continue.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24578
« Reply #24578 on: Today at 09:53:57 am »
I think he actually hates that most fans want city to win the league. Because they are the default option and it doesn't hurt. Let's be honest we've most likely lose the league to them. But it hurts so much less it's them and not Utd. I couldn't care less about what City win really.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24579
« Reply #24579 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:53:05 am
He does have a less than impressive injury record, so maybe that will continue.

So did Konate.

Either way hope he is a flop, but he probably will be incredible.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24580
« Reply #24580 on: Today at 09:55:31 am »
In a world where we aren't challenging them, they are strolling to their fifth title with no real challengers.

They'd still be the same insufferable mancs. They weren't "sound" back in the day.

They just hid it because they were shite.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24581
« Reply #24581 on: Today at 09:59:58 am »
Bald fucking fraud and c*nt of a person, take your blood money and fuck off :wanker
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24582
« Reply #24582 on: Today at 10:00:38 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:53:05 am
He does have a less than impressive injury record, so maybe that will continue.

Reckon that may be more a Dortmund thing than a player thing. They have a quite mad problem with injuries there.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Bernabeu Bottlers
Reply #24583
« Reply #24583 on: Today at 10:02:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:54:15 am
So did Konate.

Either way hope he is a flop, but he probably will be incredible.

My exact thoughts sadly, sometimes players take time to adapt or can't quite reach the level of the Premier League. This guy though seems to be the real deal, no point denying it.

My ONLY small hope is that they might have to change their system to adapt to him and it might not work. Again, very unlikely but then look at Lukaku at Chelsea this season.

Still, only came in here to laugh at Pep's comments last night. Utter weirdo him. Tin foil hat stuff.
