City aren't a better team than Madrid. They just aren't. Just look at the level of competition MAdrid have beaten in this competition. The English media told you City are better. Madrid would turn them over most times they played. Look at how city were never ever able to completely pull away from Madrid despite having a 2 goal advantage for much of the tie. The one time City went behind, they never ever looked like getting back into it.



city are quicker and play with more flair, but Madrid play in bursts and when they smell blood, they go for the kill. They did it to PSG and Chelsea and predictably, they did it to City.



Don't see them doing it to us though.



It's hard to argue that city are better than madrid after what happened and since mentality is also part of the game. But, city is very much lacking in mentality is a fact. Maybe Pep just doesn't know to inspire the team when in distress. Maybe the players have it in their mind that they are just mercenaries and they just don't care to or cannot overcome when things don't go their way. But what he said was city would have bettered or are better than madrid only if they had the mentality and I think it's true. The evidence is the fact that city exerted clear dominance in various periods of the first leg. If Mahrez had been a little unselfish and squared the ball for that chance in that game, it probably would have been different. Conversely at no point over the 2 legs did it seem that Madrid were the dominant side playing.