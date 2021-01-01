I really doubt the City players will down tools to try and get Ped sacked, and it's hardly like they need to put in a lot of effort to beat most teams in the league. They're hardly going to gift Liverpool a potential quad either - that will pretty much eclipse everything they've achieved these past five years.Still, Moyes might actually be pissed off enough to have a go at them, and if Newcastle put in 75% of the effort they did against us, they might have a 30% chance of getting something from their game.