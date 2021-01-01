« previous next »
« Reply #24240 on: Today at 10:06:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 02:00:19 pm
It's a recent problem. Bundesliga used to be competitive.

I know they had the 2020 win but empty grounds and a summer mini tournament. Specifically Bayern under Pep where they had it so easy domestically they just couldn't deal with a tough CL game.

Seems more like they had a Pep problem, they won the CL the season before he got there and have won it since he left, unlike City where he's spent over £1bn so far to not win it.
« Reply #24241 on: Today at 10:07:08 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:32:27 am
I'll just leave this here...

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/7oyomK-FuEU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/7oyomK-FuEU</a>

That's going to be my go to when having a lunchtime pint today
« Reply #24242 on: Today at 10:10:40 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 11:40:35 pm
Silva looks high AF!

I still remember his performance against us a couple of years ago when they beat us 2-1 at the Etihad. He was still sprinting the full length of the pitch at 90 minutes chasing down the ball & his eyes were the size of golf balls. He was deffo on something that game.
« Reply #24243 on: Today at 10:16:53 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:03:27 am
Money will keep him there. He is financially tied to ADFC. His brother also?
No one sensible will match the money he is on and no one sensible will give him the money to buy players. Currently there is only PSG or Newcastle who are willing to act daft with money. There is too much to do at Newcastle in terms of rebuilding the club. Remember he has always walked in to a successful operation. City spent millions recruiting the staff he wanted before he even went there.
Yes, it does feel sometimes like they have him and his family by the balls. Same thing with Mbappe at PSG. He's desperate to get out  but even after running down his contract they still somehow manage to force him to sign a new one. Something's not quite right with these people. In Mbappe's case you wonder if they've given him assurances that they'll get Zidane.
