See I'm not sure that's true.

Thinking back to the game prior to the City goal (before RM let the back gate swing open) whilst none of them were on target, RM had a bunch of really good opportunities. Some real 'on another day' moments. Like the Benzema header early on. or the Benzema volley from the penalty spot early on. Or the Vini chance that he lashed at, or the once in a season bad Modric touch that did for a great chance. The Vini chance just after half-time, the two where the ball just unfortunately bobbled the wrong way against his shin.



I don't remember City having many clear chances, or even many chances at all.



Fair comments, but didn't City have a shot cleared right off the line? "On another day", as you say.We all agree that mentality plays a big part in this. Real didn't really have much choice but to come out, and given Ped has PTSD from all his previous failures, I imagine the periods of pressure from RM gave him a mindset of trying not to lose rather than trying to win.The mentality of the manager is reflected in his team, and you can the difference as clear as night vs day when it comes to Guardiola vs Klopp. Ancelotti is a man with nothing to prove, and probably wouldn't be arsed if Real Madrid sacked him for failing to win in Paris. He's a triple CL winning coach and his record speaks for itself.Ped, on the other hand, knows what is expected of him. And it shows. City's owners couldn't make it more obvious unless they sacked Ped in the summer and approached Ancelotti himself.