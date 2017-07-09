Regarding the "why do neutrals want City to win over Liverpool" thing, I think it's completely understandable to be honest.



Liverpool fans are fucking everywhere. Loads of people had to sit through LFC supporting schoolmates, friends or colleagues as Liverpool went through their sustained periods of dominance in the 70s/80s. People of my generation had the same thing with United in the 90s. Never heard the end of it. Grew up hating United because they were so successful and their supporters were everywhere, and I had to watch them win trophies and hear about how great they were all the fucking time.



Liverpool win and you have to hear about it. City win? Nobody cares. Do you know any City fans in real life? It's a lot less than any other top 6 club.



Imagine a different timeline where we stuck with Hodge and cemented our place as a 6th-8th club for the last 10 years. We have no rivalry with City whatsoever, we don't challenge for honours, they're in a different stratosphere. Would we really be cheering on United to win the league over them? I think we'd want City, because nobody cares about them. I think neutrals begrudgingly look at us with envious eyes and think "i wish my club was run like that". I don't think anyone thinks that about City - everyone knows that all their success is purely down to financial doping. It's easily waved away - it's almost like it doesn't even count. City fans know it too, and it's the biggest chip on their shoulder.



For a lot of neutrals, I imagine the doping aspect is more easily ignored than having to deal with people in their real life banging on about how great Liverpool are. In the media too, because along with United, Liverpool generate by far the most views/traffic/clicks, so the media talk about us more. That's why despite United being just a very mediocre club for the last 8 years, there's still 5x the amount of articles and discussion on them and their problems than there are about City and their success.



