Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners  (Read 1537430 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24080 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:05:22 pm
Shay Given
@No1shaygiven

This game winds me up at times , u can call me bitter but how is Casemiro still on the pitch , he should have been booked 3 times never mind not once @ManCity robbed again #RealManCity

Has he any opinion on the fact that City should've been playing with 10 men since the 9th minute after Laporte lashing out at Modric?

He's right on Casemiro. The challenge that led to Laporte getting booked should've been a yellow, as should the blatant shirt pull on Foden(?), but it has evened itself out in that respect.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24081 on: Today at 04:18:20 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:05:22 pm
Shay Given
@No1shaygiven

This game winds me up at times , u can call me bitter but how is Casemiro still on the pitch , he should have been booked 3 times never mind not once @ManCity robbed again #RealManCity

Coming from the masters of the tactical foul who never get booked for it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24082 on: Today at 04:18:45 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:05:22 pm
Shay Given
@No1shaygiven

This game winds me up at times , u can call me bitter but how is Casemiro still on the pitch , he should have been booked 3 times never mind not once @ManCity robbed again #RealManCity

Bitter.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24083 on: Today at 04:22:02 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:05:22 pm
Shay Given
@No1shaygiven

This game winds me up at times , u can call me bitter but how is Casemiro still on the pitch , he should have been booked 3 times never mind not once @ManCity robbed again #RealManCity


Oh it's Shay Given, who was a keeper, I think.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24084 on: Today at 04:22:09 pm »
Wasn't Given there for about 2-3 years, Barely playing ?  Doesn't seem the biggest hill to die on.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24085 on: Today at 04:22:14 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:18:45 pm
Bitter.

Stout if you're offering
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24086 on: Today at 04:22:56 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:05:22 pm
Shay Given
@No1shaygiven

This game winds me up at times , u can call me bitter but how is Casemiro still on the pitch , he should have been booked 3 times never mind not once @ManCity robbed again #RealManCity

Madrid are c*nts but I am glad City got knocked out.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24087 on: Today at 04:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:22:09 pm
Wasn't Given there for about 2-3 years, Barely playing ?  Doesn't seem the biggest hill to die on.

He'll switch to moaning on behalf of Newcastle soon enough. At least he spent longer there I guess
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24088 on: Today at 04:31:56 pm »
:)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24089 on: Today at 04:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 04:22:09 pm
Wasn't Given there for about 2-3 years, Barely playing ?  Doesn't seem the biggest hill to die on.

Prob on the same payroll as Micah Richards.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24090 on: Today at 04:39:47 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24091 on: Today at 04:56:41 pm »
This guy on the City forum doesnt care about the Champions League

Quote
I honestly and with 100% truthfulness can say that I am not arsed in the slightest. Not even a tiny bit.
This whole charade of a competition is a farce, and always has been. It is peopled by yesterdays men, yesterdays clubs, and is a cartel of, and for, the history clubs, and the acceptable (white) face of new money.

but he also has the masterplan to actually win the thing. You just need to spend another £500 million.

Quote
Minimum of 500m investment needed in the summer before we can even think about winning this thing And if that means saying goodbye to a few familiar faces, so be it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24092 on: Today at 04:59:39 pm »

I'll buy you a diamond ring my friend
If it makes you feel alright
I'll get you anything my friend
If it makes you feel alright
'Cause I don't care too much for money
For money can't buy me love (or the Champions League for that matter also)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24093 on: Today at 05:00:45 pm »
Minimum, of £500m? Haven't they already spent double that with the current manager and completely failed in their objective?

Klopp has spent just over £500m gross and has us in 3 finals, winning 1, with the outcome of 1 to be decided, yet this joker thinks they need to spend £500m in one window on top of the £1bn already spent  :lmao
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24094 on: Today at 05:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:00:45 pm
Minimum, of £500m? Haven't they already spent double that with the current manager and completely failed in their objective?

