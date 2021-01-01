« previous next »
Can not stand this fraud, he would never achieve things Klopp achieved with the squad he took over from + the resources...

bald fraud buying his success for a nothing club with no fans and history and no meaning...

obviously, nobody cares for a club without a soul.
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 10:01:36 pm
What question was he asked that led him to that answer?

Are you enjoying the warm weather?
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 10:01:36 pm
What question was he asked that led him to that answer?


Probably something along the lines of 'still quite chilly for the time of year isn't it'?
ESPN FC running with the headline "Pep chose violence." :lmao  :lmao :lmao
https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1523371249518346240

He's just about to win a league title.... Why he's picking a war with Jurgen and Liverpool fans is a mystery to me.
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 10:01:36 pm
What question was he asked that led him to that answer?
What do you think of Mo Salahs new hat?
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:11:14 pm
ESPN FC running with the headline "Pep chose violence." :lmao  :lmao :lmao
https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1523371249518346240

He's just about to win a league title.... Why he's picking a war with Jurgen and Liverpool fans is a mystery to me.

Because we are about to win our 7th European Cup, the only trophy he is interested in. Going out to Real Madrid was a huge disappointment for his owners. They've been spending an absolute fortune on Guardiola and his team to win the Champions League ...
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:11:14 pm
ESPN FC running with the headline "Pep chose violence." :lmao  :lmao :lmao
https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1523371249518346240

He's just about to win a league title.... Why he's picking a war with Jurgen and Liverpool fans is a mystery to me.

Well, it's all that's left for him this season. No one - not even he himself - gives a fuck about Man City being on the way to buying another PL trophy.
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:11:14 pm
ESPN FC running with the headline "Pep chose violence." :lmao  :lmao :lmao
https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1523371249518346240

He's just about to win a league title.... Why he's picking a war with Jurgen and Liverpool fans is a mystery to me.
He's just been dumped out of the trophy he really wants in gloriously humiliating fashion.

This is simple deflection tactics.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:57:56 pm
What a disrespectful c*nt

Ive always thought he was ok, but hes shown himself to be a complete prick in the last 6 months. Lost all respect for him

I mean, you're generally right, but 'last 6 months'? - this insecure, hypocritical tit has been at this shite for years. This is absolutely the way he is whenever everything doesn't go his way. Genuinely as classless as Mourinho whenever there's any adversity or people don't bow down to his 'genius'. In fact I prefer Mourinho - at least he'd be a good pint away from the football. This fella is just a weirdo. Haven't been able to stand him for years.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:10:52 pm
Are you enjoying the warm weather?

Quote from: Slippers on Today at 10:11:14 pm

Probably something along the lines of 'still quite chilly for the time of year isn't it'?

:lmao
You can see why their whole squad gets petulant whenever they are challenged in a game.  It stems from him. 
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:31:46 pm
I mean, you're generally right, but 'last 6 months'? - this insecure, hypocritical tit has been at this shite for years. This is absolutely the way he is whenever everything doesn't go his way. Genuinely as classless as Mourinho whenever there's any adversity or people don't bow down to his 'genius'. In fact I prefer Mourinho - at least he'd be a good pint away from the football. This fella is just a weirdo. Haven't been able to stand him for years.
I'd say his team reflects his personality. He's very insecure, so nothing less than total control is enough for him. If that control is lost, meltdowns can ensue. Look at the collapse of his team against Madrid once things went away from them. Look at how he reacts when anything is not going his way too.

Basically, he needs to smother and control everything, or he gets rattled. So, rattle his team and you have a real chance. Rattle him and he loses it.

Edit: Gifted right foot nailed it in one line.
Man City's greatest achievement in Europe still remains their win at the Court of Arbitration for Sport  ;)
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:31:46 pm
This is absolutely the way he is whenever everything doesn't go his way. Genuinely as classless as Mourinho whenever there's any adversity or people don't bow down to his 'genius'. In fact I prefer Mourinho - at least he'd be a good pint away from the football. This fella is just a weirdo. Haven't been able to stand him for years.

I think the parallels between him and Mourinho ran even deeper. Both are chequebook managers unable to build success that instead opt for the situation with the most ready-made team and biggest resources. Even though they are generally thought to represent different ends of the footballing spectrum both play a brand of safe and calculated football. Mourinho's teams just do it without the ball, while Guardiola's teams do it with possession. For all their possession I truly can't stand watching City play. It's sterile as hell.

