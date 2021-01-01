I'm not too arsed by his statements.



He's pulling the old siege mentality. Trying to wake his team up for the last 3 or so games basically, with all the "us against the world, they all want Liverpool to win" nonsense.



Klopp's a genius and knows all the tricks in the book, I don't think he'd take any note of this, it's just a manager trying to wake his team up and bring the spotlight to him away from his players, who have yet again failed him where he needed them the most.



Guardiola's become lazy. He was creative and he deserves credit for the Barca team that humiliated the Mancs not once, but twice. But since those days he's opted for the path of least resistance, collecting trophies by either joining 1 team leagues or blank chequebook clubs.



He's hurt and frustrated, that a club with less resources has achieved far more with what it has, than his bunch.