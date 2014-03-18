Grealish is a good player but clearly no where near the £100m bracket. Just the 'in thing' last summer and so a useful sportswash tool.
To think Luis Diaz cost 66% less is astonishing really.
Its actually valid I think to compare Grealish with our Luis. Both in first season at new club, mainly attacking from the left. In almost any measure of skill, control, agessiveness, threat, goalscoring, tackling, energy, even though its only been a short time, Luis looks well ahead (except in that all important stat of England golden boy which Jack is for sure exceptional).
We have got some value for money in comparison.