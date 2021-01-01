« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners  (Read 1544079 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,914
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24200 on: Today at 12:13:59 am »
The latest post in Liverpool thread on the blue looneybin

Quote
Asthmatics my ars×. It is to cheat the system plain and simple. How many of these players had asthma at their other clubs. How often are players drug tested, almost never. The premier league the drug testing agency and the media do not have the stomach to do any in depth investigation into the use of PEDs in football. If say, for round numbers, 10,000 players (I dont mean 10k different players I mean if each player plays 38 games a season)play in all their clubs 38 games in the premier league I bet not 10% of them are tested. PEDs and other reasons to mask drug use are at the bottom of the authorities priorities. That is because they are all on the gravy train.
 

 

I reckon I'm well mad me wahey but I gots nothing on the average Blueloon punter.

https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Crank_magnetism
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,881
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24201 on: Today at 12:16:02 am »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,914
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24202 on: Today at 12:19:59 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:16:02 am
Yet ...

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2001/nov/23/newsstory.sport6

List of side effects for pep's nandy include

over excitement
depression
aggressive behavior
feelings of hostility
decrease in size of a testicle
low energy
decreased appetite
irritability
baldness


https://www.webmd.com/fitness-exercise/nandrolone-what-to-know

OK I added that last one
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24203 on: Today at 12:30:01 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:10:53 pm
before?

Is he watching Ancelottis press conference from the day before?

If it's true that a manager's personality is reflected in the team, then City really do reflect Guardiola.

Smart looking, suave, silky smooth..... but prod some insecurities and it's an utter mess of neurosis. To quote the psychiatrist in Fawlty Towers, 'an entire conference worth of material'.
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24204 on: Today at 06:32:32 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:55:46 pm
I think their owners are scared to let Ped go because they are genuinely frightened of Klopp's Liverpool taking full advantage of any potential transition period. They might even be concerned that they might not get back on top at all.

They'll be determined to hold onto Ped as long as Jurgen is with us, probably past what is good for them and Ped. They'll wring every last drop out of him, the same way he does with his players.

UAE and Qatar hate each other. If they sack Pep he will go to PSG and they don't want this to happen. He also helps them with their sportswashing.
Logged

Offline Red Being

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24205 on: Today at 06:39:28 am »
The progression of this thread's title is an internet epic.
Logged

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,593
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24206 on: Today at 06:42:30 am »
I woke up to the happy thought that we won't be playing then again this season because they're out of the CL :D
Logged
* * * * *

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,852
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24207 on: Today at 07:08:16 am »
I really doubt the City players will down tools to try and get Ped sacked, and it's hardly like they need to put in a lot of effort to beat most teams in the league. They're hardly going to gift Liverpool a potential quad either - that will pretty much eclipse everything they've achieved these past five years.

Still, Moyes might actually be pissed off enough to have a go at them, and if Newcastle put in 75% of the effort they did against us, they might have a 30% chance of getting something from their game.  ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,165
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24208 on: Today at 07:11:01 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:12:27 pm
Someone linked to the Blue Loon match thread last night and I decided to glance through a few pages. (about five bloody posts to a page, sheesh.)

Got to the part where they all pile on the "Ex-Dipper, Ex-Real" McManaman because apparently he was laughing and clearly loving every moment of City's humiliation. I guess those of us on here watching the game last night saw a completely different Macca. ;D

They expect Michah Richard's or Trevor Sinclair esqe tribalism from.everyone.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,852
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24209 on: Today at 07:18:53 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:32:32 am
UAE and Qatar hate each other. If they sack Pep he will go to PSG and they don't want this to happen. He also helps them with their sportswashing.

That too!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Up
« previous next »
 