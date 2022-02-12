« previous next »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:56:23 pm
De Brunye is good to go, it was a tactical sub according to Pip

he looked dead on his feet, Modric was sprinting past him at times. Hopefully works in our favour.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:07:28 pm
driving ??!!!!

:)

;D

Nah my other job, software developer
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:16:15 pm
;D

Nah my other job, software developer
good man  :)
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:30:21 pm
The bigger clubs??

Surely he's not saying that Manchester City - the club with the top commercial revenues in all of England - are a small club?

Perhaps he meant to say 'proper clubs'.
Haha the fucking state of this:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61342349

Does football need a 60-minute 'stop-clock'?

Real Madrid's comeback win over Manchester City was one of the most dramatic games in Champions League history - but it was not without controversy.

Having forced extra time with Rodrygo's stunning late double before edging ahead in the tie through Karim Benzema's penalty, Real did what most teams would do: they ran down the clock with a masterful exhibition of game management.

However, referee Daniele Orsato had added just three minutes to the second period of extra time, and then blew his whistle with 10 seconds remaining, just when City keeper Ederson was about to boot the ball up the pitch.

While some have eulogised Real after another stunning fightback, others have used the latter stages of the game to debate the rules around the ball being in play.

Writing in the Daily Mail, former referee Mark Clattenburg suggested football introducing 60-minute matches with a stop-clock to eradicate gamesmanship.

Other sports like basketball and American football use a stop-clock, and it's a straightforward concept: essentially, the clock is stopped whenever the ball is not in play, for incidents including injuries, substitutions and the referee dishing out cautions.

Football's law-making body the International Football Association Board (Ifab) has previously looked into the possibility of introducing a stop-clock.

In this season's Premier League, the average 'ball in play' time is 55 minutes and three seconds - the lowest it has been in over a decade.

Where do you start? Foden rolling back onto the pitch vs. Atletico? Walker going down pretending to be injured every 5 minutes the other night?

Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:01:03 pm
El Gasico
I think you spelt "Glasico" incorrectly...
This is the problem when an oil state buys a down on its luck club with no credentials or street cred. They had no past history to point to and say "this is what we're fighting for, this is what we will bring back."

I hate the idea of Bahrain buying AC Milan - they actually have a storied history that would make them an attractive prospect for players and a history to uphold. You can argue that Chelsea have built a history, but it's very much by the skin of its teeth and brute forcing it. It seems City can't even do that though.

Of course the big difference between the two clubs is that Chelsea have never been shy to axe a failing manager. As we've all said, City are in a quandary with Ped - undeniably capable and built a domestic winning machine, but a failure in Europe (so far). Do they stick or twist?
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 02:14:06 pm
They'll destroy Newcastle this weekend ... my brain keeps thinking somehow the Geordies will do something, make them struggle, keep it to 0-0 ... they won't though, they'll get hammered.
Hmmm.... let's see Paul.
Under normal circumstances, they should, but I dunno. These aren't normal circumstances.
City's on sore muscles, broken hearts, fatigued, focus disturbed, disillusioned, must be demotivated- even if a little, they're fans are pissed off at the team and Ped...
It's the "Oil Clasico" [what a winner!] and familial rep is on the line....

Maybe...
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 05:56:23 pm
De Brunye is good to go, it was a tactical sub according to Pip
He's running De Bruyne into the ground, lots of reports that he's carrying an injury that requires him to get painkilling injections before every match.

Pipsqueak can say whatever he likes but without De Bruyne, they've become pretty average.
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 06:23:42 pm
Haha the fucking state of this:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61342349

Does football need a 60-minute 'stop-clock'?

Real Madrid's comeback win over Manchester City was one of the most dramatic games in Champions League history - but it was not without controversy.

Having forced extra time with Rodrygo's stunning late double before edging ahead in the tie through Karim Benzema's penalty, Real did what most teams would do: they ran down the clock with a masterful exhibition of game management.

...

Where do you start? Foden rolling back onto the pitch vs. Atletico? Walker going down pretending to be injured every 5 minutes the other night?

Yeah, was gonna say the same thing. Foden rolling back onto the pitch vs Atletico was the most blatant piece of timewasting as you're likely to see and he was feigning injury on Wednesday as well when Man City were leading in the tie. It's a bit rich of them to be complaining about it after the match.
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 05:59:46 pm
Yeah we know that, the question is 'are they injured'?

Yes, they are. Are they going to play on Sunday? That is a different question ...
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:17:46 pm
good man  :)

wait til he tells you about his third job...

actually....
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:57:52 pm
wait til he tells you about his third job...

actually....
what ... what?

jeez, between you and ToneLa today.  :)
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:01:27 pm
Fucking hell, imagine admitting you chose to take KDB off in that game ;D
That's what I thought too... Weird. But Jesus for Grealisg and Fernandinho for Mahrez showed further the intent to keep the two-goal advantage. On paper it's not a bad choice...
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:03:43 pm
Getting to the Final and then the semi assisted them in their Sportwashing and lying over their income though.
Yeah their sponsors likely upped their deals by another £500m in the back on the glorious CL campaigns.
all
         aboard!



THE                                        BOAT
                invisible   
/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\\/\/\/\/\


Gee, what will a Manchester City supporter buy?

anytHING if it's SHINY enough WASH THE BLOOOD OFF

THIS MESSAGE SPONSORED BY THE PROCEEDS OF SLAVERY
oil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and bloodoil and blood
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:32:27 am
I'll just leave this here...

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7oyomK-FuEU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7oyomK-FuEU</a>

Never knew Peter Griffin was a Man City fan
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 06:09:21 pm
he looked dead on his feet, Modric was sprinting past him at times. Hopefully works in our favour.

Great player, but he's not the best in the biggest games on the European/international stage. In the big Belgium games over the years he's generally been quiet which could have been the difference between Belgium at least getting to a final and not.
We have to hope that Ped's poor decision making in the CL catches up with him on Sunday. They're one bad result in the league away from falling apart.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:16:15 pm
;D

Nah my other job, software developer

For porn sites? 

 ;)

Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 02:46:20 pm
Best thing to do is not watch them. Just let someone or something randomly tell you the result the next day.
Better still, just live in the hope one of your mates texts you something like 'OMG' or 'I FEEL SICK".
After the 96 point end to the season Im not wasting any of my time worrying about them.
Didn't even know they got knocked out the cup until 11am the next day.
No way! Watching them bottle it against Madrid was GLORIOUS.
i dont watch city in the leauge either,  i see the result whenever im next at the comp, see it as a pointless exercise otherwise

i watched the CL cos playing RM is very different to playing newcastle at home where more than likely they'll be up in 10 mins

the impact of this will only have a knock on effect if newcastle can keep them out to sow seeds of doubt, i have no belief that newcastle are capable of that
Anything in these Pogba rumours?

Can't see Ped wanting him so must be sportswash related if they're really interested
