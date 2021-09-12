Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.



Its odd?Come on. Weve just pretty much seen another big points tally (probably) count for nothing. United won 6 prem titles with less than what we have nowWin another game its 9 league titlesThats what winds me up. The effort our boys have put in to get nothing for itAs Spion said its the way City have been managed and allowed to operate. Not the now dead Manchester City we all knewEven Newcastle are on their way to being dead and every one of them is happy about it.If youre 20 and its all youve known football to be then I can at least see it. But Im 45 and its a perverse mutant of the game I grew up watching. It will be to even a 30 year old Id say.Everyones relieved city have won the league. That in itself speaks volumes. They havent earned the hate we or their neighbours enjoy.