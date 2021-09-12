Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.
Its odd?
Come on. Weve just pretty much seen another big points tally (probably) count for nothing. United won 6 prem titles with less than what we have now
Win another game its 9 league titles
Thats what winds me up. The effort our boys have put in to get nothing for it
As Spion said its the way City have been managed and allowed to operate. Not the now dead Manchester City we all knew
Even Newcastle are on their way to being dead and every one of them is happy about it.
If youre 20 and its all youve known football to be then I can at least see it. But Im 45 and its a perverse mutant of the game I grew up watching. It will be to even a 30 year old Id say.
Everyones relieved city have won the league. That in itself speaks volumes. They havent earned the hate we or their neighbours enjoy.