And both are classless and deeply insecure men of course. Weird how the other one is often portrayed a saint, while the other one is villain.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:31:46 pm
I mean, you're generally right, but 'last 6 months'? - this insecure, hypocritical tit has been at this shite for years. This is absolutely the way he is whenever everything doesn't go his way. Genuinely as classless as Mourinho whenever there's any adversity or people don't bow down to his 'genius'. In fact I prefer Mourinho - at least he'd be a good pint away from the football. This fella is just a weirdo. Haven't been able to stand him for years.

Fair
Will Abu Dhabi's ownership of City last longer than Abramovich's of Chelsea has done?
Hes a fucking oddball. If my team had pretty much almost won the League today, Id be celebrating them, not playing to the gallery and indulging in weird conspiracy theories.

And yeah, all the pundits love us. Rio looks like hes off to a funeral every time we win. Keane, hes obviously desperate for us to win a league title. Neville, with his wine glass selfies every time we concede which inevitably never age well. Micah Richards and Lescott, yeah theyre cheering us on alright.

Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 10:45:14 pm
Will Abu Dhabi's ownership of City last longer than Abramovich's of Chelsea has done?

A point i made earlier

Something weird would have to happen.

They arent going to get bored. Maybe one day the PL/government/FFP will grow balls but I doubt it
Apparently they had 99% possession in the second half. Surely this was not even a contest. Newcastle just gave them the points and the GD. No wonder they can't cope when a team actually shows up for a challenge.

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1523344706981482496
Quote from: Midget on Today at 10:41:30 pm
I think the parallels between him and Mourinho ran even deeper. Both are chequebook managers unable to build success that instead opt for the situation with the most ready-made team and biggest resources. Even though they are generally thought to represent different ends of the footballing spectrum both play a brand of safe and calculated football. Mourinho's teams just do it without the ball, while Guardiola's teams do it with possession. For all their possession I truly can't stand watching City play. It's sterile as hell.

And both are classless and deeply insecure men of course. Weird how the other one is often portrayed a saint, while the other one is villain.

I agree with all that. Way more alike than anyone would ever care to admit. But I still think Mourinho (despite also being a narcissistic, classless wanker within football) is probably a laugh away from the game. This bald bellend is just odd. He's not funny, not down-to-earth. Just a smug, classless, insecure tit. I really loathe him. I spent an entire childhood/adulthood hating Alex Ferguson, but deep down I respected the man, and would've been desperate to have him as our manager. This fella is different - would not want him near us. Just horrible.
God the amount of late night keyboard bashing thats going to take place on twitter thanks to Guardiolas comments. He has wound LFC internet right up.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:47:19 pm
A point i made earlier

Something weird would have to happen.

They arent going to get bored. Maybe one day the PL/government/FFP will grow balls but I doubt it

The regime in the UAE will eventually collapse (not in the short term mind you) the world will move away from oil and gas which drives their economy and the Middle East will practically become uninhabitable due to Climate Change they're not going to have a pot to piss in let alone fund a football club to the tune of billions.
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 10:45:14 pm
Will Abu Dhabi's ownership of City last longer than Abramovich's of Chelsea has done?

Probably not. Once Newcastle become competitive, the Saudis will push Abu Dhabi out of the Premier League. Nothing will change, though. We will still be competing with sportswashers ...
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:53:57 pm
God the amount of late night keyboard bashing thats going to take place on twitter thanks to Guardiolas comments. He has wound LFC internet right up.

Has your account been hacked or something fuck me

Give us a break will you killer
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 10:55:13 pm
The regime in the UAE will eventually collapse (not in the short term mind you) the world will move away from oil and gas which drives their economy and the Middle East will practically become uninhabitable due to Climate Change they're not going to have a pot to piss in let alone fund a football club to the tune of billions.

I just got aroused reading that

And to be honest not even thinking about football reasons

I mean we are talking decades there though probably
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:55:22 pm
Probably not. Once Newcastle become competitive, the Saudis will push Abu Dhabi out of the Premier League. Nothing will change, though. We will still be competing with sportswashers ...

And if that power shift occurs and Abu Dhabi jack it in, don't be surprised to see the bald fraud rock up in the north east.
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 10:58:00 pm
And if that power shift occurs and Abu Dhabi jack it in, don't be surprised to see the bald fraud rock up in the north east.

