Haha the fucking state of this:Real Madrid's comeback win over Manchester City was one of the most dramatic games in Champions League history - but it was not without controversy.Having forced extra time with Rodrygo's stunning late double before edging ahead in the tie through Karim Benzema's penalty,However, referee Daniele Orsato had added just three minutes to the second period of extra time, and then blew his whistle with 10 seconds remaining, just when City keeper Ederson was about to boot the ball up the pitch.While some have eulogised Real after another stunning fightback, others have used the latter stages of the game to debate the rules around the ball being in play.Writing in the Daily Mail, former referee Mark Clattenburg suggested football introducing 60-minute matches with a stop-clock to eradicate gamesmanship.Other sports like basketball and American football use a stop-clock, and it's a straightforward concept: essentially, the clock is stopped whenever the ball is not in play, for incidents including injuries, substitutions and the referee dishing out cautions.Football's law-making body the International Football Association Board (Ifab) has previously looked into the possibility of introducing a stop-clock.In this season's Premier League, the average 'ball in play' time is 55 minutes and three seconds - the lowest it has been in over a decade.Where do you start? Foden rolling back onto the pitch vs. Atletico? Walker going down pretending to be injured every 5 minutes the other night?