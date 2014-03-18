« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 597 598 599 600 601 [602]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners  (Read 1534735 times)

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,463
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24040 on: Today at 01:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:31:51 pm
I think if we're objective, we can say that City were the superior side in every category except mentality. We can debate all day if Ped's tactical blunders were the result of hubris or insecurity, but the end result was he screwed up and let Real Madrid in by the back door.

RM have been in this position too many times to let go easily. But exploiting a weakness makes you clever, not stronger.

City aren't a better team than Madrid. They just aren't. Just look at the level of competition MAdrid have beaten in this competition. The English media told you City are better. Madrid would turn them over most times they played. Look at how city were never ever able to completely pull away from Madrid despite having a 2 goal advantage for much of the tie. The one time City went behind, they never ever looked like getting back into it.

city are quicker and play with more flair, but Madrid play in bursts and when they smell blood, they go for the kill. They did it to PSG and Chelsea and predictably, they did it to City.

Don't see them doing it to us though.
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24041 on: Today at 01:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 01:31:53 pm
Oneof my mates texted me asking why I wanted Madrid over Man City. My answer was easy. I want to play a proper team. Not an oil club. No matter the result, I can handle a loss vs real teams.

Whilst I get that mentality how different are Madrid to them given that historically they have been backed by the Spanish Royal Family, Franco and more recently directly from the Spanish Government. They may be historically more established but they were basically the City of Spanish football for decades.

Still rather them in the final though
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,307
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24042 on: Today at 01:41:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:24:59 pm
Oh, I see the bedwetters are out of their hole :lmao
Go on! Bask in it, you wonderful tit! ;D

We told them so! ;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,864
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24043 on: Today at 01:48:02 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 01:42:12 pm
Now. Please don't call people bed wetters in this context. Thanks :)

Fair enough ...
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,388
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24044 on: Today at 01:51:40 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:13:45 am
The second half of extra time was a joke tho, the ball seemed like it was in play for about 2 mins and they only added 3 mins at the end....then blew the whistle 10 seconds early.

Still, have to laugh.


That was always likely to happen. City should have kept the ball and worked Real Madrid like the best possession team in Europe that they supposedly are.

Instead they pumped it long and dived a lot. Heads absolutely gone.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 985
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24045 on: Today at 01:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 12:50:32 pm
Grealish is a good player but clearly no where near the £100m bracket. Just the 'in thing' last summer and so a useful sportswash tool.

To think Luis Diaz cost 66% less is astonishing really.
Its actually valid I think to compare Grealish with our Luis. Both in first season at new club, mainly attacking from the left. In almost any measure of skill, control, agessiveness, threat, goalscoring, tackling, energy, even though its only been a short time, Luis looks well ahead (except in that all important stat of England golden boy which Jack is for sure exceptional). 
We have got some value for money in comparison.
Logged

Online Red Being

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24046 on: Today at 01:56:57 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:35:18 pm
City aren't a better team than Madrid. They just aren't. Just look at the level of competition MAdrid have beaten in this competition. The English media told you City are better. Madrid would turn them over most times they played. Look at how city were never ever able to completely pull away from Madrid despite having a 2 goal advantage for much of the tie. The one time City went behind, they never ever looked like getting back into it.

city are quicker and play with more flair, but Madrid play in bursts and when they smell blood, they go for the kill. They did it to PSG and Chelsea and predictably, they did it to City.

Don't see them doing it to us though.

It's hard to argue that city are better than madrid after what happened and since mentality is also part of the game. But, city is very much lacking in mentality is a fact. Maybe Pep just doesn't know to inspire the team when in distress. Maybe the players have it in their mind that they are just mercenaries and they just don't care to or cannot overcome when things don't go their way. But what he said was city would have bettered or are better than madrid only if they had the mentality and I think it's true. The evidence is the fact that city exerted clear dominance in various periods of the first leg. If Mahrez had been a little unselfish and squared the ball for that chance in that game, it probably would have been different. Conversely at no point over the 2 legs did it seem that Madrid were the dominant side playing.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,015
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24047 on: Today at 01:56:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:24:59 pm
Oh, I see the bedwetters are out of their hole :lmao

says the most delusional poster on this board. a poster who went all in for 4 months on Mbappe to then later pretend it was a joke. Yeah, ok.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,015
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24048 on: Today at 01:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:31:16 pm
No need to abuse people because they point out your inaccuracies.

I've yet to see anyone 'bedwetting' over the result last night.

Try and have an adult interaction about it and maybe you'd get somewhere. Man City were the better team in both legs. Where is the bedwetting in saying that? If you disagree, in what aspects of the ties were Real Madrid better than City? Sometimes in football, the better teams lose. 
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,824
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24049 on: Today at 02:00:05 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:35:18 pm
City aren't a better team than Madrid. They just aren't. Just look at the level of competition MAdrid have beaten in this competition. The English media told you City are better. Madrid would turn them over most times they played. Look at how city were never ever able to completely pull away from Madrid despite having a 2 goal advantage for much of the tie. The one time City went behind, they never ever looked like getting back into it.

city are quicker and play with more flair, but Madrid play in bursts and when they smell blood, they go for the kill. They did it to PSG and Chelsea and predictably, they did it to City.

Don't see them doing it to us though.