Klopp has spent just over £500m gross and has us in 3 finals, winning 1, with the outcome of 1 to be decided, yet this joker thinks they need to spend £500m in one window on top of the £1bn already spent  :lmao

I think that's the beauty of Man City "fans" - they know that they can only win by spending the most money around.


£500m in ONE window with a straight face.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24095 on: Today at 05:04:37 pm »
I mean it's not like they can't afford it with all the shirts they sell and revenue they generate. Biggest club in the world.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24096 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:04:11 pm
See I'm not sure that's true.
Thinking back to the game prior to the City goal (before RM let the back gate swing open) whilst none of them were on target, RM had a bunch of really good opportunities. Some real 'on another day' moments. Like the Benzema header early on. or the Benzema volley from the penalty spot early on. Or the Vini chance that he lashed at, or the once in a season bad Modric touch that did for a great chance. The Vini chance just after half-time, the two where the ball just unfortunately bobbled the wrong way against his shin.

I don't remember City having many clear chances, or even many chances at all.

Fair comments, but didn't City have a shot cleared right off the line?  "On another day", as you say. :)

We all agree that mentality plays a big part in this. Real didn't really have much choice but to come out, and given Ped has PTSD from all his previous failures, I imagine the periods of pressure from RM gave him a mindset of trying not to lose rather than trying to win.

The mentality of the manager is reflected in his team, and you can the difference as clear as night vs day when it comes to Guardiola vs Klopp. Ancelotti is a man with nothing to prove, and probably wouldn't be arsed if Real Madrid sacked him for failing to win in Paris. He's a triple CL winning coach and his record speaks for itself.

Ped, on the other hand, knows what is expected of him. And it shows. City's owners couldn't make it more obvious unless they sacked Ped in the summer and approached Ancelotti himself.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24097 on: Today at 05:08:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:03:26 pm
I think that's the beauty of Man City "fans" - they know that they can only win by spending the most money around.


£500m in ONE window with a straight face.
£500 million, in one window, minimum
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24098 on: Today at 05:12:29 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 04:56:41 pm
This guy on the City forum doesnt care about the Champions League

but he also has the masterplan to actually win the thing. You just need to spend another £500 million.

Love how they try to imply UEFA is racist with the "white face" jibe. ;D


Sounds a bit like that Buvey plonker. Said last night, "The PL is our bread and butter" :lmao

If you're going to nick Shankly's words, try remembering the context.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24099 on: Today at 05:25:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:13:32 pm
Someone should point out to Shay that City should also have been down to ten men.
Someone should also point out that city should still be banned anyway.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24100 on: Today at 05:32:28 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 04:56:41 pm
This guy on the City forum doesnt care about the Champions League

but he also has the masterplan to actually win the thing. You just need to spend another £500 million.

I mean sure, its a racist organisation other than the obvious where FIFA/UEFA officials have clearly been getting close to Middle Eastern countries (Qatar WC, PSG guy given major role, etc).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24101 on: Today at 05:32:29 pm »
Of Guardiola's 11 Champions League eliminations, EIGHT have seen decisive periods that were sudden collapses/flurries of goals conceded:
2010 - 2 in 13 minutes
2014 - 3 in 18
2015 - 3 in 17
2017 - 2 in 8
2018- 3 in 19
2019- 2 in 3
2020- 2 in 8
2022- 3 in 6
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24102 on: Today at 05:32:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:50:29 pm
.
The Vinicius chance was offside fwiw.
If you watched both those games and came to the conclusion that Madrid are the better team then that's your call but you've got to find ways to dismiss almost the entire first leg and the paucity of chances they created in the second leg for 90 minutes and the chances they gave up in the second leg.
I can't see that many neutral observers would watch both the games and not think City are better, or that its that close really

The flag went up but VAR would have overturned it I think. Carvajal looked on from the replay I saw.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24103 on: Today at 05:33:06 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24104 on: Today at 05:33:24 pm »
Micah Richards post match on Paramount +:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYDzGIDtswY
