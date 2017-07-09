Not trying to turn this into a CL Final pre match thread, but I really need to get this out my system.Losing to Real Madrid in 2018 really hurt, because I honestly feel they stole it from us with Ramos' shitehouse behaviour. Since Covid, our squad suffered some seismic upheavals that prevented us from playing our best game, which was ruthlessly exploited by other teams.Now we are back to our best, stronger in terms of quality and squad depth, and we fucking owe this lot big time. Facing City would have been easier, but the prospect of losing to them and watching them lift that beautiful trophy would have been unbearable.My main hope now is that City carry a hangover into the league and slip up somewhere. The teams they face are more than capable of getting something on their day. It's just a question of whether they put up a fight.