Real Madrid were going out on the 88th minute. It wasn't being a better team that let them back into this game. It was sheer determination to fight to the end versus a mentally weak team and a coach who botched his game management.

City's failures stemmed from a relatively weak bench, which reflects Ped's over reliance on a group of players that leaves them prone to burn out. But they're rarely tested at that level in the league so it's not often apparent.

This was a tactical failure on City's part, but let's not pretend we knew where the game was going before Real Madrid scored. But once they dragged it to extra time there was only ever going to be one winner.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,151
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24050 on: Today at 02:00:19 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 12:52:51 pm
The same Bayern who have won 6 European cups and have reached countless finals?

It's a recent problem. Bundesliga used to be competitive.

I know they had the 2020 win but empty grounds and a summer mini tournament. Specifically Bayern under Pep where they had it so easy domestically they just couldn't deal with a tough CL game.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:03:20 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,329
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24051 on: Today at 02:02:10 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 01:35:18 pm
City aren't a better team than Madrid. They just aren't. Just look at the level of competition MAdrid have beaten in this competition. The English media told you City are better. Madrid would turn them over most times they played. Look at how city were never ever able to completely pull away from Madrid despite having a 2 goal advantage for much of the tie. The one time City went behind, they never ever looked like getting back into it.


Yes Madrids plan of giving City infinite chances to score in the first leg while cleverly making sure a ball deflected off Laportes arm so they werent totally dead was clearly the mark of them being the better team
They underlined this with the genius move of doing nothing for 85 minutes in the second leg then making sure City had a chance cleared off the line and a second change hit the studs of their keeper to send it just wide so that City would be lulled into a false sense of security before Madrid unleashed their patented spurt to bring the tie to its inevitable conclusion with the clearly better team winning out

Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,588
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24052 on: Today at 02:07:11 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:13:45 am
The second half of extra time was a joke tho, the ball seemed like it was in play for about 2 mins and they only added 3 mins at the end....then blew the whistle 10 seconds early.

Still, have to laugh.

Kyle Walker alone took up, conservatively, 5 minutes on his own pissing about with his on/off routine as he quite blatantly tried to run the clock down. In those circumstances, and this even applies to us, you live by the sword and you die by the sword.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24053 on: Today at 02:12:43 pm »
Of Guardiola's 11 Champions League eliminations, EIGHT have seen decisive periods that were sudden collapses/flurries of goals conceded

2010 - 2 in 13 minutes
2014 - 3 in 18
2015 - 3 in 17
2017 - 2 in 8
2018- 3 in 19
2019- 2 in 3
2020- 2 in 8
2022- 3 in 6
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,256
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24054 on: Today at 02:15:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:56:59 pm
says the most delusional poster on this board. a poster who went all in for 4 months on Mbappe to then later pretend it was a joke. Yeah, ok.

He was also losing it last summer and in Jan when we didn't spend enough.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,139
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24055 on: Today at 02:18:36 pm »
Logged
Believer

Offline LFC when it suits

  • Not got a fucking clue. Life is well, a bit of a long time. And that unconditional support thing can be a bit of a drag. Something better may come along. circumscribed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,463
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24056 on: Today at 02:22:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:02:10 pm
Yes Madrids plan of giving City infinite chances to score in the first leg while cleverly making sure a ball deflected off Laportes arm so they werent totally dead was clearly the mark of them being the better team
They underlined this with the genius move of doing nothing for 85 minutes in the second leg then making sure City had a chance cleared off the line and a second change hit the studs of their keeper to send it just wide so that City would be lulled into a false sense of security before Madrid unleashed their patented spurt to bring the tie to its inevitable conclusion with the clearly better team winning out



They didn't do nothing for 85 minutes. They should have been ahead at the beginning of the 2nd half when Vinicius missed a sitter. Madrid play in bursts. That's what they do. They don't have the legs to play any other way vs City. When Madrid wanted to for it, they created chances and scored goals, and once they got ahead, City never ever looked like they would get back into it. City were fortunate they got the first two goals early in the first tie as Madrid were slow out the blocks.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,115
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24057 on: Today at 02:26:58 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:54:38 pm
Its actually valid I think to compare Grealish with our Luis. Both in first season at new club, mainly attacking from the left. In almost any measure of skill, control, agessiveness, threat, goalscoring, tackling, energy, even though its only been a short time, Luis looks well ahead (except in that all important stat of England golden boy which Jack is for sure exceptional). 
We have got some value for money in comparison.
Don't forget Luis doesn't have a contract with Gucci.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,307
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Madrid Meltdowners
« Reply #24058 on: Today at 02:29:13 pm »
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 02:25:00 pm
Its 100% an English media creation. People still think City would be favourites against us in the CL final had City made it. That's despite us obliterating them 5-1 on aggregate a couple years back and blowing them out of the water in a FA cup semi final a few weeks ago.

They are great at winning league titles by beating shit teams who don't have the mentality to fight back. They can't win the CL because it's filled with top teams who won't just roll over for City. They were fortunate to get past Atletico in the first place.
That's about right.

The Soiling in Spain, the Bottling at the Bernabeu, the Meltdown in Madrid, the Melts from Manchester! ... etc...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
Pages: 1 ... 597 598 599 600 601 [602]   Go Up
« previous next »
 