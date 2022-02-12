This is the problem when an oil state buys a down on its luck club with no credentials or street cred. They had no past history to point to and say "this is what we're fighting for, this is what we will bring back."
I hate the idea of Bahrain buying AC Milan - they actually have a storied history that would make them an attractive prospect for players and a history to uphold. You can argue that Chelsea have built a history, but it's very much by the skin of its teeth and brute forcing it. It seems City can't even do that though.
Of course the big difference between the two clubs is that Chelsea have never been shy to axe a failing manager. As we've all said, City are in a quandary with Ped - undeniably capable and built a domestic winning machine, but a failure in Europe (so far). Do they stick or twist?