Very likely ...
I'm not too arsed by his statements.

He's pulling the old siege mentality. Trying to wake his team up for the last 3 or so games basically, with all the "us against the world, they all want Liverpool to win" nonsense.

Klopp's a genius and knows all the tricks in the book, I don't think he'd take any note of this, it's just a manager trying to wake his team up and bring the spotlight to him away from his players, who have yet again failed him where he needed them the most.

Guardiola's become lazy. He was creative and he deserves credit for the Barca team that humiliated the Mancs not once, but twice. But since those days he's opted for the path of least resistance, collecting trophies by either joining 1 team leagues or blank chequebook clubs.

He's hurt and frustrated, that a club with less resources has achieved far more with what it has, than his bunch.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:57:14 pm
I just got aroused reading that

And to be honest not even thinking about football reasons

I mean we are talking decades there though probably

Yes it won't be in the near future but the same comment also applies to Saudi Arabia...
There'll always be rich and poor teams in football but I don't think we'll see the same issue with state backed clubs in the future
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 11:03:38 pm
Yes it won't be in the near future but the same comment also applies to Saudi Arabia...

I hope Im about to see it.

Then again the fallout could be catastrophic
Pep, where did you get your new combat trousers?

Liverpool *blinks*             *blinks* erm, online, E Tautz & Sons.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:55:42 pm
Has your account been hacked or something fuck me

Give us a break will you killer

Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:05:49 pm
I hope Im about to see it.

Then again the fallout could be catastrophic

Yep while the odious regimes will fall, the impact on ordinary people will be immense we'll be seeing migration crises like Ukraine all the time.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:09:36 pm
Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.
Natural to get pissed off with complete bollocks like this. A biased press with be bringing up their FFP fraud in every interview, not to mwntion the unsavoury nature of the owners money.

That said, the outburst shows we're in his heads and we're not out of this yet. We just have to do our jobs on Tuesday and see what happens
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:09:36 pm
Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.
let's all just fart in his general direction.
Quote from: Midget on Today at 10:41:30 pm
And both are classless and deeply insecure men of course. Weird how the other one is often portrayed a saint, while the other one is villain.

The difference is that Mourinho's thing is that he's also playing the twatty character in public and probably likes doing it. He enjoys when people get angry at him, because it shows that he has been successful in his attempts to wind people up and feels it gives him the upper hand. Guardiola wants to be loved and wants to be seen as a great guy, which is why he's more careful with what he's saying.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:09:36 pm
Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.
Is anyone actually wound up though?

Life for us, as fans of LFC, is amazing. That doesn't mean people can't comment when some desperately insecure guy talks shite in order to deflect attention away from his abject failure in the competition he was hired and lavishly funded to win.

His comments don't upset me at all, but they are still a talking point. I do, however, find it quite interesting from the psychological point of view just how rattled he is. He's the guy whose been gifted everything, but who cries as though he has nothing.
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:20:06 pm
Natural to get pissed off with complete bollocks like this. A biased press with be bringing up their FFP fraud in every interview, not to mwntion the unsavoury nature of the owners money.

That said, the outburst shows we're in his heads and we're not out of this yet. We just have to do our jobs on Tuesday and see what happens

Yes, but it shows how much in our heads he and they are as well.
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 10:55:13 pm
The regime in the UAE will eventually collapse (not in the short term mind you) the world will move away from oil and gas which drives their economy and the Middle East will practically become uninhabitable due to Climate Change they're not going to have a pot to piss in let alone fund a football club to the tune of billions.
Don't wish to derail the thread, but the 'oil and gas dependency' is a very archaic notion that's not really reflective of today's climate.

If you Google, ADIA, Mubadala or ICD you'll the governments of Abu Dhabi and Dubai (Qatar and Saudi's do the same) have long since diversified from oil & gas as their sole income.

Yes, they still deal a hell of a lot of those around the world, but they have also invested billions into other sectors and many of the day to day companies you pass by or utilise are backed by the investment arms of these states.

Saudi Arabia's holdings of US Treasury bonds is nearly $133 billion last I checked.

It's not plain oil and gas anymore. They have long identified the finite nature of this and started diversifying into different sectors.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:09:36 pm
Its just odd how upset everyone is. We shouldnt really be getting wound up by anything, life for an LFC fan should be amazing.

It's definitely wound some up but i think most people just think he's/it's strange